A Fast Rising Author In The REIT Space

We discuss what was behind the rise and how Jussi address the REIT market in general.

But Jussi Askola's first year on the Marketplace was more of an emerging growth story, even given the real estate focus.

Real estate and REIT investing are considered steady as you go income plays and are popular on Seeking Alpha in part for that reason.

by Daniel Shvartsman

The Seeking Alpha Marketplace has been around since April 2015. I can tell you that, having worked on it since 2016, that feels like a long time, but in a broader perspective, 4+ years is still a relatively new business. New trends and flavors emerge, and the way both the authors on the Marketplace and we as a company approach the goal of providing value-added investing analysis, ideas, research, and guidance to investors has evolved.

One thing that prospective Marketplace authors will ask is whether it's plausible for a new author to build a following and grow a membership base when we already host 170+ services, many of whom have achieved significant subscriber rosters - we have 24 services with 200+ paying subscribers, for example. My response is that users usually find authors through their articles, following them on the site and becoming familiar with their work before they sign up. Given that, the dynamic isn't really competitive and new authors have every chance of success.

We've had a few notable new authors this year, but a prominent example of the opportunity on the Marketplace for the right author is Jussi Askola. He launched High Yield Landlord in August 2018, just over a year ago, and hit the ground running. Perhaps more impressively, while growth leveled off a little through January, Jussi then found a way to rocket-fuel his growth through content strategy and promotions: he nearly quadrupled his monthly recurring revenue from February through the end of his first year, ending up in our top 5 in both # of subscribers and MRR by August 2019.

I emailed him questions about his first year on the Marketplace and his investing strategy, and how he tries to stand out. Questions are bold, and Jussi's answers follow.

Congrats on having such a strong start on the Marketplace. What has surprised you in your first year of running High Yield Landlord?

Jussi Askola: Thank you! The main surprise was really how fast we grew. In just one year, we went from zero to over 800 members on Seeking Alpha.

It is very humbling to think that in such a short amount of time, we managed to put together such a large community of investors (or “landlords” as we like to call them…) working and learning together to achieve superior investment results.

Our members also never stop surprising me. I have gotten to know and meet many of them – including professionals managing $10s of millions, a billion-dollar hedge fund, and several family offices. Most of our members remain DYI investors and Retirees – but it is interesting to see that even pros subscribe to our service to get the latest insights on real estate investment opportunities.

What do you think has led to the service rising so fast?

Jussi Askola: High Yield Landlord was launched in order to help investors:

(1) Identify the most profitable opportunities in the real estate space.

We spend 1000s of hours and well over $30,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with our members.

It also helps that our members like to brag. We gained 102 five-star reviews in just one year. Our members are profiting from our 8% yielding portfolio and word of mouth has been very powerful.

What is your goal with High Yield Landlord?

Jussi Askola: Put simply, my goal is to generate an 8% average dividend yield and ~12-15% annual total returns by investing in undervalued real estate opportunities. High Yield Landlord helps me achieve this ambitious goal by giving me access to better resources than what I would have on my own.

This includes exclusive interviews with REIT CEOs, intelligence on small cap and non-traded opportunities, an 800-member live chat, portfolio tracking tools and much more.

I simply could not afford to get all of this on my own and so High Yield Landlord helps me achieve my goal of becoming a better investor – which is my main passion in life.

What is the investing strategy for High Yield Landlord?

Jussi Askola: Our high yielding strategy is different from others in that it focuses predominantly on real estate securities trading at bargain valuations. We believe that our strategy is superior to others because:

Real estate has historically outperformed stocks and bonds. Adding a “value” component to real estate securities can result in exceptional results with more entrepreneurial investors returning up to 22% annually since 1993.

Income generated by real estate is by nature more consistent and predictable thanks to long lease contracts – reducing our investment risk.

Every investment is backed by REAL TANGIBLE assets, and not some speculative high-tech company with questionable “intangible” assets.

Specialization, Specialization, Specialization… We outperform by being absolute experts in one sector; not by acting as “Jacks of all trades”.

We aim to buy properties at cents on the dollar that are professionally managed and paying high cash flow. This is not rocket science.

In other words, we are fishing in a pond that we expect to generate higher returns with greater income and lesser risk over long stretches of time.

While most investors blindly invest in mainstream sectors with little chance of generating alpha, we believe to have a head start by focusing on an alpha-rich sector where quality fundamental research can be profitable.

How much does it cost to join?

As of August 2019, the base rate for the monthly plan is $58/month and the annual plan is $499/year.

Why REITs?

Jussi Askola: I strongly believe that real estate is the best asset class in the world to generate high total returns over long time periods.

This statement is backed by factual evidence. In the past decades, real estate outperformed stocks and bonds with lower risk, even after accounting for the sharp real estate crash of 2008-2009.

This is not a surprise to us. The simple math behind a property investment is very powerful:

Buy at a 6-7% cap rate

Finance half of the purchase with a 3-4% mortgage

Appreciates at 2-3% per year (along with income growth)

And you get close to 12-15% annual total returns. It is this simple.

With REITs, we multiple these superior economics by buying undervalued REITs at a ~30% discount to NAV – with the added benefits of liquidity, diversification, and professional management.

It allows us to generate an ~8% average dividend yield that is easily covered with a 69% payout ratio and expected to grow by roughly 3% per year in the long run. We do not know any other sector – except perhaps MLPs – that would allow us to generate this amount of income in 2019.

What do you think investors don't understand properly about REITs?

Jussi Askola: Price matters just as much as fundamentals. Most investors on Seeking Alpha are stuck with popular large cap REITs such as Realty Income (O) and Prologis (PLD). What they ignore is that they are paying massive premiums for the same exposure that they could get with lesser known small-cap REITs that own similar assets.

Right now, there is an unprecedented opportunity to invest in small cap REITs at a historically high discount to the better-known large cap peers. In many cases, the small caps will trade at up to a 2x smaller valuation multiple and pay much larger dividend yields. Sometime a discount is justified due to greater risk – but then there are also cases where this lower valuation is simply the result of lacking coverage.

We are opportunistic investors. We are not looking to win a popularity contest. We invest where opportunities are abundant. At this moment, we find the best high yielding opportunities in the small cap segment of the REIT market.

How do you work with members to better understand REITs?

Jussi Askola: In addition to sharing detailed investment reports on the latest investment opportunities in which we personally invest, we also provide quarterly updates, performance tracking, CEO interviews, and access to all the important metrics that you need to make better investment decisions.

We do all the heavy lifting for you. Me and my co-authors are all professional REIT investors with extensive backgrounds in Real Estate investing. For each REIT investment that we make, we reject 10 of them. Each investment is backed by 10s of hours of research – that we make available to you in conscience and actionable reports.

There's been a lot of talk about falling yields and how that portends a recession. How do you approach the current market?

Jussi Askola: Unlike many market pundits who claim to know when and how this cycle will end, we believe that it is impossible to predict cyclical turns. Rather than waste our time on unpredictable factors, we prefer to focus on what we do best: uncover the best real estate opportunities that the market has to offer at any given moment.

We take comfort in knowing that our Core Portfolio is conservative and has large exposure to the safest real estate segments including: Net Lease; Specialty; Storage and Residential. We are well prepared to weather an economic downturn with high exposure to defensive properties that will continue to generate high cash flow, regardless of any potential recession.

Market prices will go through the inevitable ups and downs – but over the long run – high-quality REITs will keep on paying high and growing income.

What greets new members when they sign up for High Yield Landlord?

Jussi Askola: As soon as you start your 2-week free trial, you will get 100% access to all our exclusive insights, including our Core Portfolio, Top Buy List, Portfolio Tracking Tools, Live Chat and a recent report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019."

We also provide step-by-step instructions on how to get started in our Welcome Letter to new members and we are also available on the live chat to answer any questions you may have.

What is it like being a member of the High Yield Landlord community?

Jussi Askola: As one of our members describes it in his review: “It is like a family”. We work together on the common goals of generating high income and outperforming the market.

We are a big community with a shared passion for real estate investing. You are never alone on your investing journey and can rely on expert opinions to make better-informed investment decisions.

Generating high income in a yieldless world is very challenging. Being part of a group of investors with similar objectives can help tremendously.

You've spent time in the US and are from Europe; how does that international perspective inform your investing?

Jussi Askola: That is correct. I was born in Finland, raised in France, studied in Germany – and later moved to the US to work in private equity. Then returned to Europe to complete my military service and now pursue investment opportunities in the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

This international background gives me an advantage in that I can look for opportunities in a much larger investment universe and still understand the unique circumstances of each individual market.

Unique to High Yield Landlord is that we also cover Foreign real estate markets and share our latest Top Picks among International REITs. It allows our members to invest in European, Asian, and Canadian properties with strong upside potential from the comfort of their own home.

You're also, if I may, fairly young. How would you describe your experience to someone curious about your background?

Jussi Askola: I have always been in real estate. From the day I moved to France due to my father's real estate ventures to going on construction sites along with him as a teenager to eventually working in the private equity field in Dallas, TX and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, I am the President of Leonberg Capital, a boutique investment research firm specializing in mispriced real estate securities trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields.

I have passed all three CFA exams, hold a B.Sc. in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a B.Sc. Construction and Property Management from University of South Wales (NASDAQ:UK). I have authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, have over 20,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.

It is also important to note that I am not alone. I am assisted by two additional real estate experts who bring different perspectives to our investment decision making.

Samuel Smith is a licensed Professional Engineer with experience in commercial and residential land development, including designing, managing, and analyzing investment projects from the due diligence phase through completion.

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant in the state of California with over 10 years of experience working as a CPA for public and private Real Estate corporations.

Finally, we rank among the very best analysts with high hit-rates and returns on our ~300 past recommendations according to the independent rating service TipRanks.

What do you think makes High Yield Landlord different?

Jussi Askola: Unlike many other services, we take a long-term approach to income generation. We are "landlords", not stock market "traders".

There is nothing wrong with trading – but that just isn’t what we do. In a world where most analysts are focused on the next quarter’s earnings, our “landlord” mindset is what differentiates us from the rest. We do not care about month-to-month performance, we rarely trade in-and-out, we do not worry about 25 basis point interest rates hikes or cuts, and most importantly, we do not fall victim to the emotional marketplace.

We invest in REITs as a landlord who would invest in Rental properties. We focus on income first and patiently wait for long term appreciation. This landlords mindset sets us apart and results in less trading and more compounding.

