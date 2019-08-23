A CAKE Would Be Nice Right About Now - The Cheesecake Factory

Although some stocks in the restaurant sector have gotten quite overheated, like Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) which we covered, there are quite a few hidden gems in this sector too. The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is one of these hidden gems. After crashing over 40% from all-time highs, and with a nearly 4% dividend, CAKE looks pretty tasty at these prices.

Business Model

CAKE operates 219 restaurants throughout the US. 202 are under The Cheesecake Factory brand, 14 are under the Grand Lux Cafe brand, 2 are under the Rocksugar Asian Kitchen name, and 1 is under the Social Monk Asian Kitchen name.

The main differentiator between CAKE and other restaurant chains is its bakery, which offers an extensive selection of cheesecakes. The bakery represented approximately 16% of sales in 2018, according to the company website.

Opportunity

Macro headwinds and rising costs have caused CAKE to drop to a multiyear low of $36. At this price, CAKE is trading at just 14x forward P/E and around 0.7x sales, which is a very low price for what seems like a stable restaurant chain.

Admittedly, EBIT has shrunk significantly since 2017, from over $228 mil (trailing 12 months) to just $138 mil currently. However, earnings have stabilized recently, with food inflation coming in lower than expected even though wage inflation has been high.

Further on the cost side, we are seeing our food inflation moderate in some categories, including dairy and produce. In turn, we now expect approximately 2.5% inflation for our 2018 market basket. With regard to labor, we have seen the staffing environment become even more competitive with hourly wage rate inflation now running closer to 6%. CAKE Q1 2018 call

Although earnings have been disappointing, we expect it to grow in the long run as increased scale and efficiency help to boost earnings. CAKE also has an extremely strong brand, which helps to boost its pricing power.

Growth drivers

We believe CAKE has a long runway for growth and has only captured a small portion of its addressable market.

In late July, CAKE acquired Fox Restaurant Concepts and North Italia for $440 mil, or around 1.1-1.2x sales, which seems like a reasonable valuation.

Most interestingly, these two companies have a strong track record of innovation and will be the innovation engine of CAKE, which means that they could be significant growth drivers for CAKE in the future if one of their concepts takes off. CAKE could also leverage these concepts and apply them to its own restaurants.

This is not the only growth driver for CAKE, though, as the company also has a huge international opportunity. Since CAKE is mainly based in the US, it has a good opportunity to develop its international footprint. Saudi Arabia is just one example of this expansion:

With regard to unit development for 2019, we now expect to open as many as 5 Cheesecake Factory restaurants as 1 locations has moved into early 2020. This expectation for the year includes the Oxnard, California location that opened during the second quarter. We continue to expect as many as 5 restaurants to open internationally under licensing agreements in 2019, including the third location in Saudi Arabia that opened during the second quarter. Q2 2019 call

Earnings growth is also likely, as we expect CAKE to harvest synergies from its acquisition of Fox Restaurant Concepts and North Italia. There could also be opportunities to reap EOS from its revenue growth.

Further revenue and earnings increases could be driven by recent macro tailwinds, as restaurant spending has begun to head higher, as shown in this news piece.

Sales at eating and drinking establishments are up more than 4% this year to surpass the 3% rise in grocery store spending, according to YTD data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Higher prices account for some of the growth. SA news

Experience

We're not going to review a restaurant stock if we haven't tried the food, so when we traveled to the US we ate at one Cheesecake Factory restaurant. Service was good, portion size was a little large but manageable, and value seemed decent. We enjoyed our experience overall. One criticism we did have was that the experience was too normal - in other places where we dined at like Shake Shack, there were entertainment options for children, but CAKE didn't have any.

Valuation

The tastiest part of CAKE is its extremely low valuation - just 14x forward P/E for a growing company. CAKE has grown revenues over 23% in the last 5 years, and we believe the growth drivers mentioned above will help to drive growth in the next few years.

It helps that CAKE also has a decent dividend, which yields nearly 4% at current prices. The dividend has grown steadily over the past few years and is more than covered by FCF.

Risks

The main risk we see for CAKE is the proliferation of the experience economy. In terms of entertainment, CAKE hasn't done so well - there is little entertainment inside the restaurant. This shouldn't be too hard to implement, however.

Another risk is that consumer spending could slow dramatically in a recession. One could argue that earnings at CAKE could fall pretty dramatically in a recession as CAKE is more of a consumer discretionary company. However, we believe CAKE's low P/E offers some margin of safety in that scenario.

Conclusion

Overall, CAKE is a decent business at a great price. It has potential for both earnings and revenue growth and trades at a cheap multiple of 14x forward earnings. It also pays a 4% dividend, which has potential to be increased significantly. However, management needs to take note of changing consumer preferences or risk being left behind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.