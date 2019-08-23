Mongolian Mining's (MOGLQ) CEO Battsengel Gotov on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mongolian Mining Corp. (OTCPK:MOGLQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2019 10:00 PM ET

Battsengel Gotov - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ulemj Baskhuu - Chief Financial Officer

Battsengel Gotov

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for coming to our Interim Results 2019 Analysts and Investors briefing meeting today. And yesterday Board of Mongolia Mining Corporation held a meeting to review and approve interim announced results as of June 30 of 2019. And relevant announcement was published yesterday after trading hours at company and Hong Kong Stock Exchange website. And as usual today we will just briefly go through the main parameters and results. And of course we will be open to your questions.

So please allow me to start the presentation. As usual forward-looking statements and let me start with operating environments of the State Mongolian Mining Corporation, the producer of washed hard coking coal and the main market for our company but also the largest consumer globally for coking coal and steel production more than half is China. So the Chinese steel sector performance is crucial to our outlook and has seen -- we had seen in first half of 2019 what the Chinese steel industry continued to deliver quite robust performance. As you may see on a half-year basis, we see their production increased from previous half year and also a year ago quite significantly reaching 492 million tons of which consumption, crude steel consumption also followed the similar trend and reaches 461 million tons in first half of 2019.

Coke is required ingredient for steelmaking goods steel production and we see interestingly what the production of coke is increasing but the entire consumption is more or less stagnant. And from our observation we believe what it's also related to using higher material, higher quality material in steel production. So if you have better quality coke manufactured, it means you are consuming less but generating same amount of energy. And that you are able to produce higher amounts of the steel as required. So we believe this is the general shift in Chinese industry provide digital sector, provided by tighter environmental control pollution controls. And also focus on efficiency and economy of scales by utilizing higher tonnages blast furnaces, higher bigger sized block furnaces which efficiently also leads to lower cost and so on and so on.

So all this I think it will continue as a trend and also we see the similar patterns in the coal production domestically. Coking coal production in China is despite the good market pricing is still remaining limited and

we don't see much additional capacity come online which also helps to keep the market supply and demand equilibrium and supporting the better pricing for our product. And the gap between consumption and domestic production for coking coal obviously is covered by coking coal import. And we see that coking coal import in 2019 first half to somewhere around 36 million tons for half year basis.

So let's move to next slide which obviously shows the coking coal prices. And we mentioned it many times before what there is certain attachment between Chinese local market prices and also seaborne prices. Seaborne prices are more volatile, obviously you see the big spike in the pricing once the -- once certain supply disruption incurred, occurred in practical in Australia like we have seen in the past certain six months impacting the production of mine or railway capacity impacted by heavy rains and so on and so on. So seaborne market obviously has more place for example like Japan and South Korea which are relying 100% on import sources.

So any supply disruptions are resulting in big price spike. But once that supply equilibrium reaches the pricing could be also pushed down quite significantly. So we see this trend continue and I think the seaborne market prices will remain quite volatile especially provided sensitivity of economy to continuing uncertainty around trade war and other protectionist measures and so on. But in contrary, the Chinese coking coal price environment remain very stable for last two years. And it could be as mentioned explained by supply and demand equilibrium dynamic. And interesting fact you can also see, if you look at coking coal stock at China port from seaborne sources predominately to support which are importing coking coal used for importing of coking coal to China from Australia, Canada, US, Russia and so on. Tianjin, Shenzen and other port, you can see what compared to January 2018 in 18 months time the inventory available at port literally went from 3 million tons almost to let's say 9 million throughput right.

So in normal conditions it should be indicating what there is over supply and so on and so on and should be also deflecting the market, prices which we see happening on seaborne market. But this is inventory increases not market driven; it's driven by administrative measures import by Chinese custom authorities putting prolonged custom clearance on imported coal sources. At such the inventory bought by traders from Australia for example is being accumulated slowly, slowly but being accumulated at the port and not able to reach the end user customers. If you look the inventory available at Chinese end user customers like steel mills and coke plants, you see what the inventory remains at normalized level somewhere around let's say 10 million tons.

So there is no over supply on domestic market in China. Inventory levels remain very stable which results also in very stable prices at domestic market. But in comparison I believe going forward seaborne market will be much more volatile in particular provided what the Chinese authorities will continue imposing stricter regulations on imported coking coal to China.

Let's move to next slide. This update about operating, regulatory updates in Mongolia. Obviously our producing assets located in Mongolia, so we are subject to regulation in Mongolia. And just to key highlights I think the taxation law was amended and it will be effective from 1st January of 2020. But there is no much any significant change on our operations. It's more oriented on supporting small and medium enterprises for example increasing threshold from MNT 3 billion to MNT 6 billion for taxable income 10% and any income taxable if post 6 billion will be taxed at 25%, there is no change on the rates applied. It's just increasing the threshold for lower level of taxation which is intended to support the small and medium enterprises.

There are also certain benefits in terms of raising funding from abroad. For example, if Mongolia entities will float international year bonds it will be subject to 5% taxation default in compared to previously it would be 20% and so on and so on. So we might see more Mongolian insurance coming also to debt to equity market internationally. But it's not applicable to extractive industry including our company. So we will continue to be subject to previous arrangements for taxation in terms of withholding tax subject to existing double treaties between Mongolia and other countries.

This is something which previously was 20% tax was introduced if someone beneficial owner will transfer or sell interest indirectly or directly held in the mining entity. The taxation was reduced to 10% and also concept of beneficial shareholder ultimate beneficial shareholder will be applicable only to the individual who holds more than 20% in the entity. So virtually value added tax, it will be also certain benefit because previously it was not clear how the IT could be claimed but now it's making structural clear timeline how you will be able to recuperate the IT which you paid on capital investment.

In terms of mineral law, it was certain changes adopted in terms of applicable timing of reporting via royalties and peoples to the government. And again there is no significant impact on our operations. We will continue the previous arrangement.

So let's move business review. As you know, we operate two mines located at UHG deposit which is our flagship asset and BN mine which is located in around 30 kilometer distance from UHG mine. Both mines located in so called Tavan Tolgoi coal field which is one of the largest coking coal deposits in the world. And the resources, JORC complied resources combined on both mines is over 1 billion ton and run of mine coal there is almost 1.5 billion ton marketable product to 180 million tons based on the JORC reporting standard.

In terms of production for first half year, total run of mine coal production was 4.4 million ton in first half year 2019. In terms of washed coal production, total production was 2.2 million ton including the coking coal product and thermal coal product, coking coal product 1.8 million ton and thermal coal product, washed thermal coal product meeting 0.4 million ton. You may see the drop in production output but it was deliberate measure because we had elevated level of inventory at the end of 2018. And I believe in first half year we utilized around 0.5 million ton of inventory, excessive inventory which was accumulated last year. And we support our sales tonnage which you will see there in the next slide.

In terms of our operations as you know for the last two -three years, the cross border logistics remain dead almost only challenge we are facing limiting access to our production of tonnages. So we see the continuous on this slide our coal export transportation from Mongolia to China and you see the quarterly fluctuations which are more less matching the throughput at the border. Throughout at the border is shown in the number of trucks passing border crossing, coal loaded truck passing cross border -- border crossing at average --daily average operating the average. And you may see what in first quarter situation was quite bad but improved in second quarter and as of today in first quarter I believe we are somewhere average around almost 900 trucks a day. So hopefully until at end of year this situation will continue and we will be able to push our tonnage through compared to first half year when obviously the cross border throughput was very limited and impacted every producer utilizing this border crossing.

Let's move to next slide, talks about coal marketing. As mentioned, China imported around 36 million ton of coking coal from various sources in first half of 2019. And Mongolian share in terms of total coking coal import to China is actually increased year-on-year basis from 43% to 46%. And I believe the Mongolian became their largest source followed by Australia and both countries obviously continue to dominate this combined market share, I believe over 80% in terms of coking coal imported to China. And Mongolian coal export by declared volume in first half year was around 18 million which is more or less at similar level as it was a year ago.

But the tonnages moves via Tsagaan Khad transport border which we utilize is actually increased from 8.5 million to 9.7 million and the MMC market share in terms of coal tonnages exported from Mongolia remain stable at 13% of total export from Mongolia.

Let's move to financial section. In terms of sales volume, as you see results 2.5 million tons of coal product in first half of 2019 of which 2 million was washed hard coking coal which is our main product, compared to 1.7 million ton of washed hard coking coal [halt to] in previous year first half. As such it's almost 20% volume increased. The average selling price remain for washed hard coking coal quite stable, US $147 for washed hard coking coal excluding royalty and as such we generated revenue of almost US $326 million in first half year again representing around 20% increase from US $270 million reported year ago in first half year. Profit from operations increased to almost $89 million from $70 million reported in the previous year excluding export and items and net profit also increased from US $30 million to US $47 million which represents almost 60% increase year-on-year basis.

So cost remains under control in terms of mining cost, cash cost, non cash cost as you see we saw the slight improvement, cash mining cost decreased by $1 ROM ton basis. In terms processing cost, again, it's more or less stable hover around $5.3 - $5.5. Cash cost slight increased from $1.9 million to $2.3 million.

In terms of transportation cost, this is the main idea which we continue to focus. Year-over-year basis, you see that increased from US $22.6 million per ton to US $25.6 million per ton. But if you compared to yearend number, I think we had around $1 - $2 cost saving already and I believe continuously optimizing increasing the volume transported by our own trucking fleet. And pushing the contractor rate down we will be able to achieve additional savings on full year basis. So cash operating costs delivered to Chinese side of border and transport for washed hard coking coal to somewhere around $73 compared $71 a year ago. This quite solid operation performance also results in solid financial metrics that you see that EBITDA reported for first half year 2019 was almost US $118 million compared to $100 million for previous reporting first half year in 2018.

So the debt to EBITDA ratio goes down to 1.9 on 12-months rolling basis. And in terms of CapEx fixed asset investment remains low somewhere around $5 million which is in line with our indications keeping the sustaining CapEx at single low double-digit numbers. Capitalizing stripping somewhere around $42 million compared to $30 million year ago. In terms of the equity on balance sheet increased book value of equity to $850 million and debt to equity ratio remain at 0.5.

The total assets stripping ratio somewhere around US $1.7 billion and stripping ratio calculated on the debt is around to asset is around 26% compared to 28% a year ago. And as you know, in first half of 2019, we have understated refinancing of our senior notes and before refinancing year end of 2018 it was our capital structure in terms of debt facilities senior loan $23.7 million senior note due in 2022, $412.5 million face value and perpetual note outstanding $195 million. After refinancing to retain certain portion of seniors north and also by taxes in perpetual notes existing after restructuring as of June 30th, senior loan was repaid fully and obviously logically all pledges related to this senior loan which been in relation to cost of piles inventories and so on and everything is gone.

In terms of senior notes, we tendered back quite significant amount or remaining amount face value is $14.6 million only and perpetual notes we bought back almost $25 million face value worth. So remaining amount is around $170 million and senior notes which been newly issued $440 million. So this is current capital structure in terms of debt facilities of the company. So that's it from our side. And we will be open to your question. Thank you.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi. Thank you, management. I am [Marcela] from Citi. I have three questions. Notice there's a $17.7 million write-off regarding the demobilization of certain mining fleet. So could you provide more explanation why there is such need and also is this and one -off expense or do we still have other prepayments regarding this one? Second question is how our sales volume in July and August so far? And what's our expectation in terms of volume for the second half? Third question is among our operating cash flow in first half, how much is our working capital movement? Thank you.

BattsengelGotov

Okay. I think first question was related to one -off item. And it's booked under one-off' items, so it will be one- off item. And the reason was we had mining equipment capable to mine 15 million ton of ROM coal and we've been holding it for as you know a couple of years. But provided the border crossing situation as you know last year and year ago and we also expect UHG Mine production was remaining around 10 million. So we had excessive mining fleet which was standing still and because it was standing still but it was still subject to certain payments, which we had to pay.

And looking at the situation at border crossing of course our intention was if situation will improve push production up. But looking after previous two-year experience, we decided what it would be better in terms of cash flow management to demobilize this fleet. And although it's around $17 million one off non-cash loss because it's related to debt repayments which been made to the fleet while it was standing still. But going forward, we expect to have the round one -- almost $1 million every month savings because of this fleet demobilized.

So it will result in better mining, their mining costs will go down and also will result in the cash savings which if it would be almost more than US $10 million -US $12 million every year. So this was the deliberate decision and we don't expect any additional fleet to be demobilized because now we operating eight fleets which are exactly number which will be required to meet the 10 million ton production requirement. If, if the border crossing situation will improve and we will be able to add production up, so our understanding is we can deploy more contractors or require contractor to bring additional fleet again and so on and so on. But going looking at the depth cross-border situation, we decided it would be better for this year to mobilize this fleet. Take one off non-cash loss. But going forward we will have quite significant cash cost savings.

And the second question was related to the sales tonnage, I believe the sales continued as you've seen. It remains pretty much stable during the last couple of years. So based on their existing cross-border throughput which is around let's say average 800 trucks if will be kept, we expect what we will be able to get at least similar tonnage as we achieved last year which was I believe full year was around 4.5 million ton. So this is our target and based on year-to-date progress we are quite confident unless anything again happens in Chinese border with throughput we will be able to meet it. So which is external factor?

And the last question I'll pass to Ulemj.

UlemjBaskhuu

We don't provide the full cash flow statements during the interim, but just to go through the main numbers, we had generated operating cash flow of about $98 million. So we paid taxes of about $5 million. So you have net operating cash of about $92 million. But if I go through -- from the profit before taxation then we had $68 million provided for taxation, so the main items that we adjust would be a depreciation of about US $30 million. We had financial costs of about US $23 million, also improvement in inventories of $14 million. And I think increasing trade payables of about $34 million or so. So those would be like the main numbers.

As for, if you're interested in H payables, I think at the end of the year we had very small amount left about $5 million or so that has been already paid. We had about $5 million or $6 million left at the end of December. So it's been fully paid, so all the payables are now current net adjustments.

