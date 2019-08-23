RNP: Diversified High-Quality Holdings, 6.40% Yield, Market-Beating Total Shareholder Returns

RNP is an excellent fund, but is it any better than RQI and RFI?

I've previously written about the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) and, most recently, about the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI). Cohen & Steers actually has a third REIT CEF, the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP), so I thought I should write a third article about RNP and, taking advantage of my previous work, do an in-depth comparison of the funds.

All three Cohen & Steers REIT CEFs offer investors diversified portfolios of high-quality low-risk real estate holdings, strong distribution yields, and market-beating total shareholder returns. RNP is also a leveraged fund, and invests much more heavily in preferred shares when compared to its peers. In my opinion, and by my own calculations, this is an unwise investment strategy. Preferred shares' yields are simply too low, and interest rates plus management fees simply too high, for this trade to be profitable. RNP's leverage strategy lowers shareholder returns and increases portfolio risk and volatility, a dreadful combination. As such, and even though RNP is probably a strong investment opportunity all things considered, I believe that RQI and RFI are the superior alternatives.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Cohen & Steers

Distribution Yield: 6.46%

Expense Ratio: 1.93%

Total Returns CAGR since Inception: 10.1%

Holdings: 114

Fund Overview

Cohen & Steers' REIT funds are all remarkably similar, the funds all share the following characteristics:

Actively managed : shareholder returns are dependent on management's investing strategy and execution.

: shareholder returns are dependent on management's investing strategy and execution. Diversified : investing in a wide array of REIT securities across industry sectors and geographical regions.

: investing in a wide array of REIT securities across industry sectors and geographical regions. High-quality : investing in only the best names in each industry sector.

: investing in only the best names in each industry sector. Low-risk: due to their diversified portfolio, high-quality holdings, and defensive investments in preferred shares.

As the funds share similar investment strategies and holdings, shareholder returns have been about the same for all three funds, averaging about 10% per year since their respective inception dates. RQI has performed slightly better than its peers since 2014, the earliest date for which there is shareholder return information from every fund, but only moderately so:

Data by YCharts

RNP generally performs slightly better than the broader equities and real estate markets as well:

Data by YCharts

Plus all three Cohen & Steers REIT funds tend to overperform relative to their CEF peers:

(Source: CEFConnect)

Cohen & Steers is simply the best investment manager in the CEF REIT space, and its funds are the lowest-risk highest-reward funds of their kind in the industry. RNP is a great investment choice, but as we shall soon see, RFI and RQI are even better choices.

Cohen & Steers Fund Comparison

RNP versus RFI

RNP shares a lot of similarities with RFI, but the funds do have two really major differences. RNP uses leverage and invests very heavily in preferred shares, RFI is unleveraged and invests much more moderately in preferred shares.

In theory, this seems great for RNP investors. RNP's returns would be quite a bit higher, the fund would basically earn the spread between the interest rate on the fund's debt and the dividend yield on the preferred shares. As interest rates have never been lower, and preferred shares are somewhat underutilized as an asset class, the company should be able to earn a nifty profit by accurately selecting the safest, highest-yielding preferred REIT shares, moderately boosting returns for shareholders. Leverage does mean RNP's investors are more heavily exposed to losses in the case of a downturn, but preferred share investments are significantly safer and less volatile than common shares, so the increased risk isn't too concerning.

In practice, I did the math, and it seems interest rate expenses plus the associated increase in management fees completely eliminate the spread. Preferred shares simply don't yield enough to make this a profitable trade. For those interested, the math is as follows:

RNP excess shareholder returns = (RNP expense ratio - RFI expense ratio) + ((managed assets / common assets) - 1 ) * ( RNP avg. pref. dividend - RNP avg. interest rate) = (1.93% - 0.89%) + 0.311 * (5.6% - 3.0%) = - 0.23%

By my calculations, RNP should underperform RFI by about 0.23% per year. Now, RNP can probably close the gap a bit through savvy investments, and there is obviously some margin of error in the calculations above, but the numbers paint a very clear picture. RNP's leveraged investments in preferred shares are simply not profitable, and the fund will very likely underperform relative to RFI. Since inception, RNP has underperformed by about 0.40% per year, very close to my figures:

Data by YCharts

Leveraged funds almost never underperform during a bull market, so the above results are very negative for RNP and its shareholders.

RNP's use of leverage also amplifies risk and volatility, so the fund's risk-adjusted shareholder returns, as measured by its Sharpe Ratio, are significantly lower than RFI's:

Data by YCharts

RNP's use of leverage is also particularly harmful for shareholders during recessions or bear markets. As an example, the fund significantly underperformed relative to RFI during the past financial crisis:

Data by YCharts

RNP offers investors lower shareholder returns and greater portfolio risk and volatility relative to RFI. I see no reason why any investor would prefer RNP over RFI.

RNP versus RQI

RNP and RQI are also incredibly similar funds, with one major difference. RNP invests very heavily in preferred shares, RQI invests only moderately so in preferred shares. Due to this, RNP's shareholder returns are generally a bit lower than those of RQI:

Data by YCharts

As common shares are generally riskier and more volatile than preferred shares, RNP tends to be much safer and less volatile than RQI. As an example, RNP overperformed during the past financial crisis, although both funds went down by quite a bit:

Data by YCharts

RQI is the high-risk high-reward fund, and is therefore more appropriate for long-term investors wishing to maximize their returns, and willing to ignore wild swings in their short-term returns. RNP is technically more appropriate for risk-averse investors, but RFI is an even better choice for these investors, so the real choice is between RQI and RFI.

Conclusion - RNP is Great, RFI and RQI are Better

RNP is a great fund, offering investors a diversified portfolio of high-quality low-risk real estate holdings, a strong distribution yield, and market-beating total shareholder returns. Nevertheless, the fund compares somewhat unfavorably to the other two Cohen & Steers REIT CEFs.

RFI offers investors the exact same things as RNP, plus slightly higher returns, lower risk and volatility, and a much lower expense ratio. RFI is strictly superior to RNP, and is the stronger investment opportunity.

RQI has the same value proposition, plus moderately higher shareholder returns, but greater risk and volatility. It is a great fund, and more appropriate for long-term investors wishing to maximize their returns.

If you want to read more about RFI and RQI, please take a look at my previous article.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.