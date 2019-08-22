There's Going To Be A Boom In The Second Half, But Not For All Stocks

We've got the FOMC to support the economy in case it needs it (and it doesn't).

There are growing signs the second half of 2019 will be a strong one, but not for all S&P 500 companies.

I've Read The Portents, And The Portents Say...

The FOMC minutes were far from what the market expected and sent the yield curve back into inversion, if only briefly. The apparent lack of FOMC support for the economy stoked fears of recession, however misplaced they may be. I say fears of a recession are misplaced because there is no indication of recession other than the yield curve, and I'm not the only one to point it out. Janet Yellen and Jim Cramer have both down-played the yield curve as a false signal, and they are not the only ones to do so.

Source: own work; data sourced U.S. Treasury

The U.S. economic data, for one, does not indicate a recession. The data shows a slowing of the economy but not a stalling and by no means a reversal of expansion. If anything, the data shows the economy slowing regaining its traction as expansion begins to reaccelerate. The most recent and telling data point is the Index of Leading Indicators.

The Conference Board's Index of Leading Indicators increased a whopping 0.5% in July, the strongest gain in almost a year. The consensus was closer to 0.2%. Even better, the gains come with a positive revision to the previous month of +0.2 to -0.1% and strength in the Coincident and Lagging Indices, up 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Source: own work; data sourced from the Conference Board

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool shows the blue-chip consensus is trailing the Fed's forecast but both forecast a 2%+ GDP in the 3rd quarter. The GDP forecasts for the current quarter are already on the rise and likely to edge higher after the Leading Indicators data. Looking out to the end of the year and next year, forecasts for 2%+ growth persist and are also likely to rise in the coming months.

Source: Atlanta Fed

The Tariff Threat Is Dissipating

I don't want to discount the impact of tariffs on the global economy. They are very real, but the threat of tariffs to the U.S. economy is dissipating. The tariffs make it unfavorable for U.S. businesses to operate in China so they are leaving. The exodus was already underway due to rising wages and tighter labor protections. The tariffs have spurred those already in motion to move faster and those on the fence to get packing.

Operations are being moved to other emerging market manufacturing economies less hostile to the world-trade-order like Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico and even back home to the old USA. The recent round of earnings from U.S. retailers highlights my point. Comments in reports from companies like Dicks (DKS), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Haverty (HVT) show U.S. business is leaving China to avoid tariffs.

Even so, our CEOs are taking the tariffs and threat of new tariffs seriously. Guidance for 2019 and 2020 include, more often than not, allowances for the full impact of U.S. tariffs and potential for future U.S. tariffs.

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO

We saw growth across each of our three primary categories of hardlines, apparel and footwear, our brick-and-mortar stores comped positively and our eCommerce channel remained strong, increasing 21%. Our key strategies and investments are working, our major headwinds are behind us and we've bent the curve on sales.

From Dick's 2nd Quarter Earnings Press Release

The Company's earnings per diluted share guidance includes the expected impact from all tariffs currently in effect, as well as the new 10% tariff on substantially all remaining Chinese imports that is slated to go into effect on September 1, 2019 and December 15, 2019.

Home Depot's Chief Merchandising Officer

"I'm not aware of a single supplier who was not moving some form of manufacturing outside of China," says Merchandising VP Ted Decker. "So we have suppliers moving production to Taiwan, to Vietnam, to Thailand, Indonesia and even back into the United States,'

From Home Depot's 2nd Quarter Earnings Report

As a result, today we are updating our sales guidance to account primarily for continued lumber price deflation, as well as potential impacts to the U.S. consumer arising from recently announced tariffs. We are reaffirming our earnings-per-share growth guidance for fiscal 2019."

Haverty's CEO, From the 2nd Quarter Earnings Report

"We began recovering in the second quarter from the supply chain disruption caused by the increased tariffs. Our inventory levels, particularly for our best-selling goods, returned to sustainable working amounts and our sales improved. Increased product costs resulting from tariffs and transportation charges have pressured our gross margins. We have been strategic in raising retail prices for those products imported from China and will continue to analyze the impact of those changes against promotional activity. My recent visit to meet with our important Asian vendors confirms the rapid movement of furniture production from China to Vietnam. We are confident in the ability of our vendors to make this transition for several of our important product lines.

Labor Markets And Consumers Are Strong

The U.S. consumer is strong and supported by the labor market. In a nutshell, there are more job openings in America than ever, more Americans working than ever, and lower unemployment than we've seen in decades. This is spurring +3.0% wage inflation and both wages and employment levels are supporting consumer spending.

You can read more about the consumer and labor markets in my article Labor And Consumer Spending Are Strong, Recession Fears Are Overblown.

Source: own work; data sourced BLS

The recent retail sales figures were only a foreshadowing of what's to come, the 2nd quarter earnings reports from Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, Target, and Dick's only the beginning of what is going to be a very solid retail/holiday shopping season. The sources vary in their estimates, but we are expecting holiday retail sales will grow at least 3.7% (emarketer.com) and as much as 4.8% (National Retail Federation) after last year's 5.4%.

Source: NRF

We Just Got A Rate Cut

I want to point out that the second-quarter results and the Leading Indicator data are both from the time before the FOMC cut rates. Yes, that's right, the economy was expanding, and the consumer was spending long before Powell and his crew cut interest rates. Make me think things like if the economy was already doing well, and the effects of tariffs are being mitigated, what's going to happen now that rates are lower?

Looking at the housing data, it appears as if there is going to be a surge in the housing market. Last week's Housing Starts/Building Permits was a mixed bag, the rear-looking Starts was weak, but the forward-looking Permits was strong. Also last week, the NAHB Home Builders Sentiment Index ticked higher as traffic and sales improve. Traffic hit the expansionary 50 level, which is a sign of buyers coming back to the market, sales and outlook continue to trend at high levels suggesting those who do venture to the market are committed buyers. This week, Existing Home Sales came in a bit hotter than expected, up 2.5%, not a big move but enough to make you remember demand has been pent up for years.

Buy U.S., It's As Simple As That

As good a picture as I've painted is not all roses and sunshine. Tariffs are still in effect, the trade war is still on, not all businesses will be able to compensate. I got turned on to the idea of targeting only U.S.-centric business this spring, after reading an issue of FactSet Insight. According to their research, businesses with more than 50% of their revenue from outside the U.S. had the worst 1st quarter results, double-digit EPS declines versus single-digit gains. That trend carried into the 2nd quarter, and I expect it will continue to impact corporate results for the next couple of quarters at least.

My screen for dividend growth stocks (last spring) with little to no overseas exposure turned me on to the names I've listed here today, names that have all seen major earnings-driven price movements in the last week. Home Depot and Target, at least, are both setting new all-time highs. My point, in this time of uncertainty, trade war, tariffs, and sluggish global GDP growth is that you should be buying American if you want market-beating performance in your portfolio, there's strength in the domestic economy.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.