The Worst Performing Energy Stocks YTD - August 2019

Depending on how you define it, crude oil is in a "bull market" with the price of WTI crude up 23% year to date and an even more impressive 32% off the lows from December of 2018. It may not quite feel that way, however, as prices have been exceptionally volatile with growing concerns over global demand while supply continues to grow on record production. Going back five years to when oil last traded above $100, the subsequent crash and its repercussions are still being felt. Energy sector stocks overall have weaker financial profiles with higher leverage, and the operating environment continues to be weak. So, while WTI crude currently trading at $56.65 per barrel is indeed up in 2019, the current price is also down 15% from its high back in April and 26% lower from the 2018 high at $76.41.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Natural gas prices have fared even worse with prices now around $2.20 per MMBtu down more than 50% from last November when it briefly spiked to $5.00 during an early winter cold front and combined with low storage levels at the time. The seasonal weakness of the summer, along with rising storage levels, now has left natural gas at the lowest level since 2016. Globally, the story has been oversupply with growing LNG usage, including from U.S exports. There is some thought that the current hurricane season and a falling rig count could set the stage for a shake-up in the near term, but the trend remains bearish.

Based on the discussed setup, it's not surprising that energy stocks have been tumbling over the past year. The Energy Sector Select SPDR ETF (XLE) is down 17.7% over the past year, while the broader SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) is down an even greater 43.9% on a total return basis. This article looks at the worst performing stocks in the sector, which, as a group, may help understand why the environment has been so difficult with an eye on a few that could potentially stage a massive turnaround.

Data by YCharts

The group here only includes companies with a market cap of at least $200 million, recognizing there may be some interesting names below that level, but we just have to draw the line somewhere. From the top 50 biggest decliners in 2019, as a group, the average stock is down 43% year to date and a massive 61% over the past year. When a stock loses more than half its value, keep in mind that it needs to effectively double or more to reclaim those previous highs. The performance figures below are based on total return basis which includes dividends.

50 Worst Performing Energy Stocks. source: data by YCharts/table author

Briefly going through some of the notable names in the group; the theme has been weak earnings driven by low energy prices representing an overall poor operating environment. This is by and large a low-quality group with most companies highly leveraged, while 20 of the 50 are currently unprofitable. Beyond the current market price of oil and gas, these companies generally have more serious fundamental weaknesses, so they are highly speculative to say the least.

Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) is the biggest loser down 72% over the past year even as the company emerged from bankruptcy in 2018. This is a case that goes back to the collapse in oil prices from 2014, and the company was simply caught on the wrong side of the market demand for its offshore and drilling rigs services. SDRL just reported its Q2 earnings with an EPS loss of $2.03 while operating revenues increased 6% y/y.

U.K. based Valaris PLC (VAL) changed its name from Ensco back in July following the close of its merger with Rowan. The contract driller is down 67% in 2019 and an equally devastating 44% month to date in August, following a poor Q2 earnings release, the first since its merger. The issue here comes down to larger recurring negative free cash flow, which is a theme among many of these small cap oil and gas drilling service providers. In the case of Valaris, negative free cash flow has reached 506 million over the past year, which compares to its current market cap of $900 million.

Halliburton Company (HAL) is the largest company in the group with a market cap of $16.7 billion and makes the list at number 50 with the stock down 27.3% year to date and 51.9% over the past year. HAL reported Q2 earnings back in July, beating expectations, although the stock has continued to move lower. The company disclosed that it was idling fracking gear in an effort to cut costs while prices remain low. Revenue fell 3.5% year over year in Q2.

Concho Resources Inc (CXO) is another large cap on the list, and its stock is down 29.4% this year. The company reported earnings on August 1st which missed expectations while management noted a steep drop in operating rigs to 18 in a current update, down from an average of 26 during Q2 and 33 in Q1. As an independent producer, the company's production is split about 60/40 between oil and gas.

Argentina state oil company YPF SA (YPF) fell 41.3% just this month as the country has spiraled into a financial crisis following political developments and the recent collapse in the local currency. The Argentine Peso fell more than 25% as the shocking primary Presidential election showed left wing opposition party candidate Alberto Fernandez exceeded polling expectations and likely has an insurmountable lead against the incumbent Mauricio Macri. The prospect of a protectionist type government rolling back reforms and possibly taking a more hands-on approach to the oil sector in the country has led to a sell first ask questions later approach to YPF. A good lesson to keep in mind geopolitical risks when investing in emerging markets.

We highlight SM Energy Co (SM) which is one of the only stocks in the group that have gained in August, up 3.5%. Nevertheless, SM is still down 33% in 2019 and 63% over the past year, but bucking the trend from the group actually beat earnings expectations posting an EPS of $0.01 reversing an expected loss of $0.11. Favorably, the company has posted increasing production with natural gas output up 19% year over year. This is a case where the stock has some clear relative strength and is worth looking into.

Forward-Looking Commentary

In general terms, we think the names on the list are going to need a sustained move higher in energy prices to turn the current performances around. We see significant upside for small cap energy stocks, should the oil market recover going forward. The price of oil has two key resistance levels in the near term; first at $60 per barrel, and then, we see a break higher above $65 as signaling a more bullish trend opening the door towards the 2018 highs at $75. To the downside, the $50 level has acted as significant support, already tested twice this year and defended by the market. A break lower would represent a major deterioration of not only the energy sector but have broader negative implications to global growth and trade dynamics.

At the end of the day, it will come down to China, which, beyond any headlines and uncertainty from the U.S.-China trade dispute, is currently experiencing a period of cyclical weakness that is also impacting the region. The potential of an extended downturn in economic growth from China would be negative for the global economy and commodity prices. We expect energy prices to remain under pressure from the demand side with an overall bearish outlook for global growth. Considering the massive losses in energy already, even as the S&P 500 trades just 3% from its all-time high, we think some of the weaker small cap energy names may not be able to survive a market downturn at this point.

Takeaway

We hope the list is useful as a starting point for further research. Be warned that it's never a good idea to buy a stock simply because it's down a lot. The stocks best positioned to benefit from a recovery in the market are going to be those with high quality assets, a solid balance sheet, a steady operating profile, and the potential to efficiently ramp up production when prices recover. Let us know in the comments section which of these energy names have a good turnaround potential or could still face further declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.