Nano One: New Patent And China Progress

Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) continues to make progress along the path to license its novel lithium battery cathode process. Working with Pulead, a supplier of lithium cathode powders including ~15% of the world’s LFP, Nano One is moving its process to full industrial scale and at the same time streamlining Pulead’s upstream supply chain, increasing access to a critical input material and lowering cost. The latest Nano One patent teaches how the Nano One process works, and for the first time lays claim (for layered cathode materials like NMC, NCA) to the properties and nature of the high quality cathode powder itself. Having patent both on the process and on the material produced by the process greatly strengthens Nano One’s IP position.

As more and larger carmakers turn to making electric cars and commercial grid battery storage begins to come online the demand for low-cost, high-performance, long-life lithium batteries is soaring. Large carmakers like VW (OTCPK:VWAGY), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Toyota (TM) and their suppliers must lock down low cost, highly scalable battery supply chains and practical, high-volume, high-quality production processes before they can shift the bulk of vehicles to electric propulsion. Similar constraint applies to battery grid storage deployment at scale.

The Nano One process is a key enabler for high volume battery cathode production with low capital investment, low environmental impact, low energy use. The process is flexible with respect to input materials opening new supply chain options and greater material availability. The process can also deliver critical particle coatings without adding a coating process step. Finally, the Nano One process produces high-quality, mono-crystalline cathode grains for greatly improved battery cycle life. Process scale-up at Pulead and information disclosed in the latest Nano One patent are showing how significant Nano One’s process will be in real world battery manufacturing.

Production Process at Pulead

Nano One has a Joint Development Agreement with China’s Pulead under which the Nano One cathode powder process is being scaled and tuned for high volume production of LFP cathode material. Pulead is already one of the largest makers of LFP and sees the need to further expand its LFP capacity. The Nano One process produces high-quality LFP powder, comparable to that from the complex and costly hydro-thermal process at much lower capital cost and applies the requisite carbon nano-coating without requiring the conventional additional coating process step. And, it seems there is another “twist” to the Nano One process that will further improve the economics of LFP production.

In a recent conversation with Nano One CEO Dan Blondal I learned that the company is working with Pulead to qualify economically very attractive sources of iron. This iron is mixed with phosphorus and carbon directly in the Nano One process, eliminating the normally separate step of making iron phosphate. The ability to utilize new sources of iron and eliminate intermediate suppliers of iron phosphate will greatly enhance the profitability of LFP production.

The conventional LFP roasting and hydrothermal processes both use iron phosphate and lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide as input materials, producing a bulk lithium iron phosphate that is carefully milled into nano-scale particles which are then given a carbon coating in an additional process step. Iron phosphate itself is produced (typically by an independent supplier) by combining iron metal or an iron salt with phosphoric acid and purifying to yield battery-grade iron phosphate.

What Nano One has done is to combine the iron phosphate production step with the lithium and carbon steps. Nano One has also identified a high volume source of high purity “iron” that is available at low cost. Dan would not tell me what this source of “iron” is, or whether it is metallic iron or some iron salt - that information being understandably confidential and proprietary at this point.

It is looking as though Nano One’s process will disrupt the making of LFP cathode material. Dan tells me that between the lower capital cost, elimination of the separate cathode coating process step and utilization of the newly identified, low cost source of “iron” Nano One aims to reduce the cost of making LFP cathode powder by between 10%and 30%! Since cathode powder accounts for roughly a quarter of lithium battery cell cost, Nano One’s process will lower the cost of LFP batteries by as much as 7% or 8%.

Latest Nano One Patent

The recently issued Nano One patent, US10283763 is especially important for the company’s IP position because it “locks down” critical aspects of the cathode material produced by Nano One’s already patented process. For investors, this latest Nano One patent offers insight into how the Nano One process works and clearly defines an important performance advantage of cathode material produced by the company’s patented process. Dan Blondal was kind enough to walk me through some of the details disclosed in the patent and how the Nano One process works to deliver cathode powder with superior characteristics.

The patent focuses on “layered crystal” cathode materials such as NMC and NCA. In these “layered crystal” materials, the metal oxide forms planer layers of nickel, manganese and cobalt and/or aluminum. Lithium ions then intercalate into the space between these layers.

As analogy, the lithium ions in a “layered crystal” material are arranged between the planer layers like the “stuff” in an Oreo cookie. As anyone who eats the stuff in their Oreos first knows, when the stuff is gone the cookie gets thinner… The crystals in NMC or NCA cathode material release lithium ions as the battery is charged, shrinking in a direction perpendicular to the crystal layers. When the battery is discharged, lithium ions return to the space between the crystal layers and the cathode crystals expand, again in a direction perpendicular to the crystal layers.

A single crystal of NMC or NCA can shrink and expand with battery charge/discharge cycles without being damaged or breaking apart. A difficulty arises when a cathode particle contains several randomly oriented layered crystals.

An Analogy

Think of three Oreos stacked vertically, against which one leans three additional Oreos stacked horizontally. Three stacked Oreos are about as high as the diameter of an Oreo, so the horizontally stacked Oreos lean neatly against the vertical stack of three cookies. These two stacks of cookies, one arranged vertically and the other horizontally are analogous to two crystals one might find within a grain of conventionally processed NMC cathode material.

Now, carefully separate each Oreo, remove the “stuff” and reassemble. (A glass of milk may be helpful at this point.) Arrange the “stuff depleted” cookies as three stacked vertically and three stacked horizontally and leaned against the vertical stack as before. Observe that the height of the vertical stack is now significantly less than the diameter of the cookies in the horizontal stack. (Cookie wafers and milk may now be consumed.)

What is thus demonstrated is analogous to what occurs in a particle of conventionally processed NMC or NCA cathode material as the battery is charged and lithium ions are removed from the cathode crystals. The problem mentioned earlier is that as differently aligned crystals shrink or expand they no longer want to have the same length along the crystal-crystal boundary. Large stresses occur at the boundary between differently aligned crystals and these stresses intensify and relax with every charge/discharge cycle of the battery. Eventually, the cathode particle breaks apart.

Broken Cathode Particles = Shorter Battery Life

Cathode particles are typically coated either during cathode material processing or when assembled into a battery through parasitic reactions between the cathode material and electrolyte. The coating prevents reactions between cathode material and electrolyte. When cathode particles break apart “naked’ cathode material is exposed to the electrolyte and parasitic reactions occur that consume cathode and electrolyte, reducing battery storage capacity and shortening battery life.

Conventional cathode material processing involves “roasting” cathode ingredients in an inert atmosphere for many hours, resulting in a bulk cathode material with many randomly oriented crystal grains. This bulk material is ground up into very fine cathode powder with each grain of cathode material containing multiple, randomly oriented crystals. This polycrystalline nature of conventionally processed cathode powder results because the material crystallizes before being ground into the fine cathode powder. And, polycrystalline cathode powder is subject to cracking during repeated charge-discharge cycling due to repetitive stresses at crystal boundaries, resulting in shorter battery life.

Nano One - Single Crystal Cathode Particles

The Nano One cathode material process is different, producing uniform size cathode powder particles, with each particle consisting of a single crystal instead of multiple randomly aligned crystals. Because the single crystal cathode particles from the Nano One process do not contain crystal boundaries cyclic internal particle stresses with battery cycling is avoided and cathode particles don’t break apart. Result: longer battery life.

The Nano One process accomplishes four important things. 1) It produces single crystal cathode particles rather than the polycrystalline particles obtained with conventional processes. 2) It creates nano-scale, uniform size cathode particles without the need for grinding/milling of bulk cathode material. 3) It can deliver coated cathode particles without requiring an additional coating process step. 4) It can incorporate upstream chemical processes to streamline the battery supply chain and allow a wider range of feedstock materials. But how can a simpler, lower cost process do all these things?

How the Nano One Process Works

The Nano One process works by dissolving the cathode metals as salts in water solution. In the case of NMC cathode material, the nickel, manganese and cobalt are dissolved in a first solution, and the lithium is dissolved in a second solution. The pH and concentrations of the solutions are adjusted such that when the solutions are mixed, a precipitate forms that contains lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt in precisely the desired ratio.

But here is where the “trick” part of the process happens. Forming precipitate by mixing different salt solutions is nothing new, but forming precipitate in this way normally produces a wide range of precipitate particle size. Nano One has figured out how to produce precipitate particles of uniform size and physical nano-structure. When these precision precipitate particles are dried and roasted each precipitate particle forms a single crystal of cathode material. With addition of small amounts of other materials, particles can even form their own coating during the roasting step. Here’s how it’s done:

The first solution described above is placed in a “reactor” with provisions for bubbling gas through the solution and a “mixer” that vigorously mixes the first solution as the gas is introduced so as to form a froth of very small bubbles. It is sort of a “mother of all latte milk frothers.” Once a uniform froth of tiny bubbles is formed, the second solution is introduced while the agitator continues to mix the bubbly froth.

The precipitation reaction is “tuned” such that precipitate particles form at the liquid-gas boundary of the bubbles. The resulting precipitate particles have a nano-structure influenced by the 2-dimensional geometry of the bubble surface. The size of individual precipitate particles is determined by the size of the bubbles.

Because precipitation in the Nano One process occurs at the bubble surface, the reaction rate and thus the output of the Nano One “reactors” is limited by the aggregate surface area of the bubbles contained. At the same time, since very small, nano-scale cathode particles are desired, very tiny bubbles are involved. Happily, as a volume is filled with smaller and smaller bubbles, the total surface area of the bubbles in the volume goes up.

–Source: Author

Coincidentally, when the diameter of bubbles filling a single liter of volume is reduced to 1,000 nanometers (1 micron), the total surface area of the bubbles is about 1 acre. The result is that when Nano One generates bubbles small enough to produce nano-scale predicate particles, the available surface area for forming precipitate is enormous even for a reactor of modest size and reaction rates and therefore reactor throughput is high.

As I tried to delve into the details of the surface reaction that produces Nano One’s precision precipitate particles, Dan became very quiet, eventually changing the subject. Apparently, there are substantial “trade secret” details beyond what is disclosed in the patent. Another arrow in Nano One’s IP quiver.

Conclusion

Nano One’s ongoing process scale-up work with Pulead is demonstrating in a practical way how its process can reduce cathode material cost by streamlining the material supply chain, in addition to simplifying and lowering the cost of producing cathode powders. The ability to significantly reduce the cost of producing lithium battery cathode materials already in volume use is extremely significant. This isn’t some laboratory curiosity that might be commercialized ten years from now. Nano One is delivering practical, down to earth, money-saving process improvement for making battery materials that already have large, rapidly-expanding commercial markets.

The latest Nano One patent shows us in some detail both why cathode material produced by the company’s process delivers superior battery cycle life and how the process is able to make superior versions of battery materials already in wide use with fewer, simpler steps and greatly reduced capital cost.

Seeing Nano One implementing its process at scale with a real-world application shows investors that the company continues to move steadily toward generating major licensing returns. The latest Nano One patent and the information disclosed in connection with that new IP adds “color” to our understanding of how and why Nano One is helping its partners deliver superior cathode material for currently commercialized chemistries with Nano One's simpler, lower cost process.

This Nano One investor is greatly heartened by these latest company developments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNOMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the author believes Nano One has a great future ahead, investors are cautioned that this is a very small-cap company and the downside risks are both real and substantial. One should not invest in Nano One any capital one is not prepared to put fully at risk. The author is not qualified as a financial advisor and investors are urged to perform independent due diligence and to consult an investment professional before making any investment in this company.