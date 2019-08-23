SQM: Big Q2 Earnings Miss Highlights Poor Lithium Market Dynamics

We see the main risk going forward is that the growth in lithium demand from electric vehicles and storage may not be sufficient to offset rising production globally, representing more downside.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE:SQM) with a market cap of $6.3 billion is a Chilean miner and the world's second-largest producer of lithium along with significant operations of potassium fertilizers and iodine. The company's reserves include brine deposits in the Atacama Desert region of Chile which is recognized as having some of the highest-grade ores in the world. It's been a difficult year for the company as lithium prices collapsed since 2018 given significant new supply coming online globally, even as demand from electric vehicles remains a bullish driver of the market. The stock is down 46% over the past year and now at the lowest level since 2016 following a weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings report. This article recaps those results and discusses our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

SQM Q2 Earnings Recap

SQM reported Q2 earnings on August 22 with GAAP EPS of $0.27, missing consensus expectations by $0.09. Revenue of $494.1 million fell 22.6% year over year and was an even larger disappointment compared to expectations of $525.7 million. Net income fell 47.5% y/y to $70.2 million in the second quarter from $133.9 million in 2018.

SQM Q2 results. Source: company IR

Indeed, the story was lower average lithium sales prices even as volumes increased 9% year over year in Q2. The price of lithium per ton has crashed below the $10,000 level, down from a peak above $24,750 in early 2018 for the highest battery grades. The price this quarter was also significantly lower than in Q1 when the average sales price was reported at $14,600 per ton. The challenge here for the market in projecting SQM's numbers is that there is no standard benchmark or actively traded futures contract highlighting the difficulty of analysts getting the revenue figures right. It was well known the lithium prices have been crashing but the company noted a higher percentage of sales to China which have even lower prices based on a mix of lower quality and ore grades.

To make matters worse, SQM has offered bleak guidance saying its lithium sales price in the third quarter was headed lower below the $10,000 level. This estimate also represents a drop from a previous SQM estimate of $11,000-12,000 per ton for the second half of 2019. The poor outlook likely explains the bearish action in the stock price off these results as SQM fell by 5% on the release. From the press release:

We continue to believe that the supply will outpace demand growth during 2019, given that part of the growth expected during the second half could be delayed. This new supply entering the market will continue to have an impact on prices, and we believe that our realized average price could reach approximately US$10,000 per metric tons during the third quarter of this year.

Lithium is the company's most important segment, contributing 42% of the total gross profit in the quarter.

SQM segment gross profit contribution. graph by author/data from Q2 results

Separately, the Specialty Plant Nutrition segment with sodium and potassium nitrate fertilizers were also weak with revenues of $199.3 million down 25.3% year over year. This segment accounted for 26% of the firm-wide gross profit, below the 42% from the economically more important lithium business. The company noted a decline in prices and increasing supply from competitors. SQM sees the potassium nitrate market growing 4% this year. Iodine and derivatives revenues where a bright spot, up 18% year over year based on tighter market conditions and limited supply globally.

The other development was the announcement of its interim dividend payment setting a rate of $0.26669 which represents an effective 100% payout ratio on quarterly EPS in line with its stated dividend policy. Considering the current consensus estimate expecting the company to earn about $1.20 over the next twelve months, we can estimate a forward yield on the stock considering a 100% payout ratio and the current share price of $24.00 at approximately 5.5%. On the other hand, it's likely those earnings estimates now face revisions lower with the latest weaker-than-expected results this quarter. It's important to remember that the company remains profitable and has a relatively solid liquidity position.

Lithium Trends

Ever since electric vehicle battery and storage themes began gaining traction over the past decade, it has been a race to expand supply and clearly the miners got ahead of themselves. Australia overtook Chile as the world's largest producer of lithium by country in 2017 partly based on the fact that the country regulators have been more open to mining expansion.

Global Lithium Production. Source: Reuters

In Chile, SQM, among other miners, has to deal with a more difficult regulatory environment, given greater concerns over environmental impacts and displacement of indigenous groups. The current environment of low prices has forced more restraint in new developments, including from SQM which back in May announced it would delay a key lithium expansion project in the Atacama desert region, citing lower prices. Still, the 2019 forecast for global supply growth rate of 22% is expected to remain above double-digits through 2022 which should continue to pressure prices exceeding near-term demand.

On the demand side, electric vehicles along with grid storage are the largest demand drivers with penetration in the automobile market expected to increase significantly over the next decade. Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB), an Australia-based lithium producer, published this interesting market forecast chart below in its last quarter's earnings release which appears quite bullish, expecting lithium demand to grow by 21% per year through 2025. Multiple governments around the world continue to incentivize electric vehicle sales and some are mandating a move to 100% EV. SQM sees EV penetration globally rising from 3% currently to 12% by 2025. China is set to account for over 50% of EV sales through the next decade.

Lithium Demand Growth Forecast. Source: Albemarle IR

Overall, the market setup is for a lithium surplus in the near term which could turn into a deficit in a few years. The bigger concern here is the downside to these very same demand estimates should global economic growth conditions deteriorate, or the demand trends prove to be weaker than expected.

SQM Forward-Looking Commentary

Overall, given the extreme move lower in SQM this year it's tough to be on more downside. The current environment of lower lithium prices is becoming challenging for many of the more marginal producers worldwide which could result in a pullback of supply growth, tilting the market balance going forward. The big uncertainty remains demand drivers from China and broader global growth concerns. Clearly, there is a cyclical component in electric vehicles demand and there are downside risks to those estimates as well. The risk is that growth in lithium demand from electric vehicles and storage may not be sufficient to offset rising production globally, representing more downside for the market and SQM.

The $10,000 level for lithium is a largely arbitrary number considering it is going to be priced in various currencies for local markets. The strong dollar currently isn't helping support commodity prices in general and so the point here is that we would not be surprised if lithium prices fall further. We rate SQM as a hold recognizing the already steep declines while we'll sit on the sidelines for a clear indication of an improved market outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.