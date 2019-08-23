Nick Colas: Hedge Against The Broader Market With Energy

If you think the market is facing a correction, going long energy stocks is a way to hedge against the broader market, DataTrek Research co-founder Nick Colas says.

As recently as five years ago, energy stocks were 10% of the S&P. “Now, they struggle to hold 5%,” Colas said. “That group is super beaten up. 5% of the S&P is a record low, but if things do spark up, it might well go to 10% again.”

If your outlook is bearish, you could pair long energy with a short on sectors such as consumer discretionary or tech. “[In the event of a correction], basically anything at the top of the cap table in the S&P is going to get whacked,” Colas said.

Oil Prices Not Signaling Recession

However, Colas said that oil prices are not flashing recession warning signs.

“Ahead of every single recession since 1970, oil prices at least doubled over the course of a year,” he said. “So it isn't just enough to say, we got the yield curve inverting, therefore, recession is inevitable. What we don't have is oil prices doubling. We don't even have oil prices going up, they're going down.”

“Oil prices are just as good an indicator of future recession risk as the yield curve and I think a lot more explanatory about how consumers really behave,” he added.

