DVYE: Can't Find Yield? Here's A 7% Divdend ETF With High Growth Potential

The fundamentals of the companies held in DVYE indicate the fund is trading at least 30-40% below fair value.

Emerging Markets have under performed the global economy in recent years and may overperform over years to come.

(Source - Pexels)

We live in a world where it is terribly difficult to find yield and stability. All U.S. treasuries pay a roughly 2% yield, which is just 20 basis points above the projected inflation rate. "High dividend" funds such as corporate bonds (LQD) or even equities such as utilities (XLU) or REITs (VNQ) pay 3% or less. Equity valuations in the United States are among the highest in the world, even when economic growth rates have been subpar at best.

Perhaps the problem is that most U.S. investors do not look for investments outside of the United States. Emerging markets have made for a poor investment over the past few years. Accordingly, valuations in those economies today are incredibly low. Even more, most of the central banks of those countries aren't pushing interest rates ever-lower in a failing attempt to raise inflation but raising interest rates to stop it. By and large, EMs have been successful in stopping inflation and many may soon see an improved currency situation.

This brings me to the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE). The fund invests in a diverse set of cheap, high-dividend stocks in EM economies and currently pays a dividend yield of 7%. You do have the U.S. dollar strength risk, but over time that risk may turn into a considerable reward due to the growing currency war. Let's dig in to see if DVYE is a value trap or a forgotten opportunity.

The iShares Emerging Market Dividend ETF

DVYE is slightly newer than many ETFs and has been trading since 2012 and currently has an AUM of $550M. This is a sign that the fund is highly liquid for most investors. That said, the fund does not have options available which implies that it is mostly held by long-term investors and not traders.

Let's look at that AUM over time to see if there is a buying or selling trend among fellow ETF investors:

Data by YCharts

We can see that, in general, there has been growing interest in the fund, particularly during the beginning of 2019. Inflows have been tepid over the past three months which may be a sign that now could be a good time to buy before the flows return.

The fund has a high number of holdings at 99 stocks with none being over 15% of the portfolio, so concentration risk is low. These stocks are diversified throughout the world with Taiwan being the largest at a 21% weighting, next to Russia at 16.5% and China at 11%.

The ETF's sector breakdown is also great and is nearly evenly distributed across each sector:

(Source - iShares)

This is another positive sign as it demonstrates that the fund is only subject to the general global economy and should not be harmed by secular swings between economic sectors, only by cyclical shocks.

Let's look more closely at the financials of these companies to see if they are truly discounted on a risk-adjusted basis.

A Closer Look At DVYE Valuations

The fundamentals of the companies held by DVYE shows the fund is a deep value high dividend investment. It is riskier than many U.S. dividend funds as it invests in emerging markets, but in my view, many of the companies have far less financial risks than many in the developed world.

To begin, the ETF as a whole trades at a weighted average "P/E" ratio of merely 7.8X and a "P/B" ratio of 1.1X. Clearly, investors either expect an economic crisis in EMs or have simply lost interest in emerging markets.

The fund is actually less volatile than the S&P 500 with a 3-year annualized standard deviation of 11.7% compared to the S&P 500 at 12.1%. Further, DVYE has a beta to the S&P 500 of only 0.55, indicating that has low systemic risk.

I broke down the fundamentals for all companies that represent 1% or greater of the fund's holdings. Together, this set represents over half of the fund's holdings and is representative of the entire fund. Here are those fundamentals:

Note, "Typical" indicates the median value for the given column

(Data Source - Unclestock)

These companies trade at a median "P/E" of 10X and an "EV/EBITDA of merely 6.2X. They are also trading at a 10% historical discount as seen by the median "P/S" relative to their five-year average. Dividends are very high and range all the way up to 28%.

On a less positive note, top-line growth remains muted with revenue growth roughly flat over the past three years. That said, return-on-equity and margins are quite high for most of the companies, indicating they have high future growth potential. Personally, I have found that it is often better to buy companies when growth is low because it implies there are no growth expectations priced into the companies; those expectations can only go up unless the current economic slowdown becomes extreme.

Financially, these companies are far better than I am able to find in the United States. Of course, the U.S. has had far better recent performance than emerging markets, but that trend may reverse soon. Let's look closer at the macro outlook and risks for the companies in DVYE.

U.S. Dollar is a Threat. Currency War is an Opportunity

The largest risk in any foreign equity ETF is currency risk. This is particularly true in emerging markets which are burdened by high U.S. dollar-denominated external debt. Many believe a weaker currency is good because it supports exports, but that is not entirely true today as a weaker currency makes debt repayments more difficult. This has been a major factor keeping EM stocks low.

I actually believe the U.S. dollar will continue higher from its current level. Most likely, this will increase inflation in many of these countries and cause their central banks to raise interest rates to protect the currency and stave off inflation. An increase in interest rates may act as downward pressure on DVYE.

That said, I also expect investors to become much more interested in emerging markets as they search for fire-sale buying opportunities as the global economic cycle turns over. If you live in Europe or Japan where bonds have negative long-term yields, any investment with a positive yield looks interesting, particularly one with a 7% yield.

Even more, if developed economies continue to engage in a currency war, who will win? Commodities and emerging markets. Emerging markets will directly win because their currencies are likely to rise against those of the developed world. Of course, China is likely to be engaged in this currency war so they are excluded from this group, but this will still likely boost DVYE as a whole.

The reality is that EM central banks have less ability to push interest rates low, making EM currency carry trade potential high; as an example, the Russian ruble which currently has a 7.25% interest rate and a 4.5% inflation rate - far better than the Euro at -.4% interest rate and a 1% inflation rate.

Bottom Line and Trade Idea

Overall, DVYE is incredibly cheap compared to what could be found in the U.S. Income investors can obtain a very high 7% yield with volatility equal to (technically below) that of the S&P 500 and nearly half the systemic risk.

It is often said and widely believed that EM economies are riskier than those of the developed world. As a general rule, I agree. Political regimes and economic institutions are younger and have less economic control. That said, I see many benefits in diversifying away from the developed world.

The developed world has not only much higher equity valuations but higher public and private debt to GDP and stagnant growth rates. I think it is also safe to say that political risk has been growing in developed economies and falling in emerging economies. Just look at recent events in Italy, Hong Kong, the U.K, and many others.

That said, if you'd like to hedge global economic risks, U.S. dollar risks, and even emerging market political risks, I have a trade idea that still offers a decent yield. Long DVYE short EEM (general emerging market equity).

EEM currently pays a 2.25% dividend compared to 7% for DVYE. The 4.75% difference can be collected by hedged investors. Of course, you'd need to pay a borrowing fee but that is only 25 bp for my brokerage.

Let's take a look at that trade's backtested performance:

Data by YCharts

The pair trade fell considerably and in a smooth fashion from 2013 to 2016 and has been supported around 0.9 since. I expect this ratio to climb to the 1-1.05 level by year-end, which implies a 6-11% return on top of net dividends. I'll be keeping a close eye on this trade over months to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DVYE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.