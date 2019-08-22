Novo Nordisk: A Secular Growth Engine

The strategic focus on chronic illness, market leadership, and strong R&D capability builds the relative wide economic moat for Novo Nordisk compared to its peers.

Novo Nordisk is seeing a long runway ahead, thanks to the megatrends in diabetes and obesity globally.

Background

Based in Denmark, Novo Nordisk (NVO) is a focused pharmaceutical company with leading positions in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, hemophilia, and growth hormone.

The company is truly a secular growth engine as it rides the megatrend in global pandemics of diabetes and obesity, both of which, in aggregate, are contributing roughly 85% of the total sales at the moment. The shareholders of Novo Nordisk should see a long runway ahead for further business expansion, thanks to the continuous growth of the total market as well as the significant room for penetration (see below).

Novo Nordisk currently controls half of the global insulin market (see below). Key markets include North America (40% market share), Europe (44% market share), China (50% market share), and AAMEO (59% market share). As you can see, the company has its leading position in almost every corner of this planet.

Overall, Novo Nordisk has the lion's share of over 28% in the global diabetes value market. The runner-up, Eli Lilly (LLY), seems to be catching up but is not close enough (see below).

With regards to obesity, Novo Nordisk maintains its absolute market leadership with a 50% value market share, supported by the success in the global roll-out of Saxenda in more than 40 countries now.

It is worth mentioning that only B-shares of the company are traded publicly, with 23.8% voting rights and 71.7% capital ownerships in aggregate. The remaining portion, 76.2% voting rights and 28.3% capital ownership, are all owned by Novo Nordisk Foundation through A-shares. Minority shareholders should always take into consideration the issue relating to the alignment of interests in such a scenario.

Financial Performance

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk released its 2019 half-year financial result and full-year guidance update as follows -

Sales up 9% in Danish kroner (or 5% at CER);

Operating profit up 12% (or 6% at CER);

Net profit down 5%;

Diluted earnings per share down 3%;

For the 2019 outlook, sales expected to grow 4-6% at CER (vs. previously 2-5% at CER);

Operating profit expected to grow 4-6% at CER (vs. previously 2-6% at CER).

For the first six months of 2019, the business managed to grow across all segments and all regions. Obesity showed the most promising growth prospect, and all regions outside of the US and Europe achieved double-digit growths (see below).

As you can see above, the growth engine at Novo Nordisk is concentrated on Diabetes (80% of total sales) and North America (48% of total sales) alongside some degree of diversification.

The growth over the past decade has been healthy, with FCF roughly in line with EPS and little debt employed (see below).

Of course, growth is not value-generative without an appropriate level of ROIC. Novo Nordisk consistently generated superior returns on tangible assets (always above 12%) every year over the past 15 years, demonstrating the management's good capital allocation skills. The annual figure also steadily trended up during the period (see below), indicating a widening economic moat.

Economic Moat

Pharmaceutical companies build their economic moats typically through patent protection and barrier of entry. For the long run, this type of narrow moat leads to a couple of potential "unhedged" risks: 1) patent expiration; 2) non-recurring nature of the product sales or even shrinking addressable market (think about Gilead Sciences' (GILD) hepatitis drugs).

Novo Nordisk is well-positioned to tackle both the above issues -

Firstly, more than half of the marketed diabetes/obesity products are under patent protection, and their years to patent expiration mainly range from 3 to 7 years - a diversification that can help reduce patent-related risk.

Meanwhile, the strong product pipeline with a focus on chronic diseases should provide downside cushion in cases of patent expiration. As you can see below, diabetes projects span across the Filled, Phase 1, and Phase 2 stages and obesity projects across all the 3 phases.

Furthermore, medically speaking, there is no cure for diabetes. It can only go into "remission," which means that many diabetes patients would need the treatment of insulin and/or GLP-1 (hopefully from Novo Nordisk) on a frequent basis for a long while. In the meantime, every new diabetes patient just adds to the potential user base generating that recurring revenue stream.

In my opinion, the economic moat at Novo Nordisk is relatively wide and deep compared to other drug companies, thanks to its leading position in therapy for chronic illness.

Long-term Prospect

The management at Novo Nordisk targets a 5% growth in operating income over the long haul, which I think would not be difficult to achieve and can easily translate into mid-to-high-single digit sustainable growth in EPS and free cash flow per share. Main drivers here include the industry tailwind and innovation pipeline.

Around 10% of all adults globally live with diabetes and around 13% with obesity. The prevalence is increasing from year to year (e.g., 1 billion obesity cases by 2025, over 600 million diabetes cases by 2045). Yet, only 6% of all diabetes cases are treated with Novo Nordisk products and less than 2% of obesity cases are receiving any pharmacological therapy.

Novo Nordisk's first obesity product, Saxenda was launched in 2015 and achieved tremendous growth globally (see below), establishing the company's leading position in the space.

The global healthcare cost related to obesity is expected to climb by 50% by 2025, and Novo Nordisk is well prepared for this secular trend with a strong R&D pipeline - currently, 6 projects are regarding obesity (4 in Phase 1, 1 in Phase 2, and 1 in Phase 3).

On the frontline of diabetes, the company has been active in the R&D of oral drugs. Oral semaglutide, its latest achievement coming out of the pipeline, is in the phase of product registration and is expected to be "the world's most convenient GLP-1 treatment" per the management's belief. The more "patient-friendly" product line should provide Novo Nordisk with numerous opportunities in the new oral diabetes segment, and hence, potential acceleration to its top-line growth.

Valuation

If we compare the price multiples to their respective historicals (see below), the share of Novo Nordisk appears fairly priced: e.g., a current 22.2x P/E vs. a historical average of 23.9x, a current 7.1x P/S vs. a historical average of 7.7x.

The current 25.7x P/FCF is not "sexy" at all. But in light of "risk-free" rates chasing towards zero around the globe, a free cash flow yield of 4% should have priced in a lot of negative scenarios for a company like Novo Nordisk that is growing at mid-to-high single digits and generating high cash returns on capital.

Summary

Given the speculative nature of drug discovery, I am usually hesitant when it comes to investing in pharmaceuticals. Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk is the exemption, in my opinion, thanks to the secular trends driving the growth and its strategic focus on chronic diseases.

The fundamentals appear sound, and the price looks fair. I would recommend long-term buy-and-hold investors establish a position at this level and accumulate more shares over time. For more conservative investors, however, a 20 P/FCF (or a 5% free cash flow yield) may provide a great margin of safety.

