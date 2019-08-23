Turquoise Hill: Catching Falling Knives At This Point

There are many headwinds to consider at this time: a Definitive Estimate to determine the exact remedial mine design and costs won't be completed until H2 2020, an upcoming session with the newly appointed working group set for September 1, potential tax-loss selling, and overall weakness in the market, as falling copper prices and fears of a global recession have become the dominant narrative of late.

An estimated $1.2-1.9 billion is needed to fix stability issues which could postpone first production at Oyu Tolgoi Underground until May 2022 to June 2023 time frame (16-30 month delay).

Oyu Tolgoi is on track to produce 125-155k tonnes of copper and 220-230k oz of gold this year, but the company has recently run into issues with its underground development.

Shares of TRQ were worth ~$9 billion at one point in 2015, and the current market cap is just ~$886 million.

Turquoise Hill has had a brutal year so far in 2019, as shares of TRQ are down an astounding -73.33% since the start of the year.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has had a tumultuous year so far, to say the least. Although the company currently has a 66% ownership stake in a world-class tier 1 copper-gold mining project in Oyu Tolgoi (the Mongolian government owns the other 34%), that is in commercial production, the share price of TRQ has been shredded by -73.33% since the start of 2019.

In terms of market cap, looking further out across a 5 year chart, we can see below that at one point in the past, the market cap of Turquoise Hill was trading at ~$9 billion, and today, has managed to tumble all the way down to ~$886 million.

Just what exactly has been going on at Turquoise Hill and its flagship Oyu Tolgoi Mine to cause such a drastic decline in share price/market cap?

Oyu Tolgoi Project

Before getting into the details of what went wrong, it may be instructive to first go over the history of the Oyu Tolgoi Mine to better understand both the importance and sheer scale this project has to offer.

For starters, as highlighted below, "Oyu Tolgoi is the largest single investment in the history of Mongolia and is already the country's largest mine."

Source: Oyu Tolgoi - Past, Present, and Future (Rio Tinto)

Further, as is often advertised as being a key selling point of the Oyu Tolgoi Project, ~80% of its value is contained in the underground portion of the mine (which is currently in on-going development).

Source: Turquoise Hill June 2019 Corporate Presentation

In other words, although the Oyu Tolgoi open-pit mine has been in production for years already, we still haven't gotten to the guts of the system yet, where most of the "good stuff" is found.

Source: Turquoise Hill

Once underground development is fully completed and ramped up, Oyu Tolgoi is forecasted to become the world's third-largest copper mine by 2030. Also, worth noting is that due to the much higher grades at depth, the operating cash costs are projected to fall significantly, as well.

Source: Turquoise Hill June 2019 Corporate Presentation

The overall Oyu Tolgoi Project is so massive, in fact, Rio Tinto (RIO) (mine operator and 51% majority stakeholder in Turquoise Hill) believes that the life-of-mine could potentially extend for greater than 100 years. Currently, defined known mineral reserves from both open-pit and underground portions of Oyu Tolgoi support a mine life of 40 years.

Source: Oyu Tolgoi - Past, Present, and Future (Rio Tinto)

As shown in the slide below, the forecasted growth rate of copper production could increase by 300% at Oyu Tolgoi once the underground mine is complete and ramped up.

Source: Oyu Tolgoi - Past, Present, and Future (Rio Tinto)

Worth noting, though, is that even with just mining from the open-pit portion of Oyu Tolgoi (for the time being) was still sufficient enough to bring in revenue of $382.7 million in Q2 (which increased by 12% year/year) for Turquoise Hill.

In fact, in Q2, Oyu Tolgoi produced 39,156 tonnes of copper and 71,825 ounces of gold. For the entirety of 2019, Oyu Tolgoi is on track to produce 125,000 to 155,000 tonnes of copper and 220,000 to 230,000 ounces of gold.

Oyu Tolgoi Underground

However, despite "business as usual" with the open-pit mining at Oyu Tolgoi, the underground development hit a major snag earlier this year when it was reported by Turquoise Hill that "stability risks" associated with the existing mine design plan were serious enough to prompt the need for a re-design.

From Turquoise Hill:

Improved rock mass information and geotechnical data modelling has confirmed that there are stability risks associated with components of the existing mine design. Therefore, to address these risks, a number of mine design options are under consideration to complete the project. These options include assessment of the impact of the mid-access drives, location of the on-footprint components of the ore handling system, the sequence of crossing the panel boundaries during mining operations, and an option that alters the panel boundary approach and would leave temporary pillars in ore that would then be recovered later in the mine life, sub-blocking the previously planned three panels into five or more panels. A number of options are being evaluated to determine the final design of "Panel 0," and this work is anticipated to continue into early 2020. Following a period of additional data collection and model updates, two phases of geotechnical modelling work are planned to inform staged mine design updates. The geotechnical modelling is expected to continue into early 2020 with final design decisions to be made at this time. A period of detailed design, schedule and cost estimation will follow resulting in the delivery of a final definitive estimate in the second half of 2020, reflecting the preferred mine design approach. All options under consideration present a clear pathway to sustainable first production, albeit with different cost and schedule implications. To date, these have been defined to a level of accuracy associated with a conceptual study or order of magnitude study; therefore, significantly more work is required to complete the final assessment. All infrastructure developed to date remains usable and in appropriate locations with no material expenditure as of June 30, 2019 that is not required for first or ongoing production.

As highlighted above, though, at this time, Turquoise Hill believes that the existing infrastructure is in the right place and still useable.

Further, in terms of potentially impacting defined mineral resource/reserve, the company does not think this will be impacted, as mentioned during the most recent Q2 earnings call:

Information in hand indicates that the Oyu Tolgoi mineral reserves will not be materially impacted by the mine design alternatives being considered. However, ongoing reviews will be conducted as the work progresses.

Circling back to the current issues at hand with stability risks, "challenging ground conditions" were previously hinted at by Turquoise Hill in past financial reports, and another sign that the project was facing serious issues at Oyu Tolgoi Underground was that the commencement of first production had already been pushed back from Q1 to Q3 of 2021.

However, although shares of TRQ had been in decline throughout 2019, the "sell-off" event didn't really ensue until the July 15 update, which shared the following bad news with the market:

Source: Turquoise Hill Q2 Financial Results Presentation

As highlighted above, underground development CAPEX is now expected to increase by $1.2-1.9 billion (from a budget of $5.3 billion), and arguably the biggest blow of all to the Oyu Tolgoi Underground project is that the schedule has now been pushed back even further down the road, with a 16-30 month delay now expected. In other words, first sustainable production at Oyu Tolgoi Underground is now not anticipated to occur until sometime between May 2022 and June 2023.

To date, Turquoise Hill has spent ~$2.9 billion in underground development (from January 1, 2016 to June 30, 2019).

At this point, it's clear that Turquoise Hill will need to look into funding options to raise the additional CAPEX needed to complete Oyu Tolgoi Underground, but for now, anyway, the company thinks that the ~$3 billion in liquidity ($1.6 billion in cash) it has in place will be sufficient to fund both operations and on-going underground development work until the end of 2020.

Currently, independent consultants are assisting on a Definitive Estimate for the Oyu Tolgoi Underground assessment, to get a firmer grasp on exact costs needed for the required remedial work, and this piece of work is scheduled for completion in H2 2020.

How the Definitive Estimate impacts financing is explained below by Turquoise Hill CEO Ulf Quellmann:

Hopefully we can maybe in a position where we can go to the markets before the definitive estimate is completed. I think it's important for people to understand that the definitive estimate is important. It is the end date of the process, if you like. But it does not mean that nothing can be done until we get to that place, right. That is really the point in time when the cost and the estimate is definitive, but it doesn't mean that between now and then we won't have significant more visibility for us to be able to commence the financing progress. What month exactly that is? We can't tell you on this call. But we would certainly expect it to be well before the definitive estimate is complete.

Jurisdiction Risks

Moving forward, an important session will take place on September 1, when a newly appointed working group consisting of 9 members of parliament will meet to determine a resolution which could potentially alter/modify/render obsolete the pre-existing Oyu Tolgoi Agreement.

From Reuters:

Mongolia will vote in August to rip up parts of an investment agreement with Rio Tinto for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, which may force the miner to make concessions in a project beset by delays and political squabbles. The country owns 34% of the mine, Mongolia’s biggest foreign investment project, but lawmakers claim delays and cost overruns have meant it has run up more debt from the project than income thus far. Ending the 2015 “Dubai agreement” that launched Oyu Tolgoi’s underground expansion would likely reduce Rio’s future profits in Mongolia’s favor. Mongolia’s parliament is set to approve binding recommendations that would end the agreement and demand more transparency from Rio on copper prices for exports from the mine, legislators said this week. The recommendations also insist Rio should bring forward the date when Mongolia starts receiving dividends from Oyu Tolgoi, currently set at 2041 when the country’s debt from the project is repaid. It will also press Rio Tinto to build a power plant and provide more clarity on costs and earnings. If the recommendations are approved, the government will be obliged to carry them out and ask Rio Tinto to renegotiate the Oyu Tolgoi agreements. “For now, the Oyu Tolgoi agreement is not benefiting Mongolian citizens,” said Battumur Baagaa, member of the parliamentary working group scrutinizing the project. “It is good to attract foreign investment but that doesn’t mean foreign investment should only benefit the foreign side.” The working group argued the Dubai agreement was never ratified by parliament and is not legally binding. Narantsogt Sanjaa, a Mongolian finance ministry official, told parliament that the project had paid $1.5 billion in taxes and royalties but accumulated debts of $1.6 billion, in an economy of only $13 billion. Mongolia pays off its 34% share of total costs by deferring its dividends.

The outcome of the September 1 event will be most worth monitoring for investors/speculators interested in the Turquoise Hill/Oyu Tolgoi story.

Most recently, "nationalizing of mines" has become a hot topic in the mining space, as back in December 2018, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) finally closed a deal with Indonesia's state-owned miner PT Inalum to relinquish majority-interest in the Grasberg Mine (Inalum now owns 51% and Freeport 49%), after many years of tough negotiations.

Source: Reuters

Further, just earlier this week, it was revealed that the government of Papua New Guinea wants a larger "national" ownership stake in the Porgera Gold Mine, which is currently being operated as a joint venture partnership between Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Zijin Mining.

Source: Mining Global

At this time, it's too soon to know what type of agreement/resolution will be reached between the government of Mongolia and Turquoise Hill/Rio Tinto, regarding Oyu Tolgoi, but as mentioned earlier, the results of the September 1 meeting will be worth tracking most closely.

The jurisdiction risks associated with operating in Mongolia is something investors/speculators should consider and weigh in carefully when putting together their investing/speculating thesis.

Tax-Loss Selling

Moreover, as tempting as it may be for anyone to feel the urge to swoop in now to load up on shares of TRQ because they are trading at such "depressed" levels (i.e., sub $1 billion market cap), again, because the stock is currently down -73.33% since the start of this year, it naturally has a chance of becoming a strong tax-loss selling candidate towards the end of the year; this is something worth considering, as it could add to the selling pressure (which has already been immense in recent months).

Macro Headwinds

In addition, the current macro outlook for copper isn't very bullish, as the copper price has declined all the way down to ~$2.58/lb.

Source: Kitco

As the following chart shows, copper is currently trading closer to its 1 year low than its high.

Source: Kitco

Dr. Copper may just in fact be signaling that a recession is near for the broader global markets.

Source: CNBC

Unfortunately for Turquoise Hill, "when it rains it pours" and right now the negative sentiment towards copper and growing concerns from analysts/experts/market observers that a global recession could be on the horizon certainly isn't doing the share price of TRQ any favors, at all.

Conclusion

Despite the severe decline in the share price of TRQ in recent months (again, now down -73.33% since the start of 2019), there appears to still be many headwinds out there that would make "deep value investing/speculating" difficult to pull off at this time.

For instance, although it is now known that the remedial underground development work at Oyu Tolgoi is going to likely delay initial sustainable production until May 2022 to possibly June 2023 time frame, the final decision on mine design (there are currently many different options being evaluated/considered) and final costs required (estimated at $1.2-1.9 billion) won't be known until likely H2 2020; this unknown, to some degree, will create fear/uncertainty/doubt in the marketplace.

Perhaps, of even greater significance in the short-term, though, is that a working group consisting of 9 members of parliament will meet on September 1 to decide the fate of the pre-existing Oyu Tolgoi Agreement, and determine whether or not any concessions/modifications will need to be made to appease the Mongolian government (or perhaps an entirely new Agreement will have to be reached to replace the current one). The outcome of this event could have huge ramifications for Turquoise Hill and their ability to operate the Oyu Tolgoi Mine, so this upcoming news piece will be highly worth following.

Furthermore, tax-loss season is just around the corner, and due to heavy losses suffered by longer-term shareholders of Turquoise Hill, it would be prudent to assume at this time that shares of TRQ run the risk of becoming a likely candidate to be sold off.

Lastly, the macro outlook on copper hasn't been the greatest in recent months, as the price has fallen to $2.58/lb (which is at/near 52 week lows), and there is growing concern that the global markets could be entering recession (not to mention fear that the pace of new infrastructure build/spending is starting to slow down in China).

As such, while shares of TRQ may look like a bargain at present (and over the long run they very well could be, keep in mind the size + scale of Oyu Tolgoi is massive, and once the underground component is brought online, this project alone could contribute more than 30% to Mongolia's GDP and operate for 100+ years), there are still too many questions that need to be answered before things start to look much more attractive from a risk vs. reward perspective. Paying more for shares of TRQ later (after there is more clarity/certainty) could end up being a shrewd move as opposed to trying to buy every last dip that occurs along the way.

Over the last month or so, attempting to buy Turquoise Hill stock has been a losing strategy and a game of catching falling knives (one that doesn't appear to be on the verge of ending anytime soon).

