Assessing An Investment In Sanofi

We wrote about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) back in May and stated that we felt there was little possibility that the dividend would increase substantially from present levels. Although the French drugmaker has an enviable long-term record with respect to its dividend payments, we noted a few areas of concern in that piece which could derail future dividend growth rates. Areas such as jumpy earnings as well as fierce competition are real risks with Sanofi at present as they have the potential to disrupt the firm's cash flows.

In this industry, we have always stated that we prefer large caps with extremely large pipelines. Investing in drugmakers in this way mitigates risk to a large extent due to the sheer number of possibilities involved. Currently, our portfolio remains long Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which have very large pipelines in their own right. Both of these stocks have market caps well above Sanofi and their dividends (Pfizer's especially) are on a par with Sanofi.

The recent Bioverativ acquisition by Sanofi seemed a great deal at the time, but Roche's Hemlibra looks like a formidable competitor which will certainly take market share. It is imperative that the firm's newcomers perform well, so some pressure can be taken off some of the established names. Sanofi continues to attract attention among investors because of its dividend and valuation. In this article, let's delve into that valuation to see if the risk/reward play really stacks up.

Sanofi at present trades with a forward earnings multiple of 13.3, a book multiple of 1.7, and a sales multiple of 2.7. These numbers on the surface look very attractive as they come in well below the averages in this industry. A nice percentage of Sanofi's assets, however, are Goodwill and Intangibles. The larger this number is (44 billion EUR at present for Goodwill), the more heavily the firm relies on its acquisitions to come good. If these prospects do not bear fruit, that goodwill line-item, for example, would have to be whittled down which would decrease the net worth of the company.

Assets though are only one factor which drives earnings growth of a company over time. The other lever per se is sales growth. Operating profit at the company is still not back to 2016 levels at Sanofi but sales over the past four quarters (36.76 Billion EUR) is the highest it has been over the past decade, for example. We place more importance on sales growth than bottom line growth simply because it means the company is continuing to grow. It is far easier to cut costs in order to boost that bottom line rather than increase sales. This is probably the most encouraging aspect of Sanofi's valuation at present considering a further 5%+ increase in top-line sales is expected next year.

The cash flow multiple comes in at about 14 which is just above-average in this industry. In an ideal world, we would like this metric lower to mitigate some of the risks with respect to the firm's present pipeline. A low price to cash flow ratio is favorable when there may be a lot of "unknowns" facing a company. Why? Because if a recession were to strike or if an established drug had a few poor quarters, the dividend still needs to be paid. Either scenario would probably mean that earnings would fall which would put pressure on the financials. If the cash is there, however, the company would not have to issue debt, dilute, or sell some assets to raise cash. Long-term investors look at these risks closely.

In closing, the question that should be asked is whether Sanofi's pipeline justifies a present cash flow multiple of 14.1. If one thinks it does, then we are definitely still dealing with a cheap stock here. We will know pretty soon.

