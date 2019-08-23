Investors Should Lighten Up On Lumentum

The stock has run ahead of itself, especially considering its low earnings quality.

LITE is up 50% since my last article even as its forward estimates haven’t moved much.

Introduction

Last November, Lumentum Holdings (LITE) dropped 30% as the company reduced its guidance. I wrote an article recommending selling puts on the stock, which turned out to be nicely profitable as the stock stayed steady even during the December market turmoil, and then proceeded to rise as the market recovered. The stock is now almost 50% higher even as its forward EPS is only about 15% more than it was at that time. I, therefore, think that it is time to lighten up on the stock or even short it outright.

The company’s largest customer is Apple (AAPL), which accounts for 30% of the company’s revenues. Apple is not expected to grow revenues this year, with iPhone sales having plateaued. Therefore, it doesn’t appear like there is upside to the company’s numbers. A long position in Apple shares (whose earnings are of high quality) can be effectively hedged by shorting a major supplier (whose earnings are of low quality).

Recent results

In my previous article, I had pointed out that the company made liberal exclusions in calculating its non-GAAP EPS. The analyst estimate of $4 was more like $2.50 on an economic basis. Since it completed its acquisition of Oclaro late last year, the company has not wasted the opportunity to expand its non-GAAP exclusions.

For the latest quarter ending June 2019, it converted a GAAP loss per share of $0.34 to non-GAAP income of $0.92 by excluding stock compensation, inventory writedowns due to exiting product lines, integration costs, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, amortization of intangibles, amortization of fair value adjustments, non-cash interest on convertible debt and other charges (mainly cost of moving product lines to Thailand). The company also did not tax-effect the add-backs, showing an unusually low tax rate below 5% on a non-GAAP basis. I would opine that only the amortization costs are valid add-backs, and therefore, the company’s true earnings were in the $0.50 per share range for the quarter at a 10% tax rate. Not bad and nicely profitable, but much lower than the company claims. For the coming fiscal year, we’re looking at a true figure for EPS below $3 compared to the $4.56 estimate.

Valuation and recommendation

In the base case, putting a 16x multiple on $3 of forward EPS would give you a fair value for the stock of $48, offering 20% downside from the current $60 level.

In a bull case, the company would beat estimates and come in with $3.50 of EPS, with the faster growth garnering a higher multiple of 18x, resulting in a fair value for the stock of $63, offering some modest upside from the current level.

In a bear case, the company would miss estimates like it did last year, resulting in $2.50 of EPS. A 16x multiple would send the stock back down to $40 where it began the year, for more than 30% downside.

I would recommend shorting the stock or buying $60 strike puts to hedge a long position in Apple shares. Any reduction in iPhone shipments and build plans will be reflected in lower (and missed) numbers from Lumentum. The company was the canary in the coal mine that sang a pre-announcement last year, presaging Apple lowering its numbers a few months later.

Risks

The company has a $4.6 billion market cap and is therefore within the range of a possible acquisition by a larger player in the technology space. I do not see Apple acquiring the company due to the substantial amount of revenue from other players.

The company could see a big uptick in revenue and profits due to business conditions improving.

Management could realize that most of their pro forma exclusions are regular operating expenses and manage the business to minimize these.

An overvalued stock can always go higher, particularly with ultra-low interest rates reducing the imputed discount rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE PUTS, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.