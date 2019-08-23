Brookfield Property: A Safe 7% Yielding Blue Chip With Double-Digit Return Potential

Despite the 25% returns YTD, BPY/BPR remains attractively valued, 15% below its historical fair value, and a 33% discount to NAV.

It's important to clarify the difference between BPY (which is an LP that uses a K-1 tax form) and BPR, which is a REIT.

Like REITs in general, BPY/BPR has been red hot in 2019, outperforming the broader market by a significant amount.

Real estate has been one of the best ways for income investors to exponentially grow their income and wealth. In fact, a 2017 study by Dutch researchers entitled "Historical Returns Of The Market Portfolio" found that from 1960 to 2015 REITs were the best performing asset class or stock sector, in terms of inflation-adjusted total returns.

Specifically, while stocks delivered 5.4% CAGR real returns (adjusted for inflation), REITs outperformed by 1% annually, with 6.4% CAGR returns.

I have been around real estate my most of my career (over 30 years) and I'm considered a leading expert in the world of REITs (in 2016 my coauthor and I published a book called The Intelligent REIT Investor, and we are publishing the second edition in 2020).

Today, Dividend Sensei and I decided to tackle one of the most highly-respected real estate owners in the world...

Photo Source (Canary Wharf — 11 office buildings spanning approximately 7 million square feet, over 800,000 square feet of retail, and an active office and residential development pipeline of over 3 million square feet).

Brookfield Property REIT (BPR) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) are two economically identical ways to profit from Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) global real estate empire.

Like REITs in general, BPY/BPR has been red hot in 2019, outperforming the broader market by a significant amount.

But unlike the average REIT, which yields 3.6%, Brookfield Property yields nearly 7% and plans to grow that at 5% to 8% over time. More importantly, in our modern low rate era, with some economists now predicting negative US treasury yields are in our future, buying Brookfield Property doesn't represent dangerous "yield chasing."

That's because this level 9/11 quality blue chip's payout is not just generous, but safe and likely to keep growing steadily, even in a future recession (about 42 to 45% 12-month recession probability right now, according to the bond market).

So let's take a look at three reasons why we consider BPY/BPR a potentially great long-term high-yield investment today. One that's conservatively 15% undervalued, and likely to deliver 10% to 16% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Reason One: A Generous Yield, Backed By World Class Assets

BPY/BPR is part of Brookfield's empire of private equity funds and publicly-traded LPs and REITs. BAM (which owns 92% of the voting rights of both stocks) traces its roots back to 1902 and has spent nearly 120 years enriching investors and amassing more than $385 billion in assets under management. $194 billion of that is in global real estate assets totaling nearly 450 million square feet of leasable space (roughly equal to all Walmarts).

BPR/BPY pay BAM a hedge fund-like fee structure.

a 0.5% (of market cap) management fee, with a $50 million minimum

BPY also pays 25% incentive distribution rights (it's structured similar to an MLP), meaning 25% of marginal distributions also go to BAM

There is a 1.25% performance incentive fee, for market cap growth over a hurdle rate of $11.5 billion

In Q2 management fees totaled $26 million and BAM was entitled to $14 million in payout IDRs which it is waiving for now. Assuming it eventually accepts its IDR fees, that would put total management fees at $160 million on an annualized basis, representing 1.6% of last year's revenue as well as the equivalent of a 1.6% asset management fee.

Now it's true that the hedge fund-like structure of BPY/BPR is one of the reasons the stocks trade at such a low valuation (investors tend to dislike complexity).

But we should point out that Brookfield is the Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) of global hard assets, and Warren Buffett also ran a hedge fund. Here's Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carleson explaining how Buffett's early partnership was also structured like a hedge fund.

Before running Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett ran an investment partnership for a small group of individual investors and families. Reported returns from 1957-1968 were 25.3% annually (31.6% before fees, which were 25% of any gains above a 6% hurdle) vs. around 9% per year on the Dow." - Ben Carleson (emphasis added)

Buffett's fee structure back then was about equal to the recent "2% and 20%" hedge fund structure (those fees are falling in recent years). We consider BAM's executional and value investing prowess (more on this in a second) worth every penny of the 1.6% in eventual fees BPY/BPR are paying BAM.

It's important to clarify the difference between BPY (which is an LP that uses a K-1 tax form) and BPR, which is a REIT. Here's Brookfield explaining the bottom line between these two stocks.

Brookfield Property REIT is a subsidiary of BPY, intended to offer investors economic equivalence to BPY units but in the form of a U.S. REIT security. Dividends on BPR shares are identical in amount and timing to distributions paid out for BPY units, and BPR shares are exchangeable on a 1:1 basis for BPY units or their cash equivalence." - Brookfield Property (emphasis added) BPY is technically just a subsidiary of BPY created during BPY's 2018 $15 billion acquisition of GGP, one of America's largest Class A mall REITs. That was so that GGP owners, who prefer a traditional REIT structure (1099 tax form rather than more complex K-1) could continue owning a REIT. BPR owns GGP's former assets, which include 123 Class A US malls, totaling 120 million square feet of leasable space.

BPY is BAM's primary vehicle for investing in all real estate and owns:

123 class A Malls (through BPR) - 8% of all Class A+ malls in America (including 3 out of 5 with the highest sales per square foot)

143 premium global office properties (96 million square feet of space)

Has 11 million square feet of office space and apartments under construction

Includes the LP investment portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing properties

But as Brookfield makes clear essentially the only difference between BPY and BPR is the tax treatment. The dividends are linked together (and grow at the same rate). This is why BPR and BPY's prices are nearly identical.

BPR is what REIT investors want to buy, with BPY's K-1 tax form creating tax-deferred income (its pays distributions that are treated as ROC by the IRS and reduce your cost basis) at the expense of longer tax prep each April.

85% of its approximately $85 billion in assets are in the form of those 166 office and mall properties, which are designed to generate stable cash flow and 10% to 12% long-term returns.

15% of its assets are the LP portfolio which owns over 1,400 global properties in virtually every REIT industry. The LP portfolios are where Brookfield makes Buffett style "greedy when others are fearful" deep value investments targeting 20% long-term annualized returns.

Brookfield is famous for meeting or exceeding its guidance, including 23% annual returns on investment in its LP portfolio. Some of those funds did launch opportunistically, such as the RE Turnaround Fund in 2009 (thus the nearly 40% CAGR expected returns).

But even the funds launched since the Great Recession crashed real estate price worldwide are expected to deliver investment returns on par with the greatest investors in history.

In Q2 Brookfield sold a 1 million square foot office complex in California for a $130 million profit, realizing four times its initial investment and generating annualized returns on investment of 30%, 50% above its 20% LP investment target.

That continues its great track record of achieving incredible returns on opportunistic value investments in global real estate including:

IDI Gazeley: 42 million square feet of industrial properties in Europe, expected to generate 30% CAGR over its five-year investment

Simply Self Storage investment returned 46% CAGR on investment in 2.5 years

Between 2018 and 2022 Brookfield expects to generate $5.8 billion in net profits from its LP investments, and through 2032, $11 billion in cash flow and capital gains.

The core office portfolio is mostly located in global financial centers such as New York, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, Sydney, Washington, DC, and Berlin.

The core stats on those properties are strong, with 92.4% occupancy and weighted remaining leases of 8.3 years. Of its top 20 tenants, 12 rent office space from Brookfield in more than one city, and seven rent in three or more cities.

Current leases are at an average of 7.2% below market rates, meaning that as leases expire, Brookfield has a built-in mechanism for growing NOI and cash flow. In fact, least spreads on core office properties in Q2 were an impressive 25%, one of the highest in the industry.

The retail properties have 95% occupancy (96% expected by the end of 2019), 12-month lease spreads of 7%, and average sales per square foot of $777.

Comparative Mall Fundamental Stats

For comparison, here are the fundamental stats of the major mall REITs (and SKT). As you can see, 95% occupancy is near the top of the industry, as is BPR's $777 in sales per square foot (up 5.1% YOY), which is slightly above the average for high-quality mall REITs.

Tanger's occupancy guidance is for 95% in 2019 and BPR's is 96%. In other words, by the end of the year, BPR is likely to have the highest occupancy of any mall REIT in America.

The 7% TTM lease spread is below the average, which is skewed by Simon Property's (SPG) blowout 32% results in Q2. But, in reality, BPR's retail properties had the third-best lease spreads, which are a testament to the quality of its properties, which management continues to upgrade to mixed-use to serve the omnichannel needs of thriving retail tenants. The money invested in improving its malls earns 6% to 9% returns on investment.

And as a final fact to put your "retail apocalypse" fears at ease, here's what CEO Brian Kingston wrote in the Q2 investor letter.

After adjusting for the temporary impact of recent bankruptcies, same-store NOI increased by 0.4% in the current quarter and 1.7% year-to-date. Since the beginning of 2018, tenant bankruptcies have resulted in 2.7 million square feet within the portfolio becoming vacant. Nearly 75% will be occupied with new tenants by this year-end and contributing to earnings." - BPR CEO (emphasis added)

For context REIT sector SS NOI growth thus far this year is about 2% and 1% for mall REITs. BPR has basically kept up with the sector and grown same-store net operating income 70% faster than its peers.

And thanks to owning some of the highest-quality malls in America, with sales per square foot that are about 150% higher than the $325 industry average, it's quickly replacing failed tenants with thriving ones, who are paying higher rent.

Here are some examples of how the failure of big-box department stores like Sears and Macy's is actually helping BPR's malls become more stable sources of recurring cash flow

• Paramus Park, Paramus, NJ: Sears box replaced with grocer Stew Leonard’s

• Tyson’s Galleria, McLean, VA: Macy’s box replaced with Bowlero and Lifetime Fitness

• The Maine Mall, South Portland, ME: Bon-Ton box replaced with Jordan’s Furniture

• Market Place Shopping Center, Champaign, IL: Bon-Ton box replaced with Costco

• Oxmoor Center, Louisville KY: Sears box replaced with TopGolf

We consider BPR/BPY, which is technically a diversified REIT, to be the second-best Mall REIT behind Simon (which is trading at its best fundamentals-adjusted valuation in its history).

Despite what the unit price of BPY might indicate over the last few years, management has done its job well, growing operating cash flow (FFO/unit) by 8% over time and the payout by 6%. The historical cash flow/dividend growth rate of REITs over the past decade has been about 3%, meaning BPY (and now BPR) is growing the distribution/dividend at double the sector norm.

And thanks to growing cash flow faster, the payout ratio is a safe 67%, when factoring in its realized investment gains, which have been growing steadily over time. By 2022 Brookfield Property expects the operating cash flow payout ratio (which doesn't include capital gains) to fall from 90% to 80%, a safe level considering how rapidly its capital gains are growing.

Brookfield Property Realized Gains Per Unit

The big jump in payout ratio in 2018 was due to the stock issue to acquire GGP and doesn't represent actual deterioration in cash flow per share/unit.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The balance sheet also is stronger than it appears at first (with $46.7 billion in total consolidated debt). 94% of the debt is non-recourse, asset level, meaning BPY/BPR investors are liable for just $3 billion in debt.

Brookfield has spent decades safely using non-recourse, self-amortizing asset-level debt (all of its LPS use it). It managed to safely navigate the financial crisis with that debt strategy when credit markets seized up for nearly all REITs (87% of which cut or suspended dividends as a result).

In the last conference call management disclosed that:

In our core office business, we raised $1.1 billion of fixed-rate mortgages, with an average term to maturity of nine years and average interest rate of 4.28%. As well as $1.2 billion of floating-rate mortgages, with an average term of five-years. Net proceeds of $772 million were generated from these financing. In our core retail business, we raised $1.4 billion of fixed-rate mortgages, with an average term to maturity 10-years at an average rate of 4.32% as well as $515 million of floating rate mortgages with an average term of five-years. Net proceeds of $569 million were generated and were used to pay down a portion of the term loan, which helped finance the acquisition of GGP." - Brian Kingston, CEO (emphasis added)

What this indicates is that Brookfield is able to extend its fixed-rate debt duration while enjoying similar low-interest rates as it has over the past five years.

That's courtesy of a solid BBB credit rating and is why bond investors have little concern about lending to it at long-term fixed rates averaging 4.5% (and 3.9% at the corporate level).

Should interest rates continue to fall but the US avoid a recession (55% to 58% probability of that), BPR/BPY may even enjoy steadily lower borrowing costs due to falling 10-year US Treasuries, which is what most corporate debt is indexed on.

But a great collection of assets and LP investments that generate significant and steadily rising cash flow and capital gains to support its generous and safe 7% yield is just the first reason to consider buying this REIT.

Reason Two: A Large Growth Runway Created By Brookfield's Global Reach And Run By World-Class Management

Over the last three years, Brookfield has constructed 5 million square feet of premium office space and more than 2,000 apartments in cities like London and New York.

Over the next four years, BPY/BPR's share of Brookfield development pipeline for offices and apartments is $6.6 billion, with long-term expected cash yields of over 7%.

The retail development pipeline stands at $1.6 billion meaning BPY/BPR's organic growth plans stand at $8.2 billion over the next five years (historical cash yield on investment 8%). That's the largest growth backlog in the industry (SPG's is second largest at $5 billion).

As its CEO told analysts at the latest CC,

Almost all of the development programs include a residential component with others featuring hotels, office, medical office as well as entertainment and food offerings." - Brian Kingston

BPR's core retail assets are not purely retail, but increasingly diversified into hotels, office space, and even medical offices. That not only drives stronger sales per square foot (keeping occupancy and lease spreads strong) but helps diversify its overall cash flow over time.

Through 2022, Brookfield expects its investments to help drive 2% to 3% SS NOI growth, which is basically inline with the historical norms for all US REITs.

BPY/BPR has $6.2 billion in liquidity, the second-largest access to low-cost capital behind Simon's $6.8 billion. And like Simon, Brookfield Property is self funding its growth, with zero plans for equity issuances (it's even buying back stock at incredibly accretive prices).

Now that BPY's LP portfolio is maturing, management is able to execute on its legendary capital recycling (selling assets at high profits) prowess (including 20 asset sales and 27 acquisitions in Q2 alone).

Over the long term, management expects to generate $500 million per year in annual realized LP gains, which comes to just over $1 per unit, or double the last 12 months.

That's in addition to the 7% to 9% organic operating cash flow growth that management expects to deliver via its massive backlog of development projects.

Now it's always possible that guidance might prove overly bullish. But given Brookfield's track record of excellent execution (literally the Berkshire of global real estate), I consider this REIT's long-term guidance highly credible.

Within a few years, BPR/BPY expects to be generating a 65% total payout ratio (including cap gains) and 80% purely on operating cash flow (CFFO what it calls FFO).

7% to 9% FFO/share growth is what will support the 5% to 8% dividend growth, which is among the highest in the REIT sector, while still steadily increasing dividend safety via a much lower payout ratio and reducing leverage via asset sales.

Speaking of asset sales here's what CEO Brian Kingston told analysts on the Q2 conference call:

We also continue to monetize mature assets, in the second quarter, we completed $1.3 billion of asset disposition...at share prices that were 9% above our IFRS carrying value." - BPY/BPR CEO (emphasis added)

$178 million was Brookfield Property's share of those asset sales which are being used to manage safe levels of debt, as well as self fund its growth plans. The thing I want to highlight is those asset sales were for 9% above book value, following last year's approximately $3.5 billion in asset sales at 3% above book value.

Over the past five years, Brookfield has sold nearly $50 billion in real estate properties, averaging 4% above book value. Basically, the conservative management team's net asset value estimate of what it owns is highly credible and indicates that buying shares today represents buying approximately $1 in top quality real estate assets for $0.65.

Not only is Brookfield accelerating its asset sales (at highly profitable prices), it's obtaining much higher values on its assets than its current book value of $29 indicates.

What's more, for now falling US interest rates are helping Brookfield exceed its original $2 billion full year 2019 asset sale target. When an analyst asked its CEO what falling US rates mean for BPY here's what Brian Kingston said:

I think there is a huge difference in overall investor sentiment today vs. December with respect to where interest rates are going and as a result of that institutional investors are finding - when they look at their portfolios today, they think they are under-allocated to real estate and are looking around for places to invest. So I think its people having a outlook in particular for lower for longer on interest rate is very helpful for that liquidity." -Brian Kingston (emphasis added)

Combined with modest amounts of accretive buybacks ($500 million so far), this means that management is rapidly boosting shareholder intrinsic value.

What about beyond 2025 when the current growth backlog is complete? Well, globally dominant Brookfield has a VERY long growth runway, created by a rapidly growing US and globally urban population.

This is why it's investing so heavily into the kinds of properties (like offices and apartments) that are likely to thrive, not just in the coming years, but for decades.

Which bodes very well indeed for long-term returns from this 7% yielding blue chip.

Reason Three: Attractive Valuation Means Both 7% Yield And Double-Digit Return Potential

There are many valuation methods one can use, but I like to use a model based on decades of experience and empirical data supported by:

Benjamin Graham's summation that over time the market almost always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

Fellow Dividend King (and F.A.S.T Graphs founder) Chuck Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management.

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model (relatively accurate at forecasting long-term total returns since 1954) - and what Brookfield and the Dividend Kings have used to estimate total returns for years or decades.

Investment Quality Trends: using Dividend Yield Theory to beat the market with blue-chip stocks with lower volatility to boot since 1962.

The essence of my valuation approach is simple. It assumes that over time fundamentals will overwhelm sentiment, and that, as long as cash flow and dividends keep growing at relatively historical rates (fundamentals remain intact) every stock will return to fair value over time.

To know what Brookfield Property is worth, one can look at its net asset value or NAV. Right now BPR and BPY trade at a 33% discount to NAV (book value) which it estimates at about $29 per share/unit. It should be noted that BAM is very conservative with its NAV estimates. Last year it sold its average property at a 3% premium to book value, and in Q2 a 9% premium, meaning the intrinsic value of BPY's assets are likely closer to about $30 to $32 per unit.

As Brookfield's management has pointed out, if the market were to close that valuation gap (average REIT trades at an 11% discount to NAV) investors could enjoy over 20% CAGR total returns over the next few years.

However, as we explain in the risk section, Brookfield Property's complex structure, including its high use of non-recourse debt and constant deal-making, means that conservative income investors shouldn't necessarily expect its P/NAV gap to close completely.

In fact, for the Dividend Kings' valuation/total return lists (BPR is a holding in some of our portfolios), we don't assume any changes in the REIT's historical valuation. Basically, to err on the side of conservatism, we assume a fair value based on the price real investors were willing to risk real money in the past when its fundamentals and growth rates were similar.

Brookfield Property's 2019 Fair Value-Based on:

5-year average yield: $26

9-Year median yield: $27

9-Year price/EBITDA: $19

9-Year EV/EBITDA: $19

Average Historical Fair Value: $23

Current Price: $19

Discount To Fair Value: 15%

Quality Score: 9/11 (Blue Chip)

Classification: Good Buy

It's possible that BPR/BPY will ultimately see multiple expansion as management proves itself, as it has with BIP and BEP. But even if this REIT/LP always trades at its historically low valuation, using available 2019's expected consensus results and today's dividend, we are confident the stock's fair value is between $19 and $27.

We use the average of these fair value estimates to approximate a $23 fair value, near which BPR/BPY is a "reasonable buy."

Dividend Sensei Quality-Based Valuation Classifications

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 AbbVie (ABBV) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Stronger recommendations, such as good buy, strong buy and very strong, occur at higher margins of safety (currently 15%) meaning level 9 quality BPR/BPY is:

a good buy near $21

a strong buy near $18

a very strong buy near $16

Management's goal is 12% to 15% long-term total returns, which is realistic given the nearly 7% yield and 7% to 9% cash flow growth guidance. But to estimate a realistic long-term total return potential range (since all investing is probabilistic) we use a range of growth rates and reasonable multiples.

Due to a lack of 2019 consensus FFO/share we use the P/EBITDA which the REIT/LP has historically tracked over time. Since its IPO BPY (BPR is a new entity but trades at the same price) has averaged a rock bottom low 2.2 price/EBITDA.

For the conservative end of my return model, we estimate management will miss its growth target (6% long-term cash flow growth) and the multiple will remain at the historically low level. That's actually more of a worst-case scenario and still means investors buying today are likely to see 10% CAGR total returns (70% of which are safe and steadily rising dividends).

The upper end of my total return potential estimated range is created by a mild multiple expansion (still just 2.5 P/EBITDA) and 9% cash flow growth. That yields a realistic 16% CAGR total return potential over the next five years.

10% to 16% return potential fits with management's stated objective and is among one of the best available total returns for any blue-chip REIT. What's more, the longer BPR/BPY executes well on its growth plan (and guidance), the more likely multiple expansion is to continue meaning that returns closer to 20%, which tracks with management's expectation of P/NAV tightening, becomes more realistic.

But before you get too excited and run out and buy this high-quality REIT, it's important to keep in mind its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

There are three kinds of risks all income investors need to keep in mind.

Fundamental risk : Buffett's definition, permanent deteriorating in cash flow that can result in dividend cuts and a stock going to zero

Valuation risk : So overpaying for a company that even if the thesis holds, you might be underwater on your investment for many years (even decades)

Volatility risk: Poor planning/asset allocation turns you into a forced seller of even quality stocks bought at good to great prices. Panic selling means you lose money even if you did everything else right.

The fundamental risks for BPR/BPY are based on three main things. First, high debt levels still represent substantial leverage. Now it's true that in the right hands leverage is a powerful tool. According to Harvard Researchers, Buffett has historically run Berkshire with about 70% leverage, via his use of insurance float.

BAM's track record on safely utilizing non-recourse debt with its LPs is the stuff of legend, but 29.2% of Brookfield Property's debt is floating rate ($13.6 billion). That's because the $15 billion GGP acquisition required a lot of floating-rate debt ($5 billion), which management plans to pay down and convert to fixed rate over time.

But $13.5 billion in debt (about 30% of its total) is maturing between 2019 and 2021, the years of peak recession risk we now face.

The good news is that Moody's just reported that investment-grade borrowing costs have hit a 63 year low, and short-term floating rate borrowing costs (indexed to LIBOR) are also low and declining. That's because LIBOR closely tracks the US Fed Fund rate, and the Fed is now cutting rates (though how much lower rates will go is uncertain).

(Source: Ycharts)

Given that Brookfield managed to steer BEP and BIP through the Financial Crisis (with mountains of non-recourse debt), and never experienced a liquidity trap, it's likely that BPY/BPR won't have an issue rolling over maturing bonds or access low-cost capital markets even during a recession.

(Source: Marketwatch)

But as we like to say "nothing is certain on Wall Street, where the likely sometimes doesn't happen and the "impossible" occurs with disturbing regularity."

Since 2007 investment-grade companies have increased their leverage by about 50%, courtesy of record-low interest rates. While corporate borrowing costs are not at all-time lows, during a future recession (or even a bad recession scare) credit conditions can tighten significantly.

(Source: Moody's Analytics)

During even financial market corrections (like 2016's oil crash and 1.6% GDP growth year) risk premia on bonds (yields minus 10-year Treasury yields) can rise significantly.

The St. Louis Financial Stress indicator is composed of 18 weekly metrics, including seven yield curves, six rate tracking indicators and five fundamental ones. Zero is calibrated to the average financial stress since the index began in 1993.

Currently, financial stress (one of the 19 leading economic indicators) is low, meaning financial markets continue to supply REITs like BPR with ample low-cost capital. That's likely to continue to be true, except in a severe recession.

Leading Economic Indicators And Where They Sit Above Historical Baseline

(Source: David Rice)

When considering all the leading indicators together the good news is their average (mean of coordinates) is 26.3% above historical baseline. The bad news is that's down 3% over the last month.

However, as long as their average is 20% or more above baseline, the aggregate economic data is saying no recession is likely within the next year. David Rice, aka "Economic PI", who created and maintains the BaR grid each week, estimates that from 29% above baseline, it would likely take 18 months for fundamentals to deteriorate to recessionary levels (5% or less above baseline).

That analysis was made in early July, meaning that if conditions continue to worsen, a recession might begin in about 16 to 17 months (2021). According to the recession risk model of the Cleveland Fed (built-in accordance with Haver Analytics), the bond market, via the 10y-3m yield curve (most accurate recession forecasting tool in history) is about 42% to 45% today, if current yield curve conditions hold.

Cleveland Fed Recession/Economic Growth Model

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

The Cleveland Fed model estimates 12-month recession risk based on the one-month average of the 10y-3m yield curve (the one most banks watch). Based on the last three months, each 1 basis point inversion of that curve increases 12-month recession risk (if it persists for a full month) by 0.2 to 0.27%.

Based on the last available estimate from the Cleveland Fed, and the current -38.3 bp inversion of the curve, this implies 12-month recession risk today (assuming current bond market conditions persist) is about 6.9% to 9.3% higher than the 35.4% risk in July (before the trade war escalated for the fourth time).

That would put 12-month recession risk at 42% to 45%, which is in-line with the current estimates of 33% (JPM, BAC and NY Fed) to 55% (Toronto-Dominion Bank).

Recession or even just a substantial decline in US or global growth (which is likely) could put pressure on Brookfield Property's core assets. It could also increase executional growth risk since BPY/BPR is now focused on funding nearly all of its growth with capital recycling.

Finally, it should be pointed out that about 80% of its assets generate cash flow in USD (courtesy of its hedging program). Half of its foreign currency cash flow (10% in total) is in British Pounds. Should Brexit go badly (October 31st deadline for hard Brexit) the pound might fall significantly resulting in a modest but significant (for a REIT) decline in FFO/share.

The good news is that Brexit uncertainty hasn't yet affected Brookfield's top-quality properties.

London despite all of the turmoil around Brexit et cetera continues to see very good demand there, and so we saw good leasing momentum both at Canary Wharf and in our city portfolio. So overall on a like-for-like basis you will see good occupancy growth there and then here in the U.S." -Brian Kingston

Which brings us to the other two kinds of risks. Valuation risk is minimal given that BPY's NAV is $29 to $32. However, volatility risk (what most people worry about) is very real.

Over the last five years, BPY has been 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. That's not surprising since REIT's as a sector have been 33% less volatile than the broader market since 1989 (even factoring in the 70% crash during the Great Recession).

But even low volatility stocks can (and eventually will) crash fast and hard.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = bpy

BPY, despite its nearly 25% total return in 2019, is still in the worst bear market it's faced since its IPO. And as you can see from its peak decline chart, this out of favor REIT tends to be most volatile during times of market fear.

That includes two one-month corrections of 10%-plus.

January 2016: -10.2% (market -5%)

May 2019 (trade war freakout): -9.9% (market -6.4%)

BPY also suffered nine single month 5% to 9.9% pullbacks since January 2014.

We don't point out this historical volatility to scare you out of owning the stock, but only as a warning not to own this high-yield REIT (or any dividend stock) as a "bond alternative."

Bonds are nothing like stocks other than generating income. High-quality bonds like those Dividend Kings own as 30% of our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio (equal weighting of MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL), are negatively correlated to stocks (-0.25 beta over the last decade).

This is why that bond portfolio went up 1.8% during the late 2018 correction, a 19.8% peak decline for the S&P 500 that was the worst in a decade, and triggered by trade war recession fears and concerns over interest rates and yield curve inversions (exactly the worries we have today).

Due to several factors including the economically-sensitive nature of office real estate, "retail apocalypse" fears, and general bearish sentiment (from the bear market still in progress), BPY fell over 22% during the last correction.

Anyone buying it today must do so only for the stock portion of your portfolio, and should use proper risk management and asset allocation for their particular needs.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Property Is A 7% Yielding Blue Chip With Double-Digit Return Potential

Despite what the share price has done over the past two years, Brookfield Property's fundamentals continue to move steadily in the right direction.

This REIT's global asset base of premium properties, opportunistic LP investments, and massive access to low-cost capital (and a low-risk self-funding business model) mean its 7% yield is likely to be safe during any future recession (whenever one arrives).

Despite the 25% returns YTD, BPY/BPR remains attractively valued, 15% below its historical fair value, and a 33% discount to NAV.

While the complex corporate structure (effectively a hedge fund run by the Berkshire of global real estate) means it may never completely close the valuation gap, investors buying today can realistically expect 10% to 16% long-term total returns.

As long as you're comfortable with Brookfield Property's risk profile, including periods of intense downside volatility, buying it for your diversified and properly constructed income portfolio is a prudent and reasonable decision at this time.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

