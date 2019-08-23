Concho Resources: Negative FCF And Impairment Concern The Market

The Delaware and Midland basins focused E&P company Concho Resources (CXO) presented its 1H19 results on July 31; since then, the share price was under pressure, as half-year financials were worthy of concern, while the US market sentiment was sorely tested by inverted yield curve and other possible harbingers of recession. The underperformance was scaring.

In the peer group, Concho is, unfortunately, a clear laggard, while Hess (HES) is the best-performing stock, as the Guyana upside (and FCF prospects secured by appealing economics of the project) attracted new long players.

I see the curtailment of long positions by Capital Research & Management Co. (World Investors) as one of the culprits (see data presented by CNN Money) of CXO's underperformance YTD. The fund got rid of more than half of its investment in CXO and sold 12,145,232 shares. As a reminder, ~98% of CXO stock is owned by institutions, and their sentiment is the essential price driver. I should also remind that Goldman Sachs' warning that shale companies have been running out of locations to drill also added to difficulties of CXO bulls and stimulated the sell-off. Interestingly, Jack Harper, president of the company, bought 10,000 shares (see insider trading data) just after CXO plummeted after the release of the weak 2Q19 report in August. Shares have gained more than 7% since then, and his bid on the stock recovery appeared to be lucrative.

Speaking about fundamental reasons that weigh on investor sentiment, I reckon Mr. Market is reluctant to give credit to E&Ps that can pump more oil while being barely self-sufficient regarding the funding of growth. This is precisely the case of CXO that increased 1H19 net CFFO by $312 million, but showed no cash flow surplus due to burdensome investing activity. Hydraulic fracturing secures high production growth, while it also pushes companies to use revolving credit facilities and issue bonds (or equity) to keep on growing. Now firms have to build their authorities for expenditure (AFE), pivotal documents in the E&P capex planning (which include items like drilling & completion (e.g., cementing and fluids) and infrastructure) assuming that they have to prioritize cash flow margins and capital discipline. This is not an inspiring piece of news for the OFS industry, but FCF and high FROIC of upstream players are essential to persuade Mr. Market their equity is worth appreciating.

The top line

In 1H19, revenue edged higher bolstered primarily by growing output in the Delaware Basin. Total production increased by 43.6% compared to 2Q18 and reached 329 kboepd. Unsurprisingly, even amid cheaper WTI both quarterly and half-year operating revenues improved, while on an LTM basis the top line rose 4.3% compared to the result on March 31, 2019; since 2016 sales have nearly tripled. DD&A expenses also increased, but higher DD&A is not a coincidence, as depletion correlates with output. Increase in SG&A (including stock-based compensation) is also notable; in the first half of the year, it rose 30%, which is not stellar, as the company struggles to lower opex.

The essential point that perhaps disenchanted the market the most was negative 1H19 EPS. But the main culprits of negative GAAP EPS were not higher DD&A and SG&A, but a loss on derivatives and impairment of proved properties in the Yeso field (lower WTI price that E&P players factor in DCF models estimating properties' value is the key culprit) as it was clarified in the Form 10-Q. The impairment wiped $868 million out of EBIT and hammered NOPAT but, thankfully, did no harm to 1H19 operating cash flow, as the item was non-cash. Income tax benefit slightly offset the onerous impact of impairment, but, yet, was not sufficient enough to save CXO from quarterly and half-year GAAP loss. Now LTM GAAP EPS equals $2.61; this is the lowest level since 2017. As a direct consequence, P/E is distorted and equals ~27.9x.

Capex and FCF

The market is more and more skeptical on growth at all costs. Despite the prodigious top-line improvements, it refused to acclaim CXO's sales results and instead focused on disappointing impairment and negative EPS combined with sub-zero levered FCF. More specifically, net 1H19 OCF (adjusted for impairment and loss on derivatives that hammered EPS) equaled to $1.4 billion and jumped 28.6% compared to 1H18. This is an immaculate result (especially a 62.8% CF margin), but capital investments (comprised of additions to and acquisitions of oil & gas properties, and also additions to PP&E) amounted to $1.78 billion. $311 million in proceeds from the disposition of assets slightly offset the burdensome capital program, but, in sum, adjusted for capex and dispositions, levered FCF equaled to negative $68 million. Fortunately, in the presentation, CXO promised to reduce activities in 2H19 "to stay within FY19 capital guidance range." So, I hope its efforts would ultimately bear fruit.

Future prospects

On the back of 23-27% production growth in 2019 (with high-margin oil production to grow 22-26%, as was promised in the 2Q19 presentation), CXO could show sizeable revenue jump, ~9%, if oil prices will remain somewhat supportive. Analysts also anticipate 2020 revenue to rise 21% compared to 2019. If net CFFO edges higher spurred by sales growth, CXO will have higher capital flexibility to ultimately turn FCF-positive in 2020.

Unfortunately, according to Seeking Alpha Essential, CXO has very poor EPS revisions grade. Analysts predict that the firm's 2019 EPS will drop ~35.7% amid high opex (e.g., transportation, electricity, payroll) and pressure on margins. At the same time, 2020 EPS might improve 77%, denoting that CXO has appealing medium-term PEG.

A brief valuation

Concho is currently trading at a ~19% discount to its book value, as P/B equals 0.8x. I suppose this valuation is not entirely justified, as high 2020 revenue growth prospects are not priced it. Even with negative FCF, CXO deserves no less than 1x.

In the peer group, CXO's 0.8x ratio is the lowest. At the same time, the Quant rating is "Very Bearish" (the Value score is poor mainly because LTM GAAP figures were beaten by gargantuan impairment), while the sell-side is confident the stock has an upside; analysts are predominantly bullish, the average target price now equals $116.8. As you see, opinions vary; my sentiment is neutral for now.

Final thoughts

E&P players ponder options to curtail investments, as the market unnerved by the trade war and Brent/WTI sell-off (OPEC+ production curbs are not supportive, to investors' chagrin) is simply not buying revenue growth without meaningful free cash flows. By the way, I also assume that without OPEC+ output curbs (renewed in June) the magnitude of the sell-off could be far more scaring. Above all, FCF-negative companies have sub-zero intrinsic values; even bargain-level multiples are not justified when a company is worth nothing. Investment fund analysts who prioritize the DCF methodologies in their stock-picking routine apparently shun such equities. The silver lining is that CXO's adjustments to 2019 capital program could help it show cash flow surplus and, perhaps, regain the market's appreciation. Insider buying inspires confidence that CXO could turn around this year and gain the market's appreciation if 3Q19 results would show decelerated capital spending and improved cash flow.

Apart from the industry and the firm-specific headwinds, investors should also bear in mind macroeconomic issues that mounted after a new round of the trade war and central banks' efforts to prop up economic growth by cutting interest rates. It is worth noting that I question that Concho could attract long buyers who might seek safe haven amid rate cuts and lower bond yield across the globe. An apparent reason is that the ~0.6% dividend yield is simply not appealing. The company outspends OCF and has no funds to increase DPS. Apart from that, it is worth keeping in mind that in the possible bear market, CXO prospects are gruesome, as lower demand for energy could easily send its revenue lower, put pressure on margins, and roil valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.