Tidewater: August Sell-Off Appears Overdone

Back in May, I stated that Tidewater (TDW) was moving in the right direction as a business, and that its longer-term trend was to the upside, while short-term trading could be choppy. “Choppy” is likely a light word to describe what happened to Tidewater shares in August, as they slid from $23 to below $15, before rebounding above $16 as I write these words. Are things that bad? Let’s look at the company's quarterly report which was published a few days ago.

Tidewater reported revenues of $126 million and a net loss of $16 million. Its cash position dropped from $391 million to $370 million, partially because of the increase in receivables (during the earnings call, management emphasized that it sees no problem collecting them from customers) and partially because of negative operating cash flow, slightly offset by the sale of older vessels. Cash use is set to increase in the second half of the year, as the company will experience elevated drydocking costs due to regular surveys for its vessels. However, this does not present a material problem, since Tidewater has a comfortable liquidity cushion and its debt is due in August 2022, which is three years from now.

As per the company’s comments, the offshore support vessel market is trending to the upside, but not as fast as many hoped: “[…] we believe the continued trend of activity levels, which impacts rates and utilization, is moving in the right direction albeit at a pace that is slower than desired”. The same is happening in the offshore drilling market, on which the offshore support vessel market depends for its livelihood. Meanwhile, Tidewater stated that it had recently authorized reactivation of two deepwater platform supply vessels (PSVs) against multi-year contracts, and that it was in discussion with another customer to reactivate a third deepwater PSV.

Source: 2Q 10-Q report

Since the beginning of the year, Tidewater has been reducing the number of vessels it has. As per the cash flow statement, these sales generated $20.5 million in the first six months. There’s surely more to come - Tidewater has already sold 3 vessels for total proceeds of $4.4 million in the third quarter. While such sales are not materially changing the financial picture for Tidewater, they help reduce the impact from increased drydocking costs that the company has to incur this year.

Overall, I think it was a normal quarter for Tidewater. I’m sure that those who follow the offshore drilling industry on a regular basis were not surprised with the company’s results - the market is moving up at a rather slow pace, but this trend is established (at least in your author’s view). Tidewater has a decent balance sheet after restructuring, with $425 million of debt. The nearest maturity is $350 million in August 2022, and I do not have any material doubts that the company won’t be able to refinance it. I attribute the weakness of Tidewater stock in August to a broader sell-off in the offshore drilling space rather than the company’s longer-term fundamentals or quarterly performance, and I believe that it creates an opportunity for a technical rebound. Given the market sentiment towards everything offshore drilling-related, it’s hard to envision a quick return straight to the $22-24 range, but $18-20 seems to be within reach in the near term assuming flat oil prices. As always, do not forget that the industry is highly speculative, and use appropriate risk management techniques.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.