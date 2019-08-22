Merchants Bancorp: Another Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock From This Small-Cap Bank

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Merchants Bancorp (MBIN). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Merchants Bancorp - the prospectus (source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 5M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $125M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Merchants Bancorp, 6.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: MBINO) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.00% before 10/01/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.569%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 10/01/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $25.69. This translates into a Current Yield of 5.84% and YTC of 5.57%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business with a focus on Federal Housing Administration("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $3.9 billion in assets and $3.2 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2018, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp. (formerly known as P/R Mortgage and Investment Corp. prior to October 1, 2018), Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois (formerly known as Joy State Bank prior to October 22, 2018 and includes the October 1, 2018 acquisition of Farmers-Merchants National Bank of Paxton, Illinois), Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC (formerly known as RICHMAC Funding LLC prior to November 1, 2018), and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, MBIN:

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $0.24 yearly dividend. With a market price of $15.74, the current yield of MBIN is at 1.52%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $6.89M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series B preferred stock) of the company is around $16M.

In addition, the market capitalization of MBIN is around $451M.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Merchants Bancorp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, MBIN had a total debt of $60M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company that totals $110M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of MBIN but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 451/(60 + 235) = 1.52 , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 451/(60 + 235) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 59.17/(8.38 + 16) = 2.42, indicating that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders.

The Merchants Bancorp Family

Except for a $24M previously issued 8% Non-Cumulative, Perpetual Preferred Stock, that has no established public trading market, there is one more outstanding preferred stock, listed on the NASDAQ: Merchants Bancorp 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (MBINP):

MBINP also pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00% before 04/01/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.605%. The Series A preferred stock also doesn't have a Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 04/01/2024. With a market price of $27.10, MBINP has a current yield of 6.46% and yield-to-call of 5.20% compared to 5.84% current yield and 5.57% yield-to-call of MBINO, which gives a slight advantage to the newly issued preferred stock.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between MBINP and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Due to the short history of the preferred stock, any meaningful conclusions can hardly be made, so this is for an informational purpose only. Moreover, there is almost no correlation between the two.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks is eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

The higher the YTC, the better the security. In fact, it is their Yield-to-Worst. With its 5.57% YTC, MBINO rewards a 0.45% and 0.75% more than the maximum you could realize, if you choose some of the next highest yielders in the group.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

In the second chart, the logic is the same. Just we are adding the Current Yields, in case the preferred stock doesn't get called. In this situation, MBINO gives an average for the sector, Current Yield.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Subject to certain terms and conditions, we may redeem the Series B preferred stock at our option, at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends (without regard to any undeclared dividends) to, but excluding, the redemption date, (I) in whole or in part, on any Dividend Payment Date on or after October 1, 2024 with not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' notice prior to the date of redemption specified in the notice, or (II) in whole, but not in part, at any time within 90 days following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event (as defined herein). If we redeem any shares of Series B preferred stock, the depository shall redeem a proportionate number of depositary shares.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Merchants Bancorp

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering of depositary shares for general corporate purposes including to support balance sheet growth of Merchants Bank.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Merchants Bancorp

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $125M, MBINO is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, MBINO is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market. The company metrics are satisfying despite the scale of the company. There is almost no debt, and the company is financed mainly by preferred stocks (a total of 3 issues). The new IPO gives a 0.4% higher Yield-to-Worst (equal to the Yield-to-Call) from its "older brother" and with the current level of financing, the Yield-to-Call is the most probable return one can get from MBINP. And last but not least, it also offers a lot better returns than the rest securities in the sector. From the perspective of a preferred stock investor, the new preferred stock deserves its attention.

