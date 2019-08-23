Tanker Powerhouse: Frontline With Major Acquisition

I still view FRO as overvalued, but this is a fantastic deal for Frontline, and should be applauded by the markets.

The latest deal boosts FRO's fleet by at least 10 modern (2019-built) vessels, perhaps up to 14 vessels.

FRO has one of the largest publicly traded tanker fleets in the world and it just got larger via a pending deal with Trafigura.

Image Credit: GCaptain, original courtesy of Frontline

Frontline Overview

Frontline (FRO) is a shipping company focused on the crude oil and product tanker segments, with primarily modern VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2 vessels. FRO is controlled by John Fredriksen, one of the world's most popular and historically successful shipping magnates. They have also been a leader in scrubber investments and installations, positioning themselves wisely for the pending IMO 2020 regulations.

FRO is well managed and has famous roots, therefore they have tended to trade at steep premium valuations to peers despite being in a near pure commodity business. I estimate they currently trade at nearly 160% price to net asset value ("NAV") versus peers, which include International Seaways (INSW), Diamond S (DSSI), Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP), Euronav (EURN), and DHT Holdings (DHT) ranging from 60% NAV to 100% NAV.

This overvaluation has kept me from the shares (and I've layered on occasional pair trades), but it does allow FRO to acquire ships in an accretive fashion (i.e. sell stock at $1.60 to buy ships at $1.00). Frontline recently flexed their muscles in this exact fashion with a monumental deal with Trafigura, which was announced just a few hours ago.

Following this deal, FRO will have approximately 189.2M shares outstanding for an implied market capitalization of nearly $1.5B.

Trafigura Transaction: Adding 10-14 Vessels

The deal is outlined in a recent press release, but will involve an initial tranche of 10 vessels, acquired via a special purpose vehicle (ostensibly to limit the leverage risk to parent Frontline). FRO will issue 16M shares at $8.00 ($128M), giving Trafigura pro forma 8.5% ownership. FRO will pay between $538-$547M in cash, but they have secured related-party funding of $547M, so the effective leverage is a monstrous 81%.

This deal is lined up to be super accretive for FRO because they are financing with huge leverage (limited equity required), plus the 19% equity contribution is done at over 160% NAV.

FRO is growing their fleet from 55 to 65 ships (18% growth) while the share count only increases by 9%. If rates are strong, FRO is going to make a killing on this acquisition. If not, the parent FRO is protected by the nature of the special purpose subsidiary. Furthermore, Trafigura is providing FRO with some revenue stability by agreeing to take five of the ships back for 3-years at $28,400/day plus 50% profit sharing.

Scrubber-Equipped

All ten of these vessels are equipped with scrubbers, which positions them perfectly for pending IMO 2020 regulations. The original ten are all Korean-built (premium priced assets) while the four option vessels are Chinese-built (slightly lower valued), but the additional four also come with scrubbers.

Widening Partnership with Trafigura

Trafigura is a major global commodities trader and they are normally a counterparty (end user) for major shipping and leasing companies. Frontline recently announced a joint-venture bunkering initiative to focus on global marine fuel purchases. FRO will own 15% of the JV and Fredriksen's dry bulk venture Golden Ocean (GOGL) will own 10%. Trafigura owns the residual 75%.

The recent asset purchase adds to the growing partnership and we should note that Trafigura is also listed as the owner for four LR2 product tankers and four VLGC LPG carriers. Will FRO step up to acquire the LR2s as well? What about Fredriksen-backed Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF)? Will they take the VLGCs? It remains unclear at this time, but this is certainly worth watching.

Tanker Consolidation Continues

This latest move by Frontline further consolidates a market that desperately needs it. Euronav remains the largest player with 70 total ships (45 VLCCs + 25 Suezmaxes), but if Frontline concludes this deal, they will move up to 69 ships (18 VLCC + 31 Suezmaxes + 20 LR2s). Frontline would also be the world's largest publicly traded Suezmax owner with 31 ships followed closely by Teekay Tanker's (TNK) 30 Suezmaxes (57 ships).

Conclusion: Clear Win for FRO, Positive for the Market

Frontline clearly got a good deal on their latest acquisition and it meets all of their strategic objectives of growing scale in an accretive fashion. Moreover, the entire tanker market should be a beneficiary of improving consolidation.

Will we see more moves in the future? I certainly hope so! I'm cool on FRO's valuation versus peers, but that doesn't stop me from celebrating a positive transaction.

Join Our Team

Contrarian investments can be dangerous, but there are major opportunities if you have the best equity research in the world. The last time values were this skewed was late-2015- we crushed that market. History is rhyming in 2019; relative values are the best I've ever seen. Value Investor's Edge members receive first-look coverage and portfolio updated. We have a proprietary analytics platform with live trackers. As of 22 August, our models average +21% YTD compared to the Russell (+12%) and industry-comp $SEA (+6%). 90%+ of research is fully exclusive. Join for FREE with a two-week trial!



Disclosure: I am/we are long DSSI, INSW, TNK, TNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.