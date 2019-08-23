Keeping Up With Warren Buffett: His 47 Stocks Include 34 Dividend Payers

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett-held dividend dogs showed 20.35% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced Buffett-collected dogs ruled his pack.

34 of 47 Berkshire Hathaway selected stocks paid dividends. As of 8/20/19 the top ten ranged 2.97-6.36% by annual yield and ranged 26.02-70.15% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

A new list from Dan Burrows appearing 8/16/19 in Kiplinger Investing showed the current 47 Buffett picks. YCharts also tracks the Buffett/Berkshire Batch. Here is your 8/20/19 update.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

As any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Warren Buffett-holdings list is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the August 20 data for 34 dividend-paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 47 owned by his Berkshire-Hathaway firm.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 20.06% To 49.99% Net Gains For The Ten Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come August 2020

Four of ten Buffett-held dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 20, 2020, were:

American Airlines Group (AAL) netted $499.89 based on a median of estimates from thirty analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% more than the market as a whole.

General Motors Co. (GM) was projected to net $329.80, based on the median of target estimates from 21 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 39% more than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was projected to net $273.05, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 8% more than the market as a whole.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) was projected to net $251.93, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) was projected to net $246.92, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% less than the market as a whole.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) was projected to net $229.76, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was projected to net $227.99, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 19% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $216.91, based on a median of target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% more than the market as a whole.

M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) was projected to net $204.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% above the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was projected to net $200.62, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.82% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 24% more than the market as a whole.

Source: omaha.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

47 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

47 Buffett Picks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 8/20/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. One of two dogs from the consumer defensive sector placed first, The Kraft Heinz Co. [1]. The other placed tenth, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [10].

Second, fifth, and eighth places were claimed by financial services, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) [2], and PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) [5], and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) [8].

Two from the energy sector placed third, and fifth, Suncor Energy Inc. [3], and Phillips 66 [5]. In fourth place was the lone representative from the consumer cyclical sector, General Motors Co. [7].

The seventh slot was claimed by the lone real estate sector representative in the top ten, STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) [7]. Finally, the lone industrials representative was placed ninth, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) [9] to complete the August Buffett-held top ten dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten August Buffett-Held Dividend Dogs Showed 7.82-35.16% Upsides While (31) No DownSiders Emerged In August

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 20.65% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Buffett-held dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Buffett-chosen dividend dogs screened 8/20/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (32) Delivering 20.73% Vs. (33) 17.22% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 20.35% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, General Motors Co., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.98%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-Picked dividend dogs as of August 20 were: The Kraft Heinz Co., Suncor Energy Inc.; STORE Capital Corp.; General Motors Co.; Wells Fargo & Co., with prices ranging from $25.14 to $44.68.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of August 20 were: Coca-Cola Co.; Phillips 66; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; United Parcel Service, Inc.; PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., whose prices ranged from $53.88 to $12620.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: dogstrust.org.uk

Get The Entire Buffett-Berkshire Hathaway Held 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two-week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.