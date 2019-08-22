Golden Star Resources: Close To An Elusive Bedrock

For the ones who took the opportunity to buy at the low, I recommend selling a large part at around $3.25 (first resistance) or even a little lower.

The company has revised down by nearly 23% of the gold production guidance for 2019.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $61.92 million, down 19.7% from the same quarter a year ago. Disappointing results.

Source: Golden Star Resources - Wassa underground mine

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (GSS) is a small gold producer with some indesirable technical issues, especially with its Prestea complex mines that we will analyze later.

The investment thesis is quite complex with GSS. The stock has reached an attractive price recently after an unprecedented selloff which could be used to accumulate the stock well below $3 with a target of $5 for the mid-term or a period of 12 to 18 months. However, it is quite risky, and I advise trading short term as well.

The company owns two major gold mines, and a gold mine project, in Ghana, West Africa:

1 - The Wassa complex (including underground) which is the flagship asset.

2 - The Prestea complex (including underground).

3 - The Father Brown project with updated resource estimates expected to be completed in Q3 2019.

The stock price held its ground until the second quarter of 2019 results were released. Production and revenues were disappointing, and the stock corrected to the $3.50 support level. Nothing out of the ordinary, the market always punishes the companies which are not performing as expected.

However, in early August, things changed from bad to worse, and the stock literally collapsed to $2.50 where it found some support so far. The only news that could have triggered this "run to the exit" was the "hedging program" that the company put in place on August 8, 2019.

The Company has established a discretionary gold price protection program (the "Hedging Program") to provide gold price protection for the projected production from the Prestea Mine over the next 12 months as the results of the ongoing operational review are implemented at the operation. Zero cost collars, with a $1,400/oz floor and a $1,750/oz ceiling, have been put into place for 50,000 ounces of gold over a 12-month period. The gold hedges, arranged through Macquarie Bank Limited, will mature on a monthly basis at a frequency of approximately 4,167 ounces per month.

The selling started around August 5, just a little before the news hit the wire, which raises many unanswered questions again.

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the conference call:

the results at a consolidated level and at each of the operations were below our expectations for the quarter with just under 50,000 ounces of production at all-in sustaining cost of just over $1,200 an ounce.

Golden Star Resources - 2Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 70.82 77.12 67.74 57.34 67.26 61.92 Net Income in $ Million 1.02 -6.64 -3.18 -9.32 -1.92 -9.04 EBITDA $ Million 14.65 10.90 12.93 1.81 15.73 5.19 EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 -0.10 -0.05 -0.11 -0.02 -0.08 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -3.97 10.32 10.77 -24.68 -0.59 2.18 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 11.58 8.29 9.78 15.28 13.14 16.99 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -15.55 2.03 0.99 -39.96 -13.73 -14.81 Total Cash $ Million 26.22 21.87 18.36 96.51 81.87 66.15 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 103.70 96.16 93.12 89.47 87.87 86.29 Capital lease In $ million - 10.93 10.45 10.71 10.90 10.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 87.62 76.16 76.16 108.66 108.80 108.90 Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Production gold 57,616 61,209 57,113 48,846 53,284 48,422 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 1,171 1,104 994 1,218 976 1,212 Gold Price 1,258 1,273 1,175 1,185 1,257 1,270

Note: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $61.92 in the 2Q'19

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $61.92 million, down 19.7% from the same quarter a year ago, mostly as a result of a decrease in gold revenue generated from the Prestea Mine and down 7.9% sequentially.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Golden Star Resources is still struggling to break even on a free cash flow basis. Free cash flow from the second quarter of 2019 was a loss of $14.81 million and a yearly loss of $67.51 million.

Total cash for 2Q'19 was $66.15 million, and long-term debt, including short-term, was $95.8 million. Net debt is $29.65 million in 2Q'19.

Source: GSS Presentation

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Total production in 2Q'19 was 48,422 Au Oz with 48,742 Au Oz sold. Production at Wassa was 37,356 Au ounces, which represents a 3.1% decrease over the same period last year.

It compares to the Prestea Mine which is struggling with gold production, down 51.2% year over year.

Production decreased in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, as a result of a 70% decrease in ore grade processed in the Prestea underground, offset partially by an 18% increase in ore tonnes processed. The issue was an excessive dilution and ore loss.

AISC is still very high, at $1,270 per oz now.

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I think more importantly, our plan is that we have to get both of these operations back to the levels that they should be delivering at. There's a lot of work that we are doing at each of the two sites. And that will put in place the ability to deliver from the asset base going forward, will ensure that the two operations are appropriately resourced.

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2019 guidance

Proven and probable reserves were 1.79 M Oz of gold as of December 31, 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Full-year 2019 guidance (Revised in 2Q'19).

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the conference call:

we decided to adjust the production guidance for 2019, and as a result the cost guidance. And we're now looking at a consolidated level at 190,000 to 205,000 ounces for the year, which is down from 220,000 to 240,000.

Source: Company Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Golden Star Resources is a difficult miner to invest at the moment because of the quality of its assets and notably its Prestea Complex, which is not providing the production expected. The company has revised down by nearly 23% of the gold production guidance for 2019. The situation has been explained clearly, but the solutions are not an easy fix, and it is called lower grade and dilution.

Challenging story at Prestea. So over the quarter, much lower grade than in the plan. And we've supplemented some of the production there with oxide material from the open pits. So overall, much lower grades than expected. And the key issues in the underground thing, excessive dilution from the stopes, albeit some of the grades we were expecting as we move to that southern portion of the ore body were still lower. But the dilution is a real issue for us.

However, the Wassa complex is holding its ground a little better, although the production for this quarter was disappointing due to a lower grade. However, we can expect some consistent results in the future with production reaching 4,000 TPD, helped by significant changes indicated by Graham Crew, the COO:

New loader arrived on site this month, new jumbo in quarter four to help with the development and progressive change out of the 40 tonne trucking fleet to 60 tonnes over the next couple of years.

Overall, Golden Star Resources is struggling, and there is no real respite in sight. Thankfully, the price of gold is giving the company some breathing, but it will not be enough for a real turnaround, in my opinion. It is difficult to imagine an investing strategy with such miner, but, in general, it is this type of stocks that provide the best trading short-term opportunity for the ones who can handle the pressure.

The stock has reached a multi-bottom recently at $2.50 and confirmed it, which is a good "buy sign" at this level and assuming that the price of gold continues to hold above $1,475 per ounce.

Thus, in case you are interested in this stock, you should watch the gold price like a hawk.

Technical analysis

GSS experienced a decisive breakout of its ascending wedge pattern after the disappointing earnings results were released. It came as a surprise for a few investors, but the writing was on the wall. GSS is not a proxy for gold and acts more as equity due to its multiple technical issues.

Technically, the stock seems to hold its long-term lower support at $2.50 which is a multi-bottom, but, on any gold price weakness, this support may not be strong enough, and GSS could go deeper in the read and even below $2 under a bearish scenario.

For the ones who took the opportunity to buy at the low, I recommend selling a large part at around $3.25 (first resistance) or even a little before and gamble the rest for $4.25 assuming a bullish gold price and no further issues.

