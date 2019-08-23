Consequences Of Tighter U.S. Crude Fundamentals

Cushing should continue to drain as pipelines from the Permian to the Gulf redirect crude to exports instead.

Lower Saudi crude exports to the US will further tighten fundamentals, and PADD 5 is a victim of this. We see California crude potentially being as high as ~15% to Brent.

WCS-WTI differentials are tightening following Alberta's announcement that the curtailment will last to the end of 2020.

Welcome to the tighter is better edition of Oil Markets Daily!

As we've highlighted in the past, one of the many consequences of much tighter US crude storage fundamentals going forward will be first reflected in physical spreads and different crude qualities. With Alberta announcing a production curtailment to the end of 2020, WCS-WTI spreads are starting to compress meaningfully.

Source: CME

The 2020 spreads have started to compress from $22+ to just around ~$17/bbl. Our estimate shows that, with the market still illiquid for the futures curve, as the months roll over, we should see WCS-WTI spread average between $13 and $14/bbl for 2020. This takes into account rail economics, and part of the reason why this is lower than the ~$17/bbl some analysts have estimated is that PADD 2 and PADD 3 crude storage will drain, forcing Gulf Coast refineries to bid up all available sources of crude.

The tighter storage will also impact PADD 5 US crude storage. PADD 5 is a victim of Saudi's policy of sending less oil to the US, so on a local basis, we should see California crude yield a higher and higher premium to Brent.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

We believe there's a strong possibility that we see PADD 5 crude storage fall well below ~45 mbbls, which would push California crude prices to as high as ~15% versus Brent. For our position in California Resources (NYSE:CRC), this could imply a blended price realization that's ~10% higher than Brent.

Another step function of tighter US crude storage fundamentals is that Cushing is now starting to draw very counter-seasonally. Genscape reported this morning that Cushing drew ~1.5 mbbls from last Friday to this Tuesday. And, readers shouldn't expect this trend to change anytime soon with pipelines now coming online from Permian to the Gulf, further squeezing Cushing storage.

As a result of lower Cushing storage, readers should expect WTI timespreads to remain backwardated and further incentivize additional storage drawdowns as the economics of holding crude becomes uneconomical. If global crude spreads support exports, anyone holding storage will start to sell.

Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research also has a premium service that provides these reports to subscribers on a weekly basis: If you are interested, see for yourself why we are the largest energy/value service on Seeking Alpha! We look forward to seeing you being part of the HFI Research community!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT, CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.