J.C. Penney: NYSE Delisting Appears Imminent

JCP recently received an NYSE notice that the stock could be delisted after trading below $1 for 30 consecutive days.

Source: Forbes

Earlier this month, J.C. Penney (JCP) received a notice from the NYSE that its stock was in jeopardy of being delisted from the exchange. The company's common stock traded below an average of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive days:

In a filing, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) says it will pursue measures to meet NYSE listing criteria, including a reverse stock split. On August 6, JCP received notice from the NYSE that it didn't comply with the rule requiring an average closing price of at least $1/share over a consecutive 30-day trading period. If the stock split happens, it will be subject to shareholder approval with a vote happening no later than the next annual shareholders meeting.

If the company fails to achieve compliance with the continued listing standards by the expiration of the six-month cure period, the stock could be delisted.

The Situation

J.C. Penney is highly indebted and has been burning cash. In its most recent quarter, the company generated revenue of $2.6 billion, down 7% Y/Y. Its comparable store sales also fell by 9%. Management has tried to convince investors its business model still works. J.C. Penny's nascent omni-channel could amplify its pain. Its digital presence relative to competitors like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Best Buy (BBY) is lacking. Its lack of a digital presence could mean the company is missing out on a large pool of buyers. The company can ill-afford to cede revenue to competitors.

The bright side is J.C. Penney's margins are showing signs of life. Gross margin in the most recent quarter was 37%, up from 34% in the year earlier period. Gross margin was aided by a reduction in shrinkage. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $924 million was up 1% Y/Y. Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first half of the year was -$133 million. Management believes the company can be cash flow positive for the full year. However, it may not be able to generate enough cash flow to service its $3.8 billion debt load. Debt currently exceeds 8x run rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized), which would be considered highly leveraged.

JCP Breaks The Buck

JCP broke the buck in mid-July and has traded below $1 ever since. The stock hit a 52-week low of $0.53 in Mid-August. The company recently divulged it hired restructuring specialists Kirkland & Ellis and Lazard:

Penney's latest debt advisers include restructuring specialists from law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and investment bank Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), according to people familiar with the hires. The firms, which had no comment, have worked on significant workouts with other retailers, including on a debt restructuring earlier this year for luxury clothier Neiman Marcus Group Ltd executed without the need for a bankruptcy filing.

A restructuring could involve (1) an equity raise to pare debt, (2) a debt-for-equity exchange or (3) a mix of both. Either scenario would likely be highly-dilutive to current shareholders. A major restructuring would likely drive the share price even lower.

Is Delisting Imminent?

In my opinion, a delisting of the stock appears imminent. Management could engage in a reverse stock split to drive the price back above $1. However, if J.C. Penney struggles to generate positive FCF, then investors could sour on the company's future. A restructuring to pare debt could drive the stock back below $1, or potentially wipe out existing shareholders. Post-restructuring, the stock could language below $1 for an extended period. Therefore, I believe delisting is imminent.

Conclusion

I believe an NYSE delisting is imminent for JCP. Such an event could cause investors to lose interest in the stock. Sell JCP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.