VXX: Volatility Is Going To Keep Falling

Over the last month, shares of the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) have seen quite a bit of volatility as a drop in the S&P 500 has resulted in a surge in implied volatility on index options. At present, prices in the ETN are off from the highs of last week but there still remains great profit opportunity for VXX shorts in the coming weeks as volatility levels continue to drift downwards and contango deepens.

The Instrument

Let’s start with an understanding of the instrument so that we know precisely what we’re trading and tracking. VXX is an ETN provided by iPath which gives exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index provided by S&P gives the return of constantly rolling exposure across the front months of CBOE’s VIX futures, so that the average maturity of the contract held remains about one month in the future. This methodology results in long periods of declining value for trackers of the index briefly punctuated by surges as volatility rises. Great trades can be structured around this methodology but before we get into the exact recommendation, we need to talk about exactly what VXX is.

As we’ve discussed, VXX basically tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index which constantly rolls exposure across VIX futures. If you’re unfamiliar with these terms and the implications of this methodology, the next paragraph is for you.

First off, the VIX itself is a calculated index which takes options on the S&P 500 that are roughly 30 days out from expiry and uses an options pricing model to calculate the implied volatility of the S&P 500. The VIX itself is not tradable (unless you are buying and selling the underlying options as a proxy); however, the CBOE created VIX futures which are cash-settled based on what the VIX is reported at on a specific date. Since futures expire, if you want to maintain exposure to the VIX derivatives market, you will have to roll exposure sometime before expiry and that’s where the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index comes into the picture. This index basically just reports the return that would be had by investors if they had followed a methodology of holding a constant exposure in VIX futures by rolling from month to month. This is where roll yield comes into effect.

Roll yield is perhaps one of the most overlooked and least understood aspects of investing in ETFs and ETNs which track commodities markets; yet for VXX, it is by far the largest driver of long-term returns. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that investors receive from holding exposure across the forward curve for lengthy periods of time. This gain or loss is due to the fact that there is a general feature of financial markets where futures and forward prices tend to approach spot prices as time progresses. This means that depending on the structure of the market (how contracts are pricing relative to each other), roll yield can be positive or negative.

When a market is in backwardation (front contract is higher priced than back contracts), roll yield on a long position is positive. One of the reasons why we saw VXX jump in value over the last three weeks was that the VIX futures market switched into backwardation for a brief period of time and the heavily-weighted front exposure of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index resulted in positive roll for those long the index. However, as seen in the following chart of VIX structure, the market is currently in steep contango.

Since the methodology which VXX tracks holds exposure with a maturity of 1 month out, this means that these long contracts held are decreasing in value on a relative basis towards the front of the curve, resulting in losses for long traders. The current structure and shape of the forward curve are such that we are likely to see VXX continue to drop since the market is pricing in higher levels of volatility in the future rather than the present which means that most methodologies which are long VIX futures will result in near-constant losses.

Mean Reversion

Another key thing to understand about volatility is that it is highly mean-reverting. What goes up, tends to fall down. There are numerous ways to quantify this, but if you take a long-term look at annualized volatility in the S&P 500, you’ll see that over the decades it has basically ranged between 10% and 20% in most years with brief periods of higher or lower volatility. This means that if you’re trading VXX, the outright change in VIX futures contracts will not drive a significant share of the gains and losses of the instrument over long periods of time because the outright level of volatility doesn’t really go anywhere over the long term. So what drives returns for trackers of a futures market that rarely leaves the average long-term outright value of the VIX? You guessed it: roll yield.

Since the S&P 500 has fairly consistent long-term average volatility (and is generally climbing which is associated with lower volatility in equity markets), this means that for the most part, a good strategy would include shorting when the VIX pops and holding that short position from that point going forward with some sort of trailing stop for when roll reverses. At present, there are a few key statistical benchmarks which suggest that now is a great time to be short volatility and short VXX.

There are a lot of ways to quantify movements in the VIX and something I’ve used heavily is simply quantifying how large a recent movement in the VIX is and calculate what happens after similar movements in the past. Numerically speaking, through last week we had a 3-week rally in the VIX of 6.31%. Over the last 5 years, we’ve only had 22 periods of time in which the VIX has risen by this much or more and of these 22, only 5 (23%) saw the VIX higher over the next month. In other words, if you had simply shorted the VIX (not possible, must be done through derivatives like VXX), you would have correctly called the movements in the VIX 77% of the time. The total directional amount of VIX percentage points captured in these 22 trades was 97% over the next month with an average trade resulting in the VIX dropping by 4.4% over the next month.

Given the underlying statistical tailwinds favoring the downside as well as a strongly contango roll in futures structure, shorting VXX makes for a fairly straightforward trade. My personal preference is to manage tail risk in volatility trades, so I would suggest a put contract or some form of put spread. The key worry with all volatility-linked instruments is the fact that even though VXX is highly likely to continue falling, there is a real (but remote) chance that we could see volatility surge for a myriad of reasons. This said, however you decide to go about it, I am strongly bearish VXX and believe that further downside remains.

