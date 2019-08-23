Warrior Met Coal: Asymmetrical Opportunity With Possible 130% Return

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) is a 100% exporter of metallurgical coal. Currently operating two mines in Alabama, No.4 and No.7, with approximately 108.3 million metric tons of recoverable reserves and annual production capacity of 7.3 million metric tons, management calculates 14 years of production. In this report, I would refer to the company as Warrior. Every mention of HCC in this write-up would be in reference to met coal as to avoid any confusion with the ticker symbol and the commodity.

When investors think about the coal industry, they link it to the energy industry. The type of coal used to generate energy is thermal coal. Thermal coal is now facing a secular decline as more government regulations, the increase of natural gas as an alternative source and a push towards renewable green energy take hold. Warrior instead operates in a profitable niche within the coal industry. This is because the coal it sells is tied to global demand for steel and not to the production of energy (thermal coal).

Metallurgical coal is one of the key ingredients used to produce steel. Warrior mines have the quality characteristics steel producers are looking for: 1) low-to-medium volatile matter; and 2) high coke strength after reaction. It is comparable to the quality of met coal found in Australian mines. Australia is the largest producer of met coal.

The quality of metallurgical coal mined at Warrior allows the company to price its product on average 2-3% below the volume-weighted average Platts Index price. These supply agreements are priced at shipment by averaging the leading spot indexes reported in the market. Competitors get prices that are 15% below that of the benchmark on average.

Management is expecting to invest in its Blue Creek Mine Project next year - another asset with high-quality met coal. If approved by the board of directors, Warrior Met Coal could see its production increase 50% with an expected mine life of 15 years.

The recent stock price decline could be the result of a pessimist sentiment about future global growth. If production growth slows down, steel production would be negatively affected and Warrior stock price might become volatile. However, due to the unique cost structure the company has been able to implement, its shareholder-friendly capital allocation decisions, about $2 billion in NOLs hidden in the balance sheet and an opportunity to double production in its untapped Blue Creek Energy Project, Warrior would be providing excellent opportunity for long-term investors (someone willing to weather a business cycle) to start accumulating shares.

I see the potential for the share price to appreciate between 60% and 130% by valuing shares on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x, which is conservative on a comparable basis. I have a fair value target of $24.27 based on a bear-case scenario that assumes a drop in production and a drop in selling price of met coal per ton of $120.

This time is probably different

Boosting EBITDA margins in the mid-40s, the business is a symbol of efficiency. Remember, we are talking about a commodity business in an ugly industry - coal.

Warrior Met Coal became a public company as a result of a purchase agreement between bondholders and Walter Energy when it became bankrupt. Due to the restructuring, Warrior acquired the producing mines and began trading shares as a lean company with no legacy liabilities on its balance sheet and minimum debt.

Variable costs flexible on the downside, capped on the upside

(Source: Warrior Met Coal Investor Day 2018)

Warrior has the highest margins within coal companies in the U.S. This is due to the following:

Highly productive and efficient mining operations. For a mining company, Warrior has a favorable variable cost structure. After acquiring the mines, it was able to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA). In exchange for a favorable agreement, Warrior was required to contribute $25 million to a trust managed by the UMWA. This contribution was non-recurring and immediately expensed within cost of sales. The new agreement reduced the company’s operating cost at its two mines, No.4 and No.7. It also allowed the costs to change in tandem with HCC prices tracking a variety of indices. If prices realized for met coal fell, the variable cash costs of sales would adjust accordingly. Approximately 2/3rd of the cash cost of sales account for the production on the mines. Logistical advantages. Warrior exports 100% of the coal produced in its mines to customers abroad. Its mines, located within a 300-mile radius from the Port of Mobile in Alabama, provides the company with the shortest mine-to-port distance of any U.S.-based met coal producer. The logistics are also favorably supported by an agreement that adjusts to the price of met coal. In the event of lower coal prices, the variable transportation cost structure results in lower cash requirements. This cash cost accounts for 1/3rd of the costs of production. Warrior has two alternative forms of transportation to move its coal to port - one by direct rail access to mine sites and the other by a wholly owned barge load-out facility. This allows the company to use the lowest-cost option between the two at any given time. Being closer to the Atlantic basin gives Warrior a sustainable competitive advantage to Australian exporters willing to sell to Europe and Brazil. Due to shipping distances, Warrior can market its coal to steel producers abroad within a 2-week delivery schedule compared to the 5 weeks it would take its Australian competitors. Longwall mining operation and continuous mining units. Warrior employs longwalls within its 2 mines. Longwall mining is the most efficient way of production. A Continuous miner is a form of underground mining that cuts the coal from the seam and loads the coal on to a conveyor system continuously, thus eliminating the separate cycles of cutting, drilling, shooting and loading. These mechanical operations allow Warrior to adjust the usage of longwalls and continuous mining units in response to met coal pricing.

(Source: Warrior Met Coal Investor Day 2018)

This has resulted in making Warrior one of the lowest-cost coking coal producers globally, with management feeling confident about maintaining the company's industry-leading margins in all coal market conditions. The flexibility provided by its operations allows the company to adjust to favorable and unfavorable coal market prices. It is important to note that Warrior can also achieve significant operating leverage when prices for met coal are favorable, as its mines achieve economies of scale while being flexible on the downside. The table below shows management estimates of cash costs of sales in relation to different HCC index pricing environments at the time of its IPO filing.

(Source: Company filings)

Management gives a clear description of the flexibility in its operations and how it responded during the distress times of 2016, when met coal prices achieve a cyclical low of $81 per metric ton during Q1:

Our lean organization and dynamic mine plan allow us to quickly ramp up or ramp down production in response to market conditions with minimal one-time costs associated with the change in production levels. During the year ended December 31, 2016, when the HCC benchmark averaged $114.25 per metric ton but had a low of $81 per metric ton in the first quarter of 2016, we produced 3.1 million metric tons of met coal compared to 4.9 million metric tons for the year ended December 31, 2015, when the HCC benchmark averaged $102.13 per metric ton (with a low of $89 per metric ton in the fourth quarter of 2015). Similarly, in the fourth quarter of 2016, in response to the substantial increase in met coal prices, we rapidly restarted our Mine No. 4 and ramped up production at the second longwall within Mine No. 7 to increase our production rates.”



(Source: 2018 10-K)

To get some context of historical HCC prices and supply shocks with related price movements, take a look at the following graph:

(Source: Warrior Met Coal Investor Day 2018)

At a 10-year average price of $194 per metric ton, Warrior would benefit from an increase in production and economies of scale. Production at full capacity in both its mines would equate to a total of 8 million tons of coal. Cash margins would enjoy a healthy 48%. Even if HCC prices fall to seasonal lows of $100 per metric ton, Warrior would still benefit from a positive 20% margin. Only at a historical low of $81 per metric ton would Warrior lose money. HCC’s projected price for next year is $160

All figures in thousands except for per ton 2016 2017 2018 Sales 276560 1124645 1342683 Metrics tons sold 2391 5921 6931 Average selling price per metric ton 115.67 189.94 193.72 Cash cost of sales per metric ton 82.84 99.86 103.35 Gross Profit per metric ton 32.83 90.08 90.37 Gross Profit margin 28% 47% 47% SG&A 20507 36453 36626 SG&A per metric ton 8.58 6.16 5.28 Operating Profit 57990 496911 589728 Cash operating profit per metric ton 24.25 83.92 85.09 Cash operating profit margin 21% 44% 44%

(Source: Table created using company filings)

The reason I say Warrior would lose money if HCC prices fall to the historical lows of $81 like it happened during the 1st quarter of 2016 is because if we use 2016 results as shown on the table as our benchmark, we would need to adjust for SG&A. Management would not be able to cut those expenses in the same way as the cash costs of sales. SG&A is, as we can see, a fixed expense. Operating leverage cuts both ways.

Good Capital Allocators

The executive management at Warrior and its Board of directors have shown shareholder-friendliness and good capital decisions in the two years since the company went public.

An excellent example of good capital decision was the implementation of increases in capital expenditures to upgrade all key production equipment to improve the efficiency at the mines. Management is currently taking advantage of strong met coal prices to reinvest some back into the business. Maintenance capex is on average $65 million per year. For the last two years, management has increased capital expenditures to $100 million, a 53% increase. Once the heavy lifting is put in place, Warrior would be able to increase production to full capacity of 8 million tons of coal with minimal incremental capex. With management guidance, capital expenditures are expected to return to their average of $60-65 million in the following years, positively affecting an increase in free cash flow.

On May 17, 2017, the Board of Directors implemented the Capital Allocation Policy, which states that in addition of paying a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, the company will consider returning all extra cash it generates beyond the then current requirements of the business in the form of special dividends or implementing a stock repurchase program.

Management has kept its word and has distributed an amount equal to $22.55 in dividends (including special dividends) in two years.

(Source: GuruFocus)

As a side note, it is important to know that for the November 2017 special dividend, Warrior used $260 million in cash on hand and $340 million using proceeds from a Senior Secured Note offering due in 2024 at an 8% interest rate. For the April 2018 special dividend, it issued a second $125 million Senior Secured Note with the same terms, 8% interest rate due in 2024. The notes were issued to institutional buyers pursuant to rule 144A. Prior to that, the company had no debt.

Although I have mixed feelings about the decision to issue expensive debt to pay special dividends, it seems possible that management was under pressure from shareholders who wanted to cash out. We can learn from the company’s IPO filings (S-1) that several private equity funds were involved in the corporate structure. These funds included KKR, GSO Capital Partners, Franklin Mutual Advisers and Apollo Global Management.

As of this writing, Warrior repurchased some of the notes via a tender offer for an aggregate amount of $140 million. Long-term debt now stands at $338 million.

Besides paying a regular quarterly dividend and special dividends, the company also returned capital to shareholders via buybacks. In March 2019, the board authorized a share purchase agreement of $70 million. This is in addition to a previous stock repurchase program of $40 million, which is now fully exhausted. If the current buyback program is used, it would reduce the share count by 3 million at current prices ($21 per share), or 6% of the current float.

Green Light to unlock all NOLs

Warrior was able to transfer a significant amount of NOLs from Walter Energy when it became a public company. As of December 2018, it amounts to 1.1 billion in federal and 1.2 billion in state NOLs.

Depending on the level of HCC prices and tonnage produced, the NOLs can shelter the company from paying cash taxes anywhere from 6 to 13 years. Expiration begins in December 2029 for state NOLs and December 2034 for Federal NOLs.

(Source: Warrior Met Coal Investor Day 2018)

During 4Q of 2017, Warrior received a favorable private letter ruling from the IRS, giving the company unlimited use of the NOLs. To give an example of the impact in cash taxes and free cash flow, during FY2017, Warrior was able to realize a cash saving of $123 million, or $2.33 per share, in taxes, which added to the free cash flow.

Blue Creek Growth Project.

The Blue Creek project is one of the few remaining untapped reserves of high-volatility met coal left in the U.S. As per the latest conference call, it appears management is confident in the development to the mine starting next year:

“We are excited by the promising results from our early work and believe Blue Creek has the potential to deliver significant value to our stockholders.”



“While we continue to refine project parameters in 2019, our initial studies have demonstrated robust returns across a range of met coal prices.”



“Additionally, we plan to continue to explore potential uptick arrangements as well as project financing alternatives. We expect Blue Creek will be fully permitted and shovel ready by early 2020 at which point Warrior would be in a position to make a decision on future development.”



(Source: 2Q 2019 Conference Call)

(Source: 2Q 2019 conference call slides)

From the slide, we can see management is very optimistic about the returns the Blue Creek project could achieve. If the futures market can be used as a proxy for market sentiment on pricing, then management's estimates of $150 per tonne is appropriate, resulting in higher shareholder value.

A fully developed Blue Creek mine could add anywhere from 3mt to 6mt of coal per year, depending on the number of long walls the company deploys. That would increase production anywhere from 50% to 100%, with the total coal produced in the range of 11mt to 14mt. The capital deployed would be an estimated $550-600 million over a five-year period.

Management made an important comment about how analysts should think about the deployment of capital during project development on the 2Q 2019 conference call:

Alex Hacking (Analyst)



Okay, makes sense. And then in terms of the CapEx, obviously it's spread out over several years, five years I think. How what's the cadence of that, is it roughly equal per year or is the CapEx kind of heavily weighted up front? Thanks.



Walter Scheller (CEO)



I would say it's more heavily loaded towards the back end. The first half is slope development and putting in a couple of shafts at the first 18 months or so but then after that you start continuous miner development equipment purchases building out of prep plan. So, I would expect really the back half of the project is a little more capital intensive.

Warrior’s balance sheet remains very healthy with a total available liquidity of $235 million, consisting of $119 million in cash and $116 million available under a revolving credit facility. With a leverage ratio of 0.5x adjusted EBITDA, management has the flexibility to pursue the development of the Blue Creek mine with debt and cash on hand. It hinted at the possibility during the 1Q 2019 conference call:

Sathish Kasinathan (analyst)



Okay. And you mentioned that you're pursuing the project finance for Blue Creek also. Do you have a target debt and equity ratio for the project?



Walt Scheller (CEO)



Yes. What we said is shovel ready to make a decision early next year, early 2020. So all that work will be done this year and we'll look at multiple options to see what our best options are. Clearly, some are better than the others, but we want to go through a whole host of options just to make sure that we've got them all and consider them all. Thank you.

Knowing that the project is heavily loaded towards the back end gives Warrior time to save cash for the project development. A clean balance sheet adds flexibility of financing Blue Creek with debt.

Valuation

The two most important value drivers for Warrior Met Coal is volume growth (how many tons of coal the company can produce) and the strength of prices in HCC indexes. Since Warrior produces some of the highest-quality HCC coal, we can be certain the coal it sells will match the indexes (give or take a couple of percentage points). Estimates of production are directly linked to this price, meaning that at higher prices, Warrior would be incentivized to operate its mines at full capacity. If demand for global steel appears to be slowing down, Warrior has the flexibility to cut down production without sacrificing the overall operation. I estimate that point to be $90 per metric ton, Warrior's breakeven point.

My valuation of Warrior can be then summed up using two assumptions: my estimates for the price of coal and the amount of coal produced. I would proceed to provide a bear case, a base case and a bull case based on those assumptions under probability weights so we can get to a valuation range.

For the prices of coal, I’m going to use low, mid and high ranges. I will not, however, use the extremes, in this case over $300 for the high and $82 for the low ranges, as I believe those two scenarios provide severe supply and demand imbalances.

For the production of coal, I will not include any estimates for the Blue Creek Project, as there have been no announcements on whether the Board would approve the project. Instead, I would assume Warrior can achieve full capacity under its two mines (8mt) for the bull case, a steady state production level of 7.2mt for the base case and a low of 6.5mt for the bear case, assuming that production is going to slow down if market conditions are not favorable.

Historical data, albeit relatively short, and management guidelines will help us model operating margins.

The result is as follows:

Now that we have some estimates of EBITDA under different scenarios, I came up with some comparable companies to arrive at a multiple that is in line with how the market has priced in companies in the coal industry.

(Source: Data gathered using GuruFocus)

It would be safe to assume we can apply a multiple of 5x EBITDA to Warrior Met Coal. Let’s not forget that the company has the highest operating margins in the industry and operates two of the highest-quality met coal mines in the U.S. A 5x multiple seems fair.

Because I think every single scenario still has some upside and downside risk, I decided to add the following probability weights.

For each scenario, the highest probability is attached to the share price implied in the bear, base and bull case.

Adding weights to each scenario gives us a price range from $24.27 at the low to a high of $49.65. Given the current share price as of this writing, I have Warrior as a fairly valued company if one is to expect the bear-case scenario. The upside potential, however, would be a return of 60% on the base case and 130% on the bull case.

Risks

Project development of Blue Creek. It could be a sunk cost if management decides to complete the project, even if unfavorable met coal prices becomes present. Growth opportunity would be at a high risk. Labor agreement expires in less than two years. This could mean higher cost to HCC. Logistic agreements could also impact costs in the future. If management cannot get the same deal, expect margin contraction. Global recession, which seems very probable as of this writing. Although Warrior sells 10% of its coal to Asia, a global slowdown would impact steel producers from Europe and Brazil, Warrior’s largest customers.

Conclusion

Recent market action is giving us the opportunity to invest in what I would consider a high-quality business often overlooked by a lot of investors. Excellent operating margins, a cash-producing business, a shareholder-friendly executive team and an untapped growth opportunity in Blue Creek Project are what make Warrior a great investment for long-term investors who are willing to hold the stock through a business cycle. Although market changes are often unpredictable, an investment in Warrior seems more favorable than most.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.