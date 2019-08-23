Summary

Penn Virginia's production has a fairly high oil percentage in the mid-70s.

It also benefits from modest natural gas and oil differentials.

Oil differentials have been positive recently, although it will probably realise a bit less than WTI in 2020.

At current strip prices, Penn Virginia should be able to deliver a bit of positive cash flow in 2020 if it wants to maintain production at late 2019 levels.

Its valuation multiple remains relatively low at 3.1x 2020 EBITDAX, and it could be a good play on a recovery in oil prices.