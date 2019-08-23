Red Flags Are Waving For A Global Recession

Central banks around the globe cut their rates in an attempt to avoid recession and boost growth.

Fear of recession was the only concern of investors since the beginning of August. Several warning signs from key economic players were released indicating a global economic slowdown: weakening economy data from Europe and China, US-China currency war, yield curve inversion and major rate cut were announced by several central banks. Some analysts and asset managers concluded that there is a high probability of a global recession in the coming 12 months.

During recessions, investors tend to overweight counter-cyclical stocks similar to fast food companies or discount retailers. Those companies tend to outperform during downturns.

Source: scmp.com Photo: Xinhua

Bonds yield curve inversion and negative rates

On August 14, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell below the 2-year yield for the first time since the financial crisis, leading to an inverted yield curve. As seen in the below graph, markets know what happens historically each time the yield curve inverted: the shaded areas are U.S. recessions that followed an inverted yield curve.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

An inverted yield curve implies that investors are forecasting an event that will push longer term interest rates to lower levels than short-term rates. In fact, the 30-year Treasury yield fell below 2.00% for the first time, suggesting an extended period of low rates.

Another warning from the bonds market is the increasing supply of bonds with negative yield which reached a record of $16 trillion.

Source: Bloomberg

Negative yield bonds are not new to the market, but their recent popularity is the alarming sign that supports the idea of a recession in the near future.

Pension funds and insurance companies will be facing problems finding safe investments with relatively high yields to fulfill their cash flow needs. Their liabilities are growing at increasing rates while they are required to take low risk investments. Such low rates in developed markets will encourage them to find ways to invest in riskier investments either through increased leverage or by investing in higher yield bonds increasing their risk profile.

From Trade war to Currency war?

During recent weeks, a new round of trade war was taking place, but with a new tool: Currency. The confrontation between the U.S. and China escalated dramatically as president Donald Trump threatened to impose a new 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods. The Chinese government's reply came indirectly through the depreciation of the yuan to a record low since 2008.

Source: macrotrends.net

The yuan is not freely traded and the Chinese authorities managed to keep the rate within controlled levels. However, a weaker yuan has two main advantages to the Chinese economy:

A weaker yuan makes Chinese exported goods more competitive and from a U.S. perspective it can be seen as an attempt to offset the impact of tariffs on those goods;

Chinese imports will be more expensive which will keep inflation at high rates.

The number seven as rate for the Chinese yuan is a threshold that has a symbolic psychological importance among traders and investors where many stop losses were set at this level, and currently analysts are expecting the rate to reach levels beyond seven by the end of 2019.

If we check the Chinese economic figures released, we can conclude that the slowdown in the Chinese economy will remain for a longer-than-expected period:

The Chinese economy expanded at 6.2%, its weakest pace since 1992 during the second quarter of 2019.

China reported the worst industrial manufacturing output in 17 years in July.

Retail sales increased by 7.6% in July on year-on-year basis, compared with an increase of 9.8% in June which is below analysts' expectations of 8.6%.

Brexit

Leaving the European Union without a deal will likely lead Britain to a recession in October. In fact, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) stated that there is a one-in-four chance the country has fallen into a technical recession. The report published by NIESR states that:

Assuming that a no-deal Brexit is avoided, the economy is expected to grow at 1% in 2019 and 2020.

In case of a no-deal Brexit, the economy is expected to stagnate and growth will be seen in 2021.

Based on the figures released, the UK economy shrank by 0.2% for the first time since 2012. Economists were expecting a 0% growth and not a contraction in the economy in the second quarter. The U.K. economy is in danger of entering technical recession with one more quarterly decline in GDP.

European Union

Since last year, Eurozone inflation has been well below the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB). GDP growth was 1.8% last year and expected to slow to 1.2% this year and reach lower levels in 2020 in case the region has to deal with a "hard-Brexit" by the end of October. Interest rates are at their lowest levels and further decline in rates is expected in the near future.

German economy contracted by 0.1% during the second quarter of 2019, slipping back into negative figures due to lower exports. Also, growth in Central and Eastern Europe has recorded slower rates decreasing to 4% in the second quarter of 2019 from 4.3% in the first one.

Rate Cuts by Major Central Banks

Investors and policymakers around the globe were waiting for the decision of several central banks on interest rate cut magnitude. Those rate cuts were larger than expected for many countries and the majority were pessimistic about growth prospects for the remaining of 2019. Until now, at least 30 central banks have cut their interest rates in order to avoid the expected recession.

Last week, India cut their rates by 0.35% to reach 5.4%, New Zealand decreased their rates by 0.5% to 1% and the rates in Thailand were set at 1.5% after the first cut in 4 years. We can add many other countries to the list of central banks cutting their rates: Brazil, Philippines, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and many others.

South America:

Similar to the rest of the World, countries in South America are struggling to stimulate growth in their economies. Brazil's economy, the largest one of the continents, shrank by 0.2% during the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to show another negative figure during the second quarter leading to a recession in the country.

Argentina is in the middle of a crisis. The stock market suffered a 48% drop on a single day, the second-biggest crash for any stock market since 1950. Investors are worried that all the progress made during recent years will be erased in case Alberto Fernández and his running mate won the elections, thus the country will be heading towards default on its sovereign debt.

Conclusion

For many investors, it is clear that 2017 was a peak year and many consider that it is time to continue the business cycle with a recession. If we combine all the data available on the market, we can reach the conclusion that a global recession is coming: the escalating U.S.-China trade war with the currency as a new tool, the political situation in Hong Kong and Argentina, the interest rate cut done by major central banks and the trend of negative yields.

We expect that the U.S. will manage to avoid a recession next year, especially that it is an election year, while growth is expected to stay at low rates due to the trade talks with China. Europe might be heading to a real recession by October following the Brexit, whether a deal is reached or not.

During times of similar distress, liquidity is important for investors in order to grab any undervalued securities and secure positions that will be profitable in 2020. Fall is coming with a fear from recession and bonds may not be the attractive instrument hedge against it. Finding and securing positions in counter-cyclical stocks and adding commodities like gold and silver are a suitable consideration during the coming period.

