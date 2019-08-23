Few Growth Opportunities Are Better Than Yeti

Yeti (YETI) has been one of the more impressive stocks this year, putting up a return of +87.5%. The consistent sales growth combined with an improving profitability profile makes this a continued top pick and a highly attractive stock for years to come, as this is one of the few companies that controls its own destiny. With strong brand recognition and a footprint that will continue to expand internationally, as well as across multiple sales channels, there are few deterrents to the company's success. The recent Q2 earnings report at the beginning of August confirmed these trends, with the only setback being potential profits reduced by the ongoing trade war.

Source: Prince Street Collective

Can Yeti Maintain The Growth?

One of the most impressive statistics about Yeti's business is the trailing five-year growth CAGR for sales. The company has grown 2013-2018 sales at a +54% CAGR. Usually that kind of growth is accompanied by a negative bottom line or even a negative operating margin. Additionally, it's not expected of a non-tech company. While sales were only up 12% this quarter, wholesale has the potential to grow dramatically from its flat YOY print as the international expansion begins to see an increased pace.

The company's profitability is certainly a positive and the growing profile is representative of its ability to access all channels that customers could potentially want to purchase a Yeti product from. I mean that in the sense that it's not only in regional and national retailers like REI, Bass Pro Shops, and Williams-Sonoma (WSM), but also the direct-to-consumer route through its own website and the massive e-commerce channel that is Amazon (AMZN). This enables the company to have access to multiple avenues for product promotion, as well as to test the receptiveness of new products. The consumer companies that limit themselves to one channel or do a poor job of developing partnerships are placed at a significant disadvantage relative to a company like this, which has clearly honed its selling craft.

In that regard, I think it's interesting that the current selling skew is more towards wholesale rather than direct-to-consumer, at a current split of 60% to 40% on an LTM basis. I think that represents an opportunity for the company to ramp up promotional activity in the DTC channels it has access to and make higher margin sales. Additionally, notice that in the table below the company's geographic mix is heavily skewed towards the United States. While this entirely makes sense as the company was founded in the United States and has been aggressively expanding within the country, there's a massive international opportunity for this company.

Source: Company Filings

The company has made successful entries into international markets, namely Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Yeti has only been present in these markets for a short amount of time, so while the company spends to grow its brand and brand awareness, the profit contribution of these markets to Yeti as a whole will grow. For example, Yeti first expanded internationally to Canada and Australia in 2017, but only just entered Europe and the UK this calendar year. The company has yet to roll out a DTC business in Japan, a market which it entered in 2018 and the initial expansion into brand new markets like Europe and the UK represent a substantial revenue opportunity. This is a compelling reason why the high sales growth CAGR can continue.

In the slide below, the right hand corner has an interesting chart that shows the international market penetration as represented by a percentage of sales. Nike (NKE) has nearly 57% of its sales coming from outside the U.S., while key peer Under Armour (UA) has over a quarter of its sales coming from international markets. The catch-up that can and will occur will bring about substantial top-line contributions, even if it takes several years to pull off. A business like this doesn't expand overnight and it requires significant investment, but so long as it isn't focused on lower margin opportunities, this is a value-add to the business.

Source: Investor Presentation

To unpack Q2 earnings, I think there were several key positives that investors should recognize:

Gross profit increased 16% YOY to $116.3 million and the gross margin expanded 140bps to 50.2% from 48.8% YOY

Drinkware sales rose 16% YOY and Coolers & Equipment sales rose 9%. Drinkware benefited from the introduction of new product offerings and is seeing strong demand for customized products, which often garner a premium selling price. The company is seeing broad-based strength in its Coolers & Equipment segment.

Net sales were up 12% for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA rose 12.8% YOY to $50.8 million. Sales growth was largely driven by direct-to-consumer gains, +43% YOY.

The company expects sales to increase 13.5-14.5% for the full year 2019 and raised EPS guidance to $1.07-1.09.

The gross margin is a significant positive in light of a global supply chain for Yeti. The company has found a way to reduce its input costs in what is a significantly challenged macro environment and, to that, I give the company credit. My only concern right now is the state of the trade war. It seems quite the overhang on nearly every stock I've looked at, absent a few that are more event-driven, but even Yeti - a high-flying growth company - is feeling the effects of the trade war.

The company noticed that gross margin potential was reduced by 110bps during the quarter as a result of higher tariffs. Thus, we could've seen a gross margin of 51.3%, which would've been a 250bps improvement YOY. That's disappointing that something completely outside of its control is denting profitability to a significant degree. While the impact could absolutely be worse, such as a loss of sales, I treat the decline in potential profit as a negative.

Can YETI Climb Higher?

The stock has been an exceptional performer, doubling on the YTD time frame, despite significant bouts of volatility. It's been unable to take out the $36/mark, which we'll set as key resistance for the time being. It's difficult to advocate for buying a stock that has already doubled, let alone in the last nine months, but I see very few factors that could stymie the growth potential of this company. Unless the company fails to execute in key international roll-outs or there is a brand reception issue in the near term, I see significant upside for the stock and prefer to be a buyer on dips, like the most recent one that began just a few weeks ago.

Source: StockCharts

While the focus of many of the companies I analyze is primarily high-yielding or market-competitive yielding equities, certain growth opportunities need to be included in the mix as they may have the potential to return substantial capital to shareholders in the not-too-distant future. Yeti has been a public company for less than a year, so I don't have the expectation that it'll be paying a dividend any time soon; however, given the strong profitability early on, the company has the potential to provide a decent yield to shareholders, perhaps in the 2-3 year context from now.

For a company that is growing the top-line on an annual basis at 54%, trading at 37x trailing earnings doesn't seem wildly expensive to me. Additionally, should the company hit the midpoint of its EPS guidance, it's trading at an implied earnings multiple of 26.9x, which significantly reduces the overvaluation concerns. I am more current income minded of an investor than anything, but recognizing that the growth rate of both sales and profit continue to be impressive, I don't mind paying up for the growth at this stage in the company's life cycle. I say that, as well, in the context of the company's capital flexibility. To ensure that the growth can continue, it need a clean balance sheet. The company has $38 million in cash relative to $263 million in debt, against adjusted EBITDA on an LTM basis of $162.6 million, giving it almost negligible leverage of 1.38x.

It's also not out of the question that Yeti is an M&A target. This is a $2.5 billion business with a $2.7 billion enterprise value, making it of material size but not an overbearing size such that a larger target couldn't properly integrate the brand into their franchise. While this is pure speculation, I'd imagine that on dips when the stock cheapens considerably, due diligence is being conducted to see the synergy opportunities of a potential roll-up into a larger company. Many acquirers in the current marketplace are quite sensitive to high EV/EBITDA multiples, for which YETI currently trades at 16.6x on an LTM basis. This is certainly a high price point to pay; however, an opportunistic buyer may pursue the company and take an appropriate long-term view with respect to the company's potential profitability.

Conclusion

The impressive sales growth rate is not a surprise and is something that investors should take note of. It's been quite a while since a company like Yeti has produced such high growth rates with such consistency, not to mention in a profitable manner. I am encouraged by the early profitability and expect that it will bear fruit for long-term shareholders in the form of both dividends and buybacks. While the valuation looks optically high at 37x trailing earnings, there is a significant improvement projected for the earnings multiple this year. I think on the current dip, this is a great opportunity for shareholders to add a high-quality growth name to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.