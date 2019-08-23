Titanium Corp.: Can't Get No Respect

Titanium Corp. (OTC:TITUF) is a $54.6m CAD microcap company that is in the early stages of developing an environment treatment for oil sands tailings that is able to recover lost bitumen and other valuable materials, such as zircon while reducing greenhouse gases (GHG) and reducing the tailings footprint. Over the last two years, the company has substantially de-risked its technology through its successfully run FEED project, conducted with Canadian Natural Resources and Alberta government support. It has also received a further pledge of $50m in further government support, both from the federal Canadian government and the Alberta provincial government for the next phase. Despite this progress, the shares of the company have been cut in half. I believe that this mismatch between stock market performance and corporate operational goals has presented an opportunity.

The Technology

The company’s technology for its treatment of oil sands tailings works by separating the usable bitumen and metals from the tailings, thereby reducing the environmental impact of the processed tailings. I went into greater detail when I wrote about the company previously but the below diagram prepared by the company provides a good view of the process flow:

Source: Company Presentation, May 2019

The company obtained funding of $5.0m CAD in 2017 to support a budgeted $10.2m engineering study to develop the engineering design to apply its CVW technology in a practical manner.

Source: Company Presentation, May 2019

The completion of this is a massive milestone for the company. It has been working on this technology since 2008 and has protected it with 21 patents. The FEED study proved out that the technology could be applicable in a commercial environment. It also attracted a major partner, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), that is committed to improving its environmental footprint. The Canadian oil sands have long had a bad reputation environmentally. It is debatable whether this was deserved or not, but CNQ has taken great steps to develop sustainability in its organization. It features prominently on its webpage and is a metric it presents to investors:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources Corporation Presentation, August 2019

Company Resources

Titanium is a small company with a market cap of just $60.8m CAD. The company has tried to steer most of its resources into productive work, such as the FEED project. Its current G&A burn rate is roughly $500k per quarter, excluding stock-based compensation. This is important as most of Titanium’s management and Board have taken compensation in the form of RSUs, DSUs or options at market to preserve company cash for more productive measures. The downside to this for shareholders is that the company will dilute itself, though the company has a pool to support his that represents 10% of its issued shares outstanding. The upside is that the company has a very vested management and board, with 25% of the shares of Titanium owned by them as of today.

The company will be releasing its Q2 results shortly which will give a better idea on the company’s liquidity, but Titanium has been taking steps to shore up its March 31, 2019 cash position which sat at $0.3m CAD:

Completed a private placement of 6.0m units netting $4.0m CAD after fees. This was issued at $0.70 CAD (roughly the same as today’s price) with a 3-year ½ warrant at $1.40 CAD

The final $1.0m reimbursement from ERA for the FEED project was received in August 2019.

This would leave us with an expected cash balance of roughly:

March 31, 2019 OB $0.3m CAD Add: Private Placement $4.0m CAD Add: ERA FEED payment $1.0m CAD Less: 4 months+ of burn rate ($0.8m) CAD Cash Available $4.5m CAD

Source: Company documentation, Author assumptions

The Opportunity

Titanium’s next step will be to build a processing plant at its partner CNQ’s Horizon oil sands location. As noted in the slide below, this is a very long running operation (50+ years). Once the initial capex to develop the plant is spent, the long lead time gives a potentially very lucrative on-going business for Titanium and cost reduction plus offsetting material sales for CNQ.

Source: CNQ Company Presentation, August 2019

One of the key recovered materials from Titanium’s CVW technology is zircon. The company has gathered data that indicate the supply glut that was in place in recent years has largely reversed itself, leading towards an optimistic view for pricing of it going forward. This will be bullish for any recoveries by the operation. It is hard to rely on pricing data going out that far as many things can change that will affect the market. However, it does present a strong picture for the company to present as it looks to obtain financing to help construct the plant.

Source: Company Presentation, May 2019

The company has roughed out a timeline for it to construct the Horizon plant:

Source: Titanium Corporate Presentation, May 2019

This is a roughly 36-month lead time before the company would start to generate revenues from its operations. Clearly, $4.5m in cash will not be enough to drive this project forward. Management is currently working towards obtaining funding from banks. I haven’t been privy to what has been presented but I am sure any number of business models have been discussed, including profit sharing with CNQ. CNQ will clearly be a major source of financing, as they put in 150% of Titanium’s commitment in the FEED project. The technology belongs to Titanium, though, so the profit share for Titanium will likely be hire than the 28% they committed on the FEED project.

Titanium also achieved a game changing commitment from the provincial and federal governments of Canada in March of 2019, totaling $50m CAD in support. This clearly de-risked the project both for investors and the company. This support is in the form of a grant rather than a repayable loan, which is essentially free money to make the project happen for all participants. With the government a stakeholder, this can give banks and other sources of funding a lot of comfort that Titanium and CNQ will be able to complete this project. The company has been very clear that the investment decision will take place in the second half of 2019, assuming they are able to obtain private support for the project. CNQ continues to be very supportive, with Titanium also beginning to look at adding the Joclyn area of their oil sands project to their potential serviceable market.

Titanium added Bruce Griffin to Board in August 2019, who works in the titanium industry. He should support Titanium by giving insight into developing & commercializing its operations along with industry connections. This action should again provide more support to its pitch to banks for funding.

The Takeaway

My original article did correctly identify the FEED project as a catalyst. Unfortunately, shares went in the opposite direction.

There are many reasons that may have occurred. One of the biggest is investor fatigue. My previous article and this one shows how large the opportunity is. CNQ’s Horizon has a potential 50+ year runway that can generate profits for Titanium; this doesn’t consider the possibility that other oil sands operations apply their technology, either through a Titanium-operated plant or via a royalty agreement. However, as noted above, this is a solid three years away, assuming the company can obtain financing. In many respects, Titanium is like a biotech or a junior miner that is proving out a resource; the result is potentially very lucrative, but it takes time to reach it.

There is also a lot of uncertainty around the investment. Some of this has been de-risked through the successful FEED project and with the government support for the commercialization phase. The financing arrangements remain unknown at this point, as does the profit split with CNQ. Both these should prove to be catalysts in the second half of 2019 but are unknown at this time.

Finally, the general malaise on the oil and energy sector has captured Titanium as well. Share prices of Suncor (SU), the largest oil sands producer and WTI crude have both trended down. Combined with Titanium being pre-revenue, this becomes a tough sell with marginal investors.

The financing decision is a major catalyst. This gives an idea on the project costs, the cost of capital as well as the ownership share for Titanium. It also will likely shed light on the project economics for all parties involved. This should occur in the second half of 2019 and will potentially give a better view on the future valuation of Titanium. I believe the three-year warrants attached to the recent financing which are at a price double the current valuation give some insight into where we can expect a future valuation for the company to be as this coincides near the time the Horizon project goes live.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TITUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the TSX ticker TIC.V