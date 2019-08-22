New Residential Investment Corp.: Second Preferred Stock IPO In 2 Months

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by New Residential Investment Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 10M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $250M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

New Residential Investment Corp. 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NRZ-B) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.125% before 08/15/2024 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.64%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 08/15/2024. Currently, the new IPO trades close to its par value at a price of $25.05. It has a 7.11% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.08%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.93% and 5.90%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments primarily related to residential real estate. We aim to drive strong risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in (I) Excess Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs"), (II) Servicer Advances, (III) non-Agency residential mortgage backed securities ("RMBS") and associated call rights. Our objective is to leverage our proven investment expertise to deliver attractive returns that will help drive strong and growing dividends to our shareholders. We target assets that generate stable long term cash flows and employ conservative capital structures to generate returns throughout different interest rate environments. Over the last few decades the complexity of the market for residential mortgage loans in the U.S. has dramatically increased. We believe that unfolding developments in the approximately $21 trillion U.S. residential housing market are generating significant investment opportunities. For example, in the aftermath of the U.S. financial crisis, the residential mortgage industry is undergoing major structural changes that are transforming the way mortgages are originated, owned and serviced. These changes are creating a compelling set of investment opportunities. We believe that New Residential is one of only a select number of market participants that have the combination of capital, industry experience and key business relationships we think are necessary to take advantage of this opportunity. New Residential was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcastle Investment Corp. We were subsequently spun off as a separate publicly-traded entity on May 15, 2013. We are externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC and benefit from the resources of a highly diversified global alternative investment manager.

Source: Company's website | Who We Are

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, NRZ:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock paid a $2.00 yearly dividend. With a market price of $14.52, the current yield of NRZ is at 13.77%. As an absolute value, this means it pays out $830M in yearly dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock) of the company is around $27.94M.

In addition, the market capitalization of NRZ is around $6.15B.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of New Residential Investment Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, NRZ had a total debt of $7.3B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other future preferred stock of the company. At this point, NRZ-B is the company's second preferred stock after NRZ-A, issued on June 25 (which is also the reason why it does not fit into the Q2 report).

The Ratios Of NRZ Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of NRZ but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 6,150/(7,300 + 285) = 0.81 , indicating the company's liabilities are slightly larger than its equity but generally the ratio is satisfactory as there is almost enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 6,150/(7,300 + 285) = , indicating the company's liabilities are slightly larger than its equity but generally the ratio is satisfactory as there is almost enough to cover all its debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the 2018 financial results is 964/(606 + 28) = 1.52, indicating significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders, so to be calm about the payments. Moreover, the company manages to pay more than $800M dividend expense for its common that is junior to its liabilities.

The New Residential Investment Family

NRZ has one more outstanding preferred stock: New Residential Investment Corp 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NRZ.PRA). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Like the newly issued Series B Preferred Stock, NRZ-A pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50% before 08/15/2024 (its call date) and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.802%. Actually, NRZ-A and NRZ-B share the same call date, as the only differences between the two are the current nominal yield and the eventual LIBOR spread, as the "A" is higher with respect to both. With the current market price of $26.16, the Series A Preferred Stock has a 7.17% Current Yield and a 6.40% Yield-to-Call. If we compare the two issues, we can see them sharing the same Current Yield, but with a Yield-to-Worst of 7.06%, NRZ-B seems to be better than its "older brother".

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between NRZ-A and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Due to the short history of the preferred stock, any meaningful conclusions can hardly be made, so this is for an informational purpose only.

Source: Tradingview.com

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Below, you can see two charts with a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks is eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 7.06%, NRZ-B is located somewhere in the middle. Of course, part the preferred stocks in this group have a more distant call date making them less attractive. Except for, NLY-G and NYMTN that are trading below par value, for the rest securities of this group, it is the Yield-to-Worst.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25. JE-A is excluded due to the recent swift fall that has driven the preferred stock into a Yield-to-Call of 44%, caused by the Just Energy's (JE) earnings missing, revenue guidance, and suspending the common stock dividend.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined below), the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share of Preferred Stock, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date, without interest. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below), the Issuer has provided notice of its election to redeem some or all of the shares of Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to its optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of the Preferred Stock will not have the Change of Control Conversion Right.

Source: FWP Filing by New Residential Investment Corp.

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from our sale of the Series B Preferred Stock in this offering will be approximately $241,875,000 (or $278,193,750 if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of the Series B Preferred Stock in full) after deducting the expenses of this offering and the underwriting discount. We intend to use the net proceeds from our sale of the Series B Preferred Stock in this offering for investments and general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by New Residential Investment Corp

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $250M, NRZ-B is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, NRZ-B is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is well leveraged, having 0.81 equity-to-debt ratio. Also, the net income coverage is also very decent. With a $6.15B market cap, NRZ is one of the biggest mREITs and with the $830M common stock dividend, it is 30x times more than what it will be paying to the preferred stockholders. As for the returns, NRZ-B does not have the highest yields, when we compare it with all other F2F preferreds issued by a REIT. With Yield-to-Call of 7.06%, it is positioned in the with one of the highest by this indicator. If we take a closer look at the issues that are with the nearest call dates, CIM-D, PMT-A, PMT-B, XAN-C, CHMI-B have a comparable YTW, but these companies, CIM, PMT, XAN, CHMI are a lot smaller companies with quite worse debt-to-equity ratio. So, this 7.06% does not look bad at all. Overall, I consider the new IPO as a good mREIT's preferred stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.