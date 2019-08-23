Boeing 787 And Airbus A350 Lead The Way In July

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus ( OTCPK:EADSF) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during July for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for July

Airbus and Boeing together received 64 gross orders in July, compared to 38 orders in the same month last year. You can attribute this increase to two customers ordering 20 Boeing 787s and 20 Airbus A350s. Looking at the division of the orders in July, we'd mark Airbus as the “winner” as it sold 33 jets versus the 31 jets that Boeing sold. However, in terms of value, Boeing has the edge: $4.6B versus $4.4B.

During the month of July, Boeing received a total of 31 orders valued at ~$4.6B after discounts:

Paris Airshow 2019 order; China Airlines finalized an order for 3 out of 6 Boeing 777Fs. Commitments for the other 3 freighters were already turned into firm orders a month earlier.

Paris Airshow 2019 order; Qatar Airways finalized an order for 5 Boeing 777Fs.

Paris Airshow 2019 order; Korean Air finalized an order for 10 Boeing 787-9s and 10 Boeing 787-10s.

An unidentified customer ordered 2 Boeing 777-300ERs.

A second unidentified customer ordered 1 Boeing 787-8.

The full report on Boeing’s orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customers reveals in July can be read here.

During the month of June, Airbus received 33 orders valued at $4.4B after discounts:

Paris Airshow order: Virgin Atlantic ordered 8 Airbus A330-900neos.

Air China ordered 20 Airbus A350-900s.

DAE Capital ordered 2 Airbus A350-900s.

Iberia ordered 2 Airbus A320neos.

A private customer ordered 1 Airbus A319neo.

The full report on Airbus’s orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customers reveals in July can be read here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic July 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In July, Airbus received 33 and 42 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 79 net orders for the year. Boeing received 31 orders and 0 cancellations, bringing its net orders to negative 88. What we see is that the lead from Boeing’s strong start of the year is completely gone and net orders are still negative while Airbus now has a positive order tally.

Conclusion

July was a good month for Airbus and Boeing as both jet makers logged some strong widebody orders. For the moment single aisle is looking weak and while I expect Airbus to take in some single-aisle orders during the remainder of the year, for Boeing I do not expect any orders.

Compared to last year, order inflows for the month of July have risen driven by two big widebody orders. When looking at the order inflow in year-to-date, we observed that both jet makers booked 385 gross orders versus 908 last year. So we are witnessing a significant cooling in order activity in 2019. Obviously, this is driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but the political climate likely is also not one that invites for committing to aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars unless strictly necessary. Given that various airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to prefer a disciplined capacity deployment a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft and instead are spreading out deliveries of the aircraft they already have on order.

Boeing is simply in crisis mode and we don’t expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain, and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems, should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day to day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

