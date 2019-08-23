Market Volatility Bulletin: Fed Funds Futures Market Is Tamping Down Rate Cut Expectations

EEM vol is on the wane. It could be an opportunity if you expect the trade saga to reassert itself.

Regardless of our own life path, we can all attest that there's a big difference between going to school, education, and the attainment of skills.

It was a mixed bag with very low net change for the indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). Spot volatility managed to creep higher, perhaps due to the upcoming Powell meeting on Friday morning.

One cannot chalk up the sector movements to cyclical vs. defensive: financials (XLF), staples (XLP) and real estate (XLRE) posted the best showings for Thursday, while materials (XLB), health care (XLV) and energy churned out sub-1% losses.

Thoughts on Volatility

It was 49.9, down from 50.0, on the last Markit manufacturing PMI reading. So, while perhaps symbolically important, let's not make too big a deal over it.

The economy does appear to be hitting something of a soft patch. If we look back at any expansion, there's bound to be some setbacks in the growth trajectory. At this time, I'd chalk it up to that. I will readily concede that I've seen some composite measures that are moving towards increased risk of recession.

The market has essentially forced the Fed's hand. There will quite likely be something akin to a 2013-style Taper Tantrum if Powell's Fed opts for a less dovish path. At the very least, we're getting a gradual movement in Fed Funds futures that are bracing investors for multiple paths of monetary policy.

While in the short run this can create bouts of volatility, I think it's ultimately healthier for markets to embrace uncertainty...

... I tend to be of the mindset that when one forces rates too low, borrowing levels grow in response.

In the meantime, we're collectively piling on a great deal of debt.

Term Structure

We just switched over to the Sep VX contract (26 full calendar days left), and so, it's pretty common to get a big change in the M1-M2 as the contracts reset.

The M4-M7 had steepened out a good bit when the SPX was healing earlier this year, and then again in June through mid-July. If you are of the mindset that the SPX will recover and that the VX futures curve will fall in response, the intermediate-term short-VIX (ZIV) could be an attractive way to play.

For now, and just for now, traders do not seem to be too concerned about a reprise of the trade kerfuffle between the US and China. EEM vol is toning down. For those looking to get long volatility, it might be wise to hop on board via EEM options if things continue to ramp down. It goes without saying that this carries alongside it the risk of catching a falling knife. But EEM options could be a more targeted way of trading the renegotiation process.

MarketChameleon.com

The UVXY skew is getting "more bullish", which is to say options traders in the product are making room for bigger upside relative to downside moves on the ETF. While this is very frequently the case, it's the degree to which the statement holds that one would want to eye.

Wrap-Up

Good follow-up to the point about governments locking in low rates into perpetuity and the potential for overborrowing patterns to emerge (which, in my opinion, already exist).

