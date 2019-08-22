The Future Is Not Bright For Hormel, Not At These Prices

In spite of the surge in stock price after Q3 results that the market loved, I do not regret my choice.

My data indicates that returns will be muted at best from here forward.

(Notice: I wrote and submitted this article for publication prior to earnings being released. However, the lateness of my submission made it so that it was not published in time. I have not altered the content in any way, only the tense and TTM numbers to reflect a post-earnings context.)

The target rate of return for my personal portfolio is 12-15% before dividends. While I will of course accept higher returns, I do maintain strategic discipline by reviewing each of my holdings that have achieved my return objectives to see if I should hold or sell. I will hold if I have a data driven expectation that there will be further long term earnings power, or I will lock in my gains if the data indicates that business growth will be muted. Such has been the case with Hormel (HRL). The stock has performed well over my holding period, and with earnings happening this week I have been reviewing the data to see if I should sell. My decision, to be elaborated on in this article, is that I will sell to lock in my returns, conceding that I may miss out on further upside but am willing to accept the rate of return I have thus far achieved. My expectations are that Hormel will have a muted performance from here on out.

Purchase History

I layered into my HRL position between June and November of 2017. My cost basis ended up being $31.92. They have a strong business that has executed well over time. I appreciated their status as a dividend king, and trusted that further dividend growth was easily supported by a low payout ratio. The business has delivered exceptional returns since the financial crisis due to their portfolio of strong brands and equally strong business management:

Data by YCharts

From my cost basis and over a two year holding period, my annualized return before dividends is ~13%. I am thrilled with that return, and want to lock it in since I believe that further upside is limited and downside is a real possibility. While I will get into the economics of my decision, from a numbers standpoint I have concluded that Hormel would have to grow earnings by 10% annually over the next 5 years in order to return at least 12% before dividends from my cost basis. I don't think that is achievable.

I arrived at this conclusion by figuring what the stock price would have to be in five years in order to give me my target rate of return from my cost basis two years ago. $31.92 growing at 12% over seven years (5 years from now plus the two I have already held) would result in a stock price of $70.56 in 2024. If Hormel's P/E ratio at that time matches their current five year average P/E of 23.56, then earnings would have to be $2.99 at that time to support that stock price. Hormel's TTM earnings are $1.81. To get to $2.99 over the next five years, earnings would have to grow at a rate of 10.5% annually.

I frankly do not believe that they will be able to achieve those growth rates. Part of this is due to the fact that I don't think Hormel can sustain their current P/E ratio. Their five year average is being pulled up by a considerable anomaly in 2015 when everyone was excited about Hormel's acquisition of Applegate Farms. The P/E ratio in that year was 31. Their current P/E is 22. That sits in line with the P/E of the S&P. I don't think that is sustainable. Especially in context of a revenue stream at Hormel that has only grown by 1.75% annually over the past five years. I think a P/E in the range of 15-20 is far more reasonable. Any ratio contraction is going to weigh heavily even on strong earnings. The other part of my conclusion is due to the fact that over the past five years, HRL has grown earnings at about 10%. Since larger numbers are hard to compound at a high growth rate, I do not think from a logical standpoint that they can keep that growth rate up over the next five years. But beyond this law of large numbers, there is a lot going on economically that will provide further headwinds.

The Jennie-O-Turkey Store

Hormel's turkey segment, referred to by the acronym JOTS, has been a big drag on company performance over the past few years. Once upon a time it was their most profitable segment, but oversupply has pressured margins.

JOTS (in millions) 2016 2017 2018 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Volume (lbs) 881.2 890.5 894.5 183 182.1 172.7 175.6 Sales 1740.9 1663.1 1627.4 322.7 321.2 303.8 305.2 Segment Profit 329.4 247.3 175.6 37.7 37.9 32 17.7 Segment Margin 19% 15% 11% 12% 12% 11% 6% % of total sales 18% 18% 17% 14% 14% 13% 13% % total profits 24% 19% 14% 12% 12% 10% 6%

* Data compiled by author

Notice that in spite of gains in volume from 2016-2018, sales declined. This was due to pricing pressure, which naturally had an impact on margins. Segment profit was nearly cut in half. Turkey pricing seems to have bottomed and has shown upward strength recently:

*Image from usda.gov

Furthermore, cold storage inventory has come down over the past two months to be lower than the year ago period:

*Image from usda.gov

In the 2018 10K, management anticipated this stronger market for Turkey going through 2019:

We expect the JOTS segment to return to growth as industry conditions improve. We anticipate value-added sales and volume growth led by Jennie-O ® lean ground turkey and Jennie-O ® Oven Ready ® items. JOTS is expecting sales growth due to increases in turkey commodity markets, improved whole-bird pricing, and continued demand for Jennie-O ® branded products.

This coupled with a year over year increase in volume should have hit the bottom line in the most recent quarter were it not for significant charges associated with getting a new production facility off the ground and higher feed costs.

Segment profit declined 45%, driven by start-up costs at our Melrose Hulbert plant, higher feed costs and lower retail sales.

This coupled with salmonella fears for Turkey generally (not specific to Hormel), the cause of the lower retail sales, resulted in a discouraging Q2 update:

JOTS anticipates an earnings decline in the second half compared to last year driven by lower retail sales of lean ground turkey.

People are concerned about the safety of Turkey. Management spoke to this point:

The lingering effects of two voluntary recalls for lean ground Turkey during the first quarter led the loss retail distribution. Throughout the recall event, we have maintained a close watch on key brand health metrics and are pleased to report all measures show the Jennie-O brand is strong. Starting in the third quarter, we will reactivate promotional activity and advertising in order to gain back our loss distribution. We continue to work with the Turkey industry on the issue of salmonella. Our efforts across the entire supply chain have helped decreased levels of salmonella in our facilities. We have also maintained our leadership role of educating consumers on how to safely handle and prepare raw Turkey. From an industry perspective, we continue to see lower placements, but cold storage levels remain at elevated levels. Market prices are starting to show modest increases.

The concerning part here is that margin woes are likely to continue as HRL uses aggressive promotional activities to regain any lost distribution and incentivize people to buy turkey again.

Corn feed input costs are also important to track. They mention that it had an effect in Q2, but the issues in Q3 may be even more pronounced:

*Image from businessinsider.com

Hormel participates in hedging to mitigate some of these issues, but price increases will hit them somewhere, especially with how the price of corn may yet go up in the future. Flooding in the corn belt of the United States, roughly covering western Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, eastern Nebraska, and eastern Kansas, is creating a supply shortage that will keep corn prices elevated.

With earnings now out, we see that the JOTS continues to struggle. Volume down 4%, sales down 5%, and profits down 9%.

The good news is that Hormel owns the birds it ultimately sells. Therefore, they aren't exposed to commodity price fluctuations on the procurement side since they don't buy live poultry on the open market. This may be a tailwind for them in context of African Swine Flu in China. As the effects from that issue ripple throughout the world, demand for other meats may push prices up substantially. Hormel will benefit directly from that on the Turkey side. However, that tailwind is not a given. At least not according to CEO Jim Snee from the Q2 conference call:

...it's hard to project, right. I mean, I do think there is a school of thought that says, if you have the impact of pork, there are going to be other proteins, chicken, beef, turkey that will benefit. So I mean we haven't modeled a lot of that into our back half, just because we know that we have work to do to regain that distribution, but certainly that's a wild card as we think about the impact of African swine fever.

All things considered, I think that the Turkey segment at Hormel will continue to struggle for the foreseeable future. Benefits from swine flu my be largely offset by increased input costs on the feed side. This last point on African Swine Flu brings is a perfect segue into Hormel's refrigerated foods segment, which consists mostly of pork stuffs.

Refrigerated Foods

The Refrigerated foods segment at Hormel consists of largely of pork products, like bacon. Pork is the largest component of raw material for the companies products. Unfortunately for Hormel, they don't breed and raise their own hogs. 96% of their hog supply is purchased under supply contracts. Therefore, any crazy price increases for pork on the world stage will absolutely devastate them in terms of raw material expense. This segment has been a stable performer for them over several years, taking an increased share of total profits over time:

Refrigerated 2016 2017 2018 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Volume 2453125 2180407 2199994 592776 589356 577394 578795 Sales 4647173 4403732 4771836 1254637 1278747 1245066 1257884 Segment Profit 585652 587929 617626 157531 162593 166920 158088 Segment Margin 13% 13% 13% 13% 13% 13% 13% % total Sales 49% 48% 50% 54% 54% 53% 54% % total profit 43% 45% 50% 50% 51% 53% 54%

*Data compiled by author

Volume declines were offset by increased sales of value added products, which kept the margin stable, and is a big part of their long term business plan. The explain this in the 10K from 2018:

The Company’s value-added branded portfolio helps mitigate changes in hog and pork market prices. Therefore, a hypothetical 10 percent change in the cash hog market would have had an immaterial effect on the Company’s results of operations.

The problem is that swine flu is likely to have a far more dramatic impact than just a 10% increase. It has already in China, and things are starting to be felt here. From the most recent conference call:

As we look forward, the biggest unknown in the protein industry is related to the outbreak of African swine fever in China. ... the best industry information shows that China has lost between 150 million and 200 million hogs. This is equivalent to more than the entire pork production in the United States. In addition, China is the largest pork producer and consumer of pork in the world. Second, due to the losses of hogs in China, we have seen hog prices in China increased by approximately 28% during our second quarter. Prices will likely continue to move higher as cold storage stocks in China are drawn down. Finally, the United States will play a vital role in filling the global supply gap. In a response to the higher demand and increased exports, domestic prices have already increased and will likely increase further. We started to see the market effects of ASF in our second quarter. We saw rapid increases in key input costs for hogs, the USDA composite cut out, bellies and trim during the quarter. We expect all these markets to increase in the coming months. In response to these input cost increases, and the cost increases we expect to come, we announced pricing action on the majority of our pork-related products portfolio across Refrigerated Foods, Grocery Products and International. Depending on the category, our announced pricing generally takes 30 to 75 days to become effective on shop of the retail. As such, most pricing actions will be effective in the back half of the third quarter. Within foodservice, we're able to adjust pricing every two weeks, which allows us to stay closer to any market changes. Our prior experiences, such as with PEDv (Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus in 2014), suggest our brands can operate and grow in both low and high market conditions. However, the speed at which markets move can cause short-term margin expansion and compression as our prices lag input cost changes. Second quarter demonstrated this dynamic as near term margins were pressured. We expect similar periods of margin pressure as markets move higher in the back half of 2019. We do expect short term volume declines, but they will vary by category. We have taken proactive actions to maintain volumes such as adjusting our promotional activity, and shifting our advertising to support key brands. Once again, we will be leveraging our direct sales force to communicate directly with our customers on how ASF will affect our categories.

Volume declines and the challenge of implementing appropriate price increases spells trouble. From the 2018 10K:

Market-based pricing on certain product lines, and lead time required to implement pricing adjustments, may prevent all or part of these cost increases from being recovered, and these higher costs could adversely affect our short-term financial results.

Investors were forewarned of the disease variable in the risk factors section of the 10K:

The Company is subject to risks associated with the outbreak of disease in pork and beef livestock, and poultry flocks, including African Swine Fever, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, pneumo-virus, Porcine Circovirus 2, Porcine Reproduction & Respiratory Syndrome, Foot-and-Mouth Disease, Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus, and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The outbreak of disease could adversely affect the Company’s supply of raw materials, increase the cost of production, reduce utilization of the Company’s harvest facilities, and reduce operating margins. Additionally, the outbreak of disease may hinder the Company’s ability to market and sell products both domestically and internationally. The Company has developed business continuity plans for various disease scenarios and will continue to update these plans as necessary. There can be no assurance given, however, these plans will be effective in eliminating the negative effects of any such diseases on the Company’s operating results.

Any way you shake it, HRL is going to get hurt. Again, refrigerated foods in their largest, most stable segment. But it is being shaken up, and results could be devastating.

This is to say nothing of the current tariff situation with China that is hurting their business on the international side. More from the 10K:

The global trade environment, potential impact of hog disease in China, and market volatility pose the largest threats to the Company's profitability. Tariffs impacting global trade and hog disease in China present near-term risk. Volume and sales increases for the quarter and fiscal year were driven by the addition of the Ceratti business and stronger branded exports, partially offset by lower fresh pork exports due to tariffs. Global trade uncertainty negatively impacted the profitability of pork exports.

It's the perfect storm. Frankly, I don't want to be caught in the middle of it. That being said, refrigerated foods performed well during the most recent quarter. Volume was down 1%, but sales rose 1% and profits rose 13% due to price increases. Management has handled well the environment up to this point.

Limited Growth

A big reason why I think the outlook for Hormel is cloudy from here is that their growth is heavily acquisition dependent. They have had to and will continue to have to buy growth. This is a result of the industry they are in, the products they sell, and their size. A recent history paints the picture, as stated in the 10K:

On November 27, 2017, the Company acquired Columbus Manufacturing, Inc. (Columbus), an authentic premium deli meat and salami company, from Chicago-based Arbor Investments, for $857.4 million. On August 22, 2017, the Company acquired Cidade do Sol (Ceratti) for a purchase price of $103.3 million. The transaction was funded by the Company with cash on hand. The acquisition of the Ceratti ® brand allows the Company to establish a full in-country presence in the fast-growing Brazilian market with a premium brand. On August 16, 2017, the Company acquired Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages (Fontanini), a branded foodservice business, from Capitol Wholesale Meats, Inc. for a purchase price of $425.7 million. The transaction was funded by the Company with cash on hand and by utilizing short-term financing. Fontanini specializes in authentic Italian meats and sausages, as well as a variety of other premium meat products including pizza toppings and meatballs and allows the Company to expand its foodservice business. On May 26, 2016, the Company acquired Justin’s, LLC (Justin’s) of Boulder, Colorado, for a purchase price of $280.9 million. The purchase price was funded by the Company with cash on hand and by utilizing short-term financing. This acquisition allowed the Company to enhance its presence in the specialty natural and organic nut butter category. On July 13, 2015, the Company acquired Applegate Farms, LLC (Applegate) of Bridgewater, New Jersey, for a final purchase price of $774.1 million in cash. The purchase price was funded by the Company with cash on hand and by utilizing short-term financing. This acquisition allows the Company to expand the breadth of its protein offerings to provide consumers more choice in this fast growing category.

So many purchases. These acquisitions should be considered in context of several sales:

On May 9, 2016, the Company completed the sale of Diamond Crystal Brands resulting in proceeds of $110.1 million, net of selling costs. On January 3, 2017, the Company completed the sale of Clougherty Packing, LLC, parent company of Farmer John and Saag’s Specialty Meats, along with PFFJ, LLC, farm operations in California, Arizona, and Wyoming. The closing price was $145.0 million in cash.

While it is great that Hormel is financial sound enough to fund these purchases with cash on hand and short-term financing, I don't like acquisition driven growth. It is expensive, time consuming, and risky. Furthermore, one has to ask why they are selling previously acquired companies and brands? Did they make a mistake buying them in the first place? If so, which of their most recent acquisitions was actually a mistake and are going to end up eventually being sold? It is generally accepted at the individual investor level that high portfolio churn almost always results in dismal returns. Hormel seem to be doing the equivalent at the corporate level. This is a risk that will also mute future earnings growth. Buying growth is hard to successfully execute.

Conclusion

I sold my position in Hormel ahead of earnings. I absolutely concede that I am not omniscient. Many would say that I am wrong since the stock soared on the back of good Q3 results. Even though it did, my data tells me that long term, Hormel will struggle to compound at high rates. I believe that the market is being overly optimistic, excited that HRL "reaffirmed 2019 guidance". People seemed to have forgotten the fact that not three months ago HRL lowered 2019 guidance. In other words, HRL reaffirmed their previously reduced full year outlook. Previous full year guidance was for net sales between $9.70B and $10.20B and EPS between $1.77 to $ 1.91. Then it was lowered to net sales between $9.50B to $10B and EPS between $1.71 and $1.85.

I have to follow data, not my emotions. Sure there was a fear of missing out, especially with a market that currently likes safe, steady, dividend paying, recession resistant companies. Hormel is certainly that. I am feeling some of those regret pangs with HRL up 5% after earnings. But between the return I have already achieved and the clear headwinds, locking in my gains was the best decision for me and my portfolio. My concluding thought is this: we hear often in the investment world that buy decisions should be made with the long term in mind. If you buy a stock and it goes down right after you buy it (which often happens for value investors), keep your eye down the road. Buy for the long haul. Well, I think the same logic should be applied to well informed sell decisions. Sell with the long term in mind. I believe that long term, HRL will fail to meet my target rate of return. This is in spite of any near term surges in stock price. Their growth is reliant on buying other companies, which is accopanied by a slew of challenges. Therefore, I am comfortable with the decision I made to sell. Hormel will remain on my watchlist, and I would get interested ~$30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.