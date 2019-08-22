Technically Speaking For August 22

The markets did nothing meaningful today as they wait for Jay Powell's speech tomorrow.

But those dissenting at the Fed meeting also had solid points on their side.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George is fine with rates right where they are (emphasis added):

“We’re at a sort of equilibrium right now and I’d be happy to leave rates here absent seeing either some weakness or some strengthening, some kind of upside risk that would cause me to think rates should be somewhere else,” George said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. In a separate interview on CNBC, George said: “In my view, with this very low unemployment rate, with wages rising, with the inflation rate staying close to the Fed’s target, I think we’re in a good place relative to the mandates we’re asked to achieve.”

An interview with CNBC added a third and crucial observation: a rate cut wouldn't resolve trade uncertainty, which she obviously sees as the primary issue right now. There is no fault in her logic: the labor market is strong and inflation is contained. Based on those two criteria, there is no reason to cut rates.

The latest Fed Minutes supported George. In general, participants concluded that the economy was growing modestly. The two key indicators for the Fed's decision-making process were in good shape: the labor market was strong and prices were contained. All was not rosy, however:

However, participants also observed that global economic growth had been disappointing, especially in China and the euro area, and that trade policy uncertainty, al­though waning some over the intermeeting period, remained elevated and looked likely to persist

Trade uncertainly picked up after the meeting as Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese imports -- although he delayed that decision a few weeks ago.

But those who dissented had three key data points on their side:

First, while the overall outlook remained favorable, there had been signs of deceleration in economic activity in recent quarters, particularly in business fixed investment and manufacturing. Second, a policy easing at this meeting would be a prudent step from a risk-management perspective. Third, there were concerns about the outlook for inflation. A number of participants observed that overall inflation had continued to run below the Committee's 2 percent objective, as had inflation for items other than food and energy.

Economic data has not been recessionary; a better adjective is soft. But the breadth of the weakness has increased recently. But one could just as reasonably argue that the data is predicting a slowdown as a recession. And the weakness has been in peripheral indicators (weekly hours of production workers; corporate profits; industrial production), not the Fed's core numbers of unemployment and prices.

Let's take a look at today's performance table: This was very much a "meh" day. The worst equity performer was the IWC and it was only down 0.37%. The longer end of the Treasury market sold off a bit more, but, as I'll show below, it was technically meaningless.

Right now, the markets are waiting for Powell's speech tomorrow, which explains why there was little movement today. But, if George and Harker's speech is any indication, the markets might not like what Powell has to say.

The charts are little moved from yesterday. Both the IEF and the TLT continue in their respective sideways consolidation: The IWC's pattern of lower highs remains intact, as does ... ... the IWMs ... ... and the IJHs.

And the QQQ and SPY continue to consolidate within their respective Fibonacci levels.

Right now, it's all eyes on Powell tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.