Ship Finance International: A Unique Success Story

Looking at early 2018, $14.15 is a new resistance, which is also a multi-year record high. I recommend taking about 20% off the table now or above $14.10 and wait.

Source: World Maritime News

Investment Thesis

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) is my selected "transportation and shipping" company that I have held in my long-term portfolio for many years. I have regularly followed Ship Finance on Seeking Alpha.

This shipping company is delivering excellent results by regularly adjusting its business model to the ongoing stress of a challenging shifting market environment. The business model is highlighted by the presentation below. Ship Finance current fleet is comprised of 89 ships or rigs with a charter hire Q2 2019 of 38% on bareboat charter and 62% time charter.

Recently, the company just acquired three more small feeder vessels with full payout charter until 2025, ranging from 2,400 TEU to 4,400 TEU, adding approximately $30 million to the backlog.

Source: From SFL Presentation

One excellent performance that I have enjoyed for many years now as a happy shareholder is the dividend yield paid by the company. It is now about 10% with a second-quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, which was the company's 62nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid.

Thus, I continue to recommend this company as a long-term investment always. The company has been very proactive in 2018 and has invested significantly in one of its four distinct business segments to maximize cash flow.

As I said in my preceding article, I recommend trading the stock while investing long term to take advantage of the inescapable ups and downs of this extremely volatile market.

Using 30% of your holding to trade the stock based on the RSI(14) should be an excellent idea that could increase your profit significantly while offering extra security. I will analyze this trading aspect more in details in this article.

Ole Hjertaker, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We had gone from a single asset class chartered vessel -- in fact, the company to -- and also one single customer to a diversified fleet and multiple counterparties. And over time, the mix of the charter backlog has varied from 100% tankers to nearly 60% offshore at one stage, to container vessels now being the largest segment with around 54% of the backlog. We do not have a set mix in the portfolio. Focus is on evaluating deal opportunities across the segments and try to do the right transactions from a risk/reward perspective.

SFL - The Raw Numbers: Second Quarter of 2019 and Financials History

Ship Finance International 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 93.67 96.10 92.35 96.80 111.0 118.57 116.54 110.90 Net Income in $ Million 28.73 20.09 24.66 15.77 29.93 3.47 33.59 28.12 EBITDA $ Million 61.64 64.41 65.93 66.39 87.50 69.11 97.37 94.89 Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 115.08 116.82 99.51 107.72 120.50 125.95 91.79 90.80 EPS diluted in $/share 0.29 0.20 0.24 0.15 0.28 0.03 0.31 0.26 Operating cash flow in $ Million 32.0 44.7 50.0 44.1 51.7 55.2 48.56 45.05 CapEx in $ Million 69.2 0.0 0.0 511.0 210.0 416.7 1.32 0.84 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -37.2 44.7 50.0 -466.9 -158.3 -362.5 47.24 44.20 Total Cash $ Million 393.7 279.1 265.1 258.4 271.1 298.6 249.9 328.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,712 1,504 1,435 1,916 1,955 1,437 1,410 1,463 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 93.51 102.93 105.02 107.61 107.61 107.62 107.65 107.61

Source: SFL filings and Morningstar

Total liquidity is a tricky element for SFL. However, SFL owns 11 million shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO), which fluctuate in value. In the conference call, Aksel Olesen said:

At quarter end, we had approximately $212 million in cash on our balance sheet in addition to approximately $10 million in 100% owned associates. In addition, the company had approximately $116 million of marketable securities including 11 million shares in Frontline, which at quarter end have a value of $88 million in addition to approximately $10 million worth of shares in ADS Crude Carriers plus other securities.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog Discussion

1 - Operating Revenues were $110.90 million in 2Q'19

Operating revenues were $110.90 million compared to $96.80 million a year ago and down 4.8% sequentially. The company had a net income of $28.12 million for the second quarter of 2019 or $0.26 per share. The company beats estimate by $0.03.

The company recorded an $8.2 million non-cash impairment related to note issued by a subsidiary of Solstad Offshore in conjunction with the sale of a vessel and termination of charter back in 2016.

This quarter, the company added more than $200 million in the backlog.

Note: SFL has agreed with a customer not identified to install exhaust gas cleaning systems ("scrubbers") on a total of seven container vessels (paid for by the customer). Consequently, the customer extended the contract in connection with this upgrade adding $160 million in the backlog.

2 - Free cash flow

SFL free cash flow or FCF can be confusing when the company is purchasing vessels as SFL did in 2018.

The long-term benefits are manifest, and the immediate adverse effects are just temporary. SFL shows an FCF of $44.2 million in 2Q'2019, and a yearly FCF is a loss of $426.4 million. I estimate the 2019 FCF at around $155 million.

Dividend payout is now $151 million based on ~107.6 million shares.

If we look at the estimated free cash flow for 2019, it seems that SFL will be able to pay $0.35 per share the next coming quarters.

3 - Debt analysis

SFL long-term debt (including current) is $1.463 billion and adjusted EBITDA ("ttm") is $429 million (please see table above). The ratio LT Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is now 3.4x, which is robust and lower than the shipping industry in general. In the conference call, Aksel Olesen indicated:

At quarter end, we had approximately $212 million in cash on our balance sheet in addition to approximately $10 million in 100% owned associates. In addition, the company had approximately $116 million of marketable securities including 11 million shares in Frontline, which at quarter end have a value of $88 million in addition to approximately $10 million worth of shares in ADS Crude Carriers plus other securities.

Source: SFL previous presentation

After quarter-end, the company raised approximately NOK 100 million through a tap issue on a bond loan with maturity in 2023.

Note: The company indicated in the conference call that the senior bank and leasing debt is secured in assets. Upcoming maturities are, to a large extent covered by high-quality assets with moderate leverage based on asset age and contract backlogs. This financial situation enabled the company to roll over the bank debt or valuing is covered by purchase obligation, thus reducing the overall refinancing risk.

4 - Total backlog is $3.7 billion in 2Q'19 (diversified fleet of 88 vessels and rigs)

Source: From Website SFL

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

What I like the most in Ship Finance International is that it is versatile, and it is one fundamental condition to survive the shipping business world. The business model is based on four different branches that have fluctuated depending on the "flavor of the day." Last year, the offshore segment was at a point of rupture with Seadrill (SDRL) going into restructuring. Now, the liners outlook is clouded by uncertainties due to risks of increased tension in global trade, while the tanker business starts to strengthen again.

Looking forward, recent enhancements to the company's fleet are generating constant adjusted EBITDA as the chart below is indicating clearly. Hence, future higher net cash flow and income.

Three important topics:

First, the new maritime regulations focused on reducing pollution at sea to be implemented in 2020 (IMO 2020). To be able to continue using lower-cost high sulfur ("SOX") fuel oil or so-called HSFO from 2020 and beyond, vessels will have to be upgraded with exhaust gas scrubbers. The alternative is to use more expensive low-sulfur fuel with a priced differential estimated at around $200 per ton next year. A scrubber installation costs between $2.5 million and $7 million per vessel.

Ole Hjertaker said in the conference call:

The tanker market has recently strengthened and is expected to be healthy for the remainder of 2019 as crude oil demand is forecasted to increase through the end of the year and a temporary reduction in vessel supply is expected as owners prepare for the upcoming implementation of IMO 2020.

Second, Seadrill is again facing potential financial trouble. It is not immediate, but soon enough to be concerned.

The offshore drilling so-called recovery is not sufficient to allow Seadrill to survive after 2021. It is not clear how a new restructuring will impact ship Finance, but it will, and it is crucial to follow the subject carefully. In the conference call:

SFL received full charter hire on the drilling rigs during the restructuring of Seadrill, which enabled us to significantly reduce our financial exposure to the rigs in that period. We have agreed to temporarily reduce charter hire by 30% until 2022 compared to the previous charter rates with a catch-up thereafter.

Finally, Solstad ongoing restructuring:

In light of the difficult market, Solstad has announced that they will have to restructure their balance sheet and there is a standstill agreement with multiple lenders and other stakeholders including SFL until October. We have therefore not recorded any revenues from these vessels in the second quarter. Due to the continued uncertainty and pending balance sheet restructuring in Solstad, we have decided to write down the book value of a note we received in 2016 in connection with a vessel sale to zero and recorded an impairment of $8.2 million in this quarter.

Technical Analysis

SFL experienced a decisive positive breakout of its ascending triangle pattern. Line resistance was crossed in four trading days after successfully testing line resistance just above $12.50.

One technical quick-thinking is that the old resistance is now line support and could be used to add a little if you decide to take profit above $14. One intermediate support could be around $13.10, but I do not agree with Finviz about the $13.50 above.

Looking at early 2018, $14.15 is a new resistance, which is also a multi-year record high. Use the two tops in January and end of April 2018.

Thus, I recommend taking about 20% off the table now or above $14.10. Then, wait patiently for a retracement at or below $13. I will add to my already winning position around $12.50.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.