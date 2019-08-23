Yatra Online: A Complicated, Intriguing, And Attractive Special Situation

That's not guaranteed, however - and YTRA shares could plunge if the deal breaks.

But a put option on preferred stock being used in the acquisition, along with publicly traded warrants, creates multiple paths to value - if the deal closes.

Indian online travel agency Yatra Online (YTRA) is selling itself to software developer Ebix (EBIX) in an all-stock deal. At the time of the acquisition, what essentially was a 1-for-10 exchange ratio valued YTRA shares at $4.90.

The story is not nearly that simple, for a number of reasons. YTRA shareholders will receive preferred stock, which is convertible into EBIX shares or, at one point, cash. Publicly traded warrants add another way to play the deal and/or exposure to EBIX stock.

It's a complicated story - but that's precisely what might create the opportunity here. If this deal closes - which admittedly isn't guaranteed - there is big potential upside in both YTRA shares and warrants.

Understanding the Deal

What makes YTRA stock intriguing here is that the merger consideration isn't coming in EBIX common stock, but rather a new class of preferred stock. Each YTRA share will be exchanged for 0.005 shares of preferred stock.

That preferred stock can be converted into 20 shares of EBIX common stock. Put another way, every 10 shares of YTRA, assuming conversion of the preferred, can be exchanged for 1 share of EBIX.

Right now, however, that's a bit of a problem:

source: finviz.com

EBIX shares have plunged of late, touching a three-year low last week before a recent modest rally. And so the preferred would seem to value YTRA shares at $3.582 - a steep discount to their Wednesday close of $4.22.

But there's another aspect to the preferred stock. In the 25th month after closing, the preferred stock received and not yet converted can be redeemed for $5.31 in cash per YTRA share exchanged (in other words, 0.005 share of the preferred).

This alone seems to make YTRA shares quite attractive at $4.22. EBIX management said on the acquisition conference call that it expected to deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The 25th month would thus arrive around the beginning of 2022 - or ~28 months from now. Even if EBIX stock tanks (or doesn't rise from the current ~$36), the preferred still offers 26% return over 28 months, a roughly 10% annualized return.

There's another way to go as well. Investors looking for exposure to YTRA don't have to buy the common shares. Yatra Online has publicly traded warrants, symbol YTROF. Volume is inconsistent, but reasonable. Each warrant has an exercise price of $5.75 for a half-share of YTRA stock. 17.538 million warrants are outstanding - and Yatra must cancel at least 50% of the warrants before the deal can close.

It will do so by issuing 0.075 YTRA shares for each warrant. The remaining warrants will be rolled over into EBIX warrants using a formula detailed in Section 2.6 ((c)) of the merger agreement. That formula by my calculations (not legal advice) suggests 20 Yatra warrants will convert to a single EBIT warrant with an exercise price of $115.

That exercise price seems like a stretch: EBIX stock would have to better than triple before the warrants expire in December 2021. A Black-Scholes model (28% annualized volatility, 5% risk-free rate) suggests the value of the Ebix warrants are worth less than a penny ($0.002 by my numbers) per each Yatra warrant. But with those Yatra warrants currently priced at $0.19, the stock component at the $5.31 conversion price alone is worth $0.199 assuming (as is likely) 50% of the warrants are converted to stock on a pro rata basis.

There's upside there as well, particularly for EBIX uber-bulls. And it's worth noting that after the company's second quarter report, Maxim Group reiterated a price target of $108.

Still, a straight YTRA purchase does seem like the wiser play. Investors can wait 25 months to see if EBIX clears the $53 mark. The option (again, based on Black-Scholes calculations) is worth about $2.30 ($0.23 per YTRA share), plus the 28% return from the cash conversion option. It seems almost like free money.

What Goes Wrong

So what's the risk here? The obvious risk is that the deal breaks. But the key stumbling block seems to be the Yatra shareholder vote. Ebix shareholders do not get a vote. Antitrust authorities in India are not an issue, per Ebix management. Financing isn't necessary for the all-stock deal.

It's certainly possible that YTRA shareholders do vote the deal down. According to an FAQ released by Yatra, two-thirds of shareholders must approve the deal. But many of those shareholders will not be happy about taking ~$5.54 in consideration, most of it deferred, given YTRA's trading history:

source: finviz.com

Indeed, Ebix's original offer was $7 in cash and stock.

And if the deal breaks, YTRA may well do the same. The company closed its fiscal 2019 (ending March) with US$31 million in cash. It burned $60 million during the year, albeit with a $32 million impact from working capital (Adjusted EBITDA was -US$17.8 million). The failure of Jet Airways is limiting airline capacity in the country, providing a near-term headwind to ticketing sales.

It's likely that Yatra will need to raise capital without an Ebix deal - and that in turn almost certainly would require a dilutive equity offering at a price below $4.

Of course, that threat could push YTRA shareholders to take the proverbial bird in the hand. And it's worth noting that major shareholders can control the vote. 5% shareholders listed in the 20-F combined own 68% of the company. Directors and officers add another 4.7%. It would seem likely that the Yatra board at least tested the waters with some of those major shareholders before accepting the revised bid. And the all-stock bid and the put option at least ensures a return at some point while also allowing participation if Yatra can move toward profitability (as Ebix expects it will).

That said, there's another risk. The $5.31 conversion price in the 25th month essentially makes preferred shareholders unsecured, and junior, claimants on Ebix assets. Ebix is about 4.2x leveraged on a trailing twelve-month basis. It's targeting accretion from Yatra thanks to synergies. But a further downturn in the Indian OTA market and/or share losses to leader MakeMyTrip (MMYT) or fast-growing Paytm could upend those plans. Preferred shareholders who don't convert are basically lending to Ebix on an unsecured basis.

The Case for YTRA

That said, they're lending to Ebix at an ~11% interest rate - which in this interest rate environment is good work if you can get it. And that excludes the potential optionality from a bounce in EBIX shares.

All told, a bet on YTRA is a bet that the deal will be approved and that Ebix won't go bankrupt. The payoff on that bet is at least a 10%+ annualized return, with potential upside if EBIX shares can rally. That seems like an attractive risk/reward given that approval is likely and an EBIX restructuring equally unlikely. And it suggests that this complicated situation is hiding an opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YTRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.