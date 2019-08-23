Too Risky To Short OIL Now

The risk of complicating navigation in the Persian Gulf due to the growth of geopolitical tensions remains.

According to the OPEC, the oil market will see a 7-year record deficit in this quarter.

Investment Thesis

A comprehensive look at the short-term oil market perspectives does not justify the further continuation of decline in the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

Instrument

The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract. In other words, the return on the index is directly proportional to the return on the value of the crude oil futures contract. Therefore, the decision to invest in this index should be made after analyzing the oil market.

Analysis

The OPEC made the first forecasts for 2020, and I'll start with analyzing that. To understand the overall situation, I think it is useful to go over these numbers once again.

The OPEC estimates the average global oil demand in 2020 at the level of 101.05 m/bd. This means growth of 1.13% relative to the last OPEC estimate of the global demand in the current year. It is worth noting that a similar forecast for 2019 assumed growth of 1.42%:

The similar OPEC forecast for the OECD oil demand in 2020 means almost no growth:

As you can see, the OPEC very conservative assesses the demand prospects in the oil market in the coming year.

The OPEC expects that in 2020, the non-OPEC oil supply will amount to 71.64 m/bd, and this is 3.49% higher than the level of the current year:

And of course, mostly America will be accountable for the growth in oil supply outside the OPEC:

So, according to the OPEC, the growth in the global oil demand next year will be extensively covered by the increased supply outside the OPEC, mostly America. So, at first glance, everything is quite bearish.

Let’s move on.

Based on the latest OPEC data, and assuming that the current deal on limiting the oil production OPEC+ remains in force until April 2020, we get the following structure of the oil market balance for the next three quarters:

As you can see, according to the OPEC, the oil market will see a 7-year record deficit in this quarter. A surplus is expected only in Q1 2020, but not as large as the deficit in Q3 of the current year. Thereby, the global oil stocks will decrease by the end of Q1 2020. This is encouraging.

Now let's turn to the definition of the fundamentally sound oil price.

Judging by the model reflecting the long-term dependence of the monthly Brent price on the level of commercial oil stocks in the OECD countries, the actual Brent oil price is slightly lower than the balanced level:

Next, in order to take into account the level of demand, we turn to the next model in which Brent oil price is bound to the days of forward consumption in the OECD (stocks divided by the level of consumption):

In this case, the current balanced oil price is at the level of $85, which involves quite a significant potential for growth. Or, in other words, it means that the current oil price is much lower than its fundamental justified level.

Bottom Line

Of course, I understand how negative the background for the oil market is now with all this talk about an imminent recession and the slowdown in the global economy due to trade wars, but three facts must be recognized in this regard:

The extension of the OPEC+ deal substantially decreased oil supply in the world. The growth rate of oil production in the USA has decreased, and this probably indicates the uncomfortability of the current oil price for the US shale industry. The risk of complicating navigation in the Persian Gulf due to the growth of geopolitical tensions remains.

All this indicates that selling OIL at the current price is a very risky strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.