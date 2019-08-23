Signify: I Like This Lighting Leader, But Shares Still Lack The Spark

When you light a candle, you also cast a shadow.



- Ursula K. Le Guin

Investor’s briefing

Formerly Philips Lighting, Signify (OTCPK:PHPPY) is a spin-off of Dutch electronics manufacturer Royal Phillips (PHG) focusing on lighting for professionals, consumers and IoT. The company is a well-renowned industry leader in both conventional and LED lighting, generating annual global sales of EUR 6.4 billion in 2018 (approx. USD 7 billion). While there is little doubt about the quality of the company's products, the investment case has been murkier. In 2018, its sales and profits deteriorated: the fast decline in the high-margin traditional lamps segment was uncompensated by the three growth divisions (LED, Professional and Home). Signify shares do show a positive return versus the 2016 IPO and a nice 30% YTD run, but are still well off the highs of 2017-2018, potentially showing an opportunity for investors. The recently reported Q2 2019 figures provided some insights into the company’s future, and I believe results have started to move in the right direction. However, I am still cautious on the name given current uncertainties, the cyclical nature of the company and the rich valuation.

#1 - Revenue breakdown and growth engines

Signify is the world’s leader by revenues in lighting. Its comparable sales double those of its first competitor Acuity Brands (AYI), and are five times higher than Cree (CREE). Other competitors identified by the company include Austrian firm Zumtobel (OTC:ZMTBF) and Swedish firm Fagerhult (STO: FAG).

The revenue mix has come a long way in the last few years, with conventional lamps decreasing their share from 86% in 2012 to 29% in 2018. The double-digit decline of this “cash engine” is set to continue as the world completes its transition to eco-friendly, efficient lighting. Signify correctly identified early this trend and acted accordingly. Today, LED and connectivity replaces the lost revenues. The three segments of LED, Professional and Home now represent the foundations Signify is building on and investing in, in line with the company’s strategy.

The company refers to these segments as “growth engines” in its presentations. Professional is the largest among the three with €2.6 billion sales in 2018, followed by LED with €1.8 billion and Home with €0.5 billion. Lamps remain the third segment by importance with €1.4 billion sales. By channel, professionals (B2B) represent 75% of total Signify revenues. Revenues are geographically well-distributed and evenly split in three ways: Europe is the first market (36% of total sales), but America is almost catching up (30%). The ROW region accounts of the remaining 34%.

The official infographic below sums it all up:

Source: Signify's latest investor presentation

#2 - The challenge to profitability

Signify revenues from conventional lamps decreased 20.3% last year, a trend which reconfirmed the fast demise of the company's “cash engine.” The main problem is that Signify traditional lamps have been the business’s primary EBITA source since the spin-off, and the clock is ticking. Conventional bulbs are a technologically mature product, and segment EBITA remains high at 20% vs. the 12.6% of LED and the 9.6% of Professional. Home is a loss-making segment, although the division has some top line growth potential and a path to profitability on higher volumes, as demonstrated by a positive contribution made in Q4’18. It is possible that going forward Signify will take advantage of Acuity Brands' retreat from the now unprofitable B2C space to boost profitability and market share.

In recent years, Signify had to act quickly to replace the lost profits from lamps with those from the Professional and LED segments. The company has done quite well in the last three years: revenue mix shifted only 15% in favor of the “newer” products, but EBITA significantly improved. Margins expanded from 3.6% in 2015 to 8.6% in 2018, and the overall contribution also more than doubled from 31% to 66%. Professional EBITA margin improved from 2.2% in 2013 to 9.5% in 2018, and LED improved from -2.1% in 2013 to 11.7% in 2018. Although at the cost of sacrificing short-term profits, Signify's ability to drive the change towards LED adoption helped the company to escape oblivion.

Source: Signify's latest investor presentation

#3 - Improving EBITA dynamics finally pass through the P&L

Improved metrics are finally reaching the bottom line. LED-driven sales in H1 2019 were 76%, up 7% from 2018, but despite the shift in the product mix towards lower-margin segments, Signify reported a 73% increase in net income and higher FCF. The bull thesis rests on the prosecution of these trends.

Total adjusted EBITA bouncing off the lows of 7.7% registered in H1 2018. EBITA back to H1 2017 levels of 8.4% despite a 60bps currency headwind, with further improvement to 9.0% in Q2 2019. In particular, the results of the professional segment and LED were able to overcompensate for the continued decline in the lamps segment. LED sales were flat and Professional slightly down versus Q2 2018, but margins improved nonetheless.

Restructuring is nearing completion: indirect costs decreased. Signify generated €22 million from savings in SG&A and €6 million from reductions in R&D expenses. The total reduction stands at an outstanding 280bps (from 32% to 29.2%) in the last 24 months.

Increased free cash flow generation, also as a result of the trends mentioned above and working capital improvements.

Source: Signify's latest investor presentation

#4 - The bears counter

While overall, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives, I remain cautious on Signify for several reasons:

A mature company in mature markets. Signify continuously stresses LED, Professional and Home as three “growth engines.” We contend the company is just the biggest fish in a cyclical sector. Over a five-year period, LED is the only segment that has shown real growth, but this was mostly due to the substitution effect as lamps revenues decreased. Professional went from €2.4 billion sales in 2014 to €2.6 billion in 2018 (CAGR of 1.6%), and Home segment sales fell from €482 million to €467 million.

Signify continuously stresses LED, Professional and Home as three “growth engines.” We contend the company is just the biggest fish in a cyclical sector. Over a five-year period, LED is the only segment that has shown real growth, but this was mostly due to the substitution effect as lamps revenues decreased. Professional went from €2.4 billion sales in 2014 to €2.6 billion in 2018 (CAGR of 1.6%), and Home segment sales fell from €482 million to €467 million. Peak-cycle margins capitalization effect. During its IPO, Signify indicated it expects adjusted EBITA of 11-13%, but there is little support these are sustainable mid-cycle rather than peak margins. If the 2012 euro debt crisis is considered to be a cycle bottom, then the last EBITA cycle ranged from 4.7% in 2012 to 10.1% in 2018. If we are now nearing a cycle peak, evidence would suggest the mid-cycle falls within the 7-9% region rather than the guided 11-13%.

During its IPO, Signify indicated it expects adjusted EBITA of 11-13%, but there is little support these are sustainable mid-cycle rather than peak margins. If the 2012 euro debt crisis is considered to be a cycle bottom, then the last EBITA cycle ranged from 4.7% in 2012 to 10.1% in 2018. If we are now nearing a cycle peak, evidence would suggest the mid-cycle falls within the 7-9% region rather than the guided 11-13%. Challenging environment. Commentaries from both Signify and Acuity Brands managements suggest that the macro outlook remains tough and indicators of future market demand have recently softened. There are considerable risks in staking up shares in a cyclical name right before a cyclical peak, and this might be the case with Signify.

#5 - Shareholder-friendly capital allocations

Implicitly agreeing that the company is a mature player with very limited growth opportunities, Signify has policies in place to return the bulk of its profits to shareholders. It targets a dividend payout ratio of 40-50% of continuing net income to be paid out annually in cash, and the latest distribution of €1.30/share equates to a generous 5% yield at the current price. The company also recently doubled its share repurchase authorization from €150 million to €300 million. Since its IPO in 2016, Signify returned €1.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, roughly 1/3rd of its market capitalization of €3.3 billion.

Source: Signify's latest investor presentation

#6 - Valuation attempt

Relative valuation may be tricky in the case of Signify, as even its closest competitors have slightly different profiles, with broad variances in normalized profitability and product range. Hence, I attempted an absolute assessment based on a few full-cycle assumptions, most notably:

Mid-cycle operating income of 11%, at the low end of management guidance but possibly optimistic for the reasons stated in the bear case above;

Growth drivers: LED and Professional segment with full-cycle sales growth of 2%, Home segment's 5% increase driven by IoT and smart home solutions;

Undemanding exit EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x, in line with the current valuation;

Marginal tax rate in line with Dutch corporate tax rate of 25%, WACC of 7.5%.

Based on these assumptions, the implied fair value for Signify stands at €24 per share, indicating shares are about ~10% overvalued. The current €26 per share could be reached by implying a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x, which seems plausible.

However, it seems Signify shares already price in a lot of good news. Specifically, healthy growth of the Home segment in connection with smart connectivity solutions is nowhere in sight, and mid-cycle operating income above 10%, which implies a sustained performance well above past levels.

Conclusion

While the 5% yield and generous buyback program are enticing, I am still wary of Signify at this point. My DCF valuation confirms the price is quite costly for a cyclical name incorporating a lot of good news but few of the downsides. The company trades at an optically cheap EV/EBITDA of 6x, but lower full-cycle normalized EBITDA can cancel out any potential for fair valuation. Moreover, I am worried the company will continue to suffer from weak top line growth over the next five years as conventional lights continue to phase out. Cost-cutting measures and margins improvement more than compensated for the decline, but top line growth in growth segments remains stagnant. My suggestion at this point is to stay on the sidelines, carefully watching the revenue trend in the Professional and LED divisions to turn more bearish or bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.