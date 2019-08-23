The Pound And U.K. Equities Remain Under Pressure

Even though GBPUSD rebounded slightly after it hit its psychological support of 1.20, the pair may test new lowest in the next couple of months as uncertainty remains.

The BoE has less flexibility regarding the trajectory of its policy rate relative to other developed economies as inflation expectations have been rising.

Business sentiment and fundamentals continue to fall in the UK

Over a week ago, we saw that the British pound fell against the euro to its lowest level since 2009 on the back of weakening fundamentals and growing concerns over a no-deal Brexit. The persistence of elevated uncertainty has continued to weigh on business investment and consumer spending, which is constantly lowering growth expectations. We saw that UK GDP growth rate fell 0.2% in the second quarter of 2019, hence the 1.3% IMF projection for this year may still be slightly optimistic.

Business confidence is now standing at its lowest level since Q4 2009 and the quarterly Deloitte CFO survey, a survey that gauges attitude to valuations, risk and finance, has continued to trend lower in the past 12 months (figure 1, right frame). The popular 2Y10Y yield curve is now negative, which implies that the probability of a recession within the next 12 months is now significantly more important and should urge UK officials to act.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, Deloitte

Our leading economic indicator, which is built using a linear combination of surveys and price data, has continued to weaken, pricing in further deceleration in the economic activity in the next 6 months. In addition, UK residential market survey such as the RICS is also not showing any strong signs of a rebound in UK property prices. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the RICS survey has led the annual growth in house prices by 6 months since 1992 and is currently standing at a low level of -9.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Can the Bank of England really ease?

With the economy slowing down, low business investment, high uncertainty related to the trade war and especially Brexit and Mark Carney stepping down as Governor in the end of January 2020, it is clear that there is a lot on the BoE agenda in order to bring back confidence into the UK market. The easy response to those issues would simply be: cut rates and increase the BoE’s balance sheet assets. With the implied rate on the Dec. 2019 Short-Sterling contract trading at 71bps, participants do not expect any cuts for this year; however, this could radically change in case of a hard Brexit (figure 3, left frame). We can notice how the market-implied paths for interest rates have fallen significantly in the August Inflation Report compared to November 2018; the market is now expecting the Bank official rate to remain at 0.5% for a while after the BoE cuts next year (figure 3, right frame).

On the other hand, Markit shows in a recent study that most UK households still expect the BoE’s next move to be a rate hike, with 41.2% expecting an increase within the next 6 months and nearly 30% within the next year, respectively.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bank of England

However, it is important to highlight that inflation expectations have been rising in the UK in the past 18 months; the 5Y5Y inflation swap is currently trading above 3.70%, its highest level since May 2010 (figure 4, left frame). The rise in inflation expectations is certainly attributed to the GBP depreciation since the referendum, but it could continue to increase if Sterling weakness persists in the coming months. Unit labour costs have also been trending higher in recent years as wage growth has been accelerating in the UK and productivity growth has weakened. Total earnings have accelerated to 3.7% YoY in June, the fastest since 2008 (figure 4, right frame).

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Therefore, we think that the BoE has less flexibility regarding the trajectory of its policy rate relative to other developed economies where inflation expectations have been falling (Euro area, US, Australia).

Quick outlook on Sterling and US equities

Excess liquidity in the UK, which we define as the difference between real M1 money growth and industrial production, has not started to pick up, hence we do not expect financials to outperform in the coming months. Figure 5 (left frame) shows that the excess liquidity tends to lead risky assets such as equities (and especially financials) over time.

We can also notice that in the past 18 months, UK equities did not benefit from the pound weakness; while Cable plunged from 1.44 in mid-April 2018 to 1.20 in the beginning of August, the FTSE 100 has been flat, oscillating around 7,200 (figure 5, right frame).

Even though GBPUSD rebounded slightly after it hit the psychological support of 1.20, the pair may test new lowest in the next couple of months as uncertainty remains.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EURUSD, EURGBP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.