Why Netflix Is In A No-Win Situation With 'The Irishman'

With Netflix’s stock dropping and competition increasing, the streamer is finding itself at a crossroads at the worst possible time.

Netflix now finds itself in a bad situation where either it relents and changes its methods or it digs in and goes against the wishes of talent it desperately needs.

“Irishman” director Martin Scorsese has asked for the wider theatrical run and while Netflix is trying to accommodate the request, it is getting resistance from theaters over the exclusivity window.

Traditionally Netflix has stuck to day/date releases, but last year gave a few films a longer exclusive run but it was not long enough to win over major theaters.

This fall Netflix will release Martin Scorsese’s next drama “The Irishman,” but questions remain over the roll-out plan and if that will involve a wide theatrical play.

(Image Credit: Netflix)

On the surface when Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) landed the rights to the next Martin Scorsese film, The Irishman, it was a huge coup. It meant one of the most respected, revered and accomplished directors in film history would be bringing his next highly-anticipated project to the streamer.

The problem though is beyond the excitement, the devil really is in the details. As part of the deal, Scorsese requested Netflix give the Robert DeNiro/Al Pacino led film a wide theatrical window and Netflix agreed to work with him on a solution of some sort - but stopped short of guaranteeing a full release. That has set up a no-win situation that is coming at a bad time for Netflix and its investors.

First as always, some background.

Last month Netflix reported its latest earnings and to say the company underwhelmed was an understatement. To start the summer the stock was trading at a high of $385 a share, this week it dipped below $300. This has been a slow and gradual drop following the earnings news and initially many investors thought it would correct itself quickly as it has in the past - but no such luck so far.

Many die-hard and long-term shareholders still believe this is a momentary blip and Netflix will soon rise back to the top and make all the bears eat their words. To be fair, it might, but it’s also possible that the streaming giant may be at a crossroads of sorts.

Competition in the streaming landscape is fierce – Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hulu, Disney (NYSE:DIS), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are all in or planning to be in the space very soon and a number of the above have already eaten into Netflix’s content and dominance.

As a result, Netflix is no longer the only player in town and some on Wall Street are struggling to adjust to that fact. However, Netflix’s biggest problem may not be its loss of content or the rise in rival services – it actually could be itself.

The company has always been a rule-breaker and disruptor but ironically has struggled when it’s come to breaking its own hard-fast guidelines. That’s not to say Netflix hasn’t compromised in certain ways but the problem is its version of a compromise almost always has a catch.

For example, it won’t release ratings, but it will give vague unverifiable statements with no context. It also won’t give into theater’s demands for a full theatrical window, but it will increase that window from day/date to a few weeks, even though that does exhibitors little good.

You get the point.

The streamer will change just enough to make you think it is doing more than it is. The problem though is now it has painted itself into a corner. It can either give in to Scorsese’s request or it can push back.

If the company gives in and grants a full theatrical release to the film and holds the movie from its servers for three months, it opens the door for others to make the same ask. Conversely, if it holds steady then it sends a message to talent/creatives that the company is an inflexible partner, which for a company that’s built its career on promoting creative freedom is not ideal.

As a result, Netflix will either upset its subscribers who have been trained in this right here/right now/all-at-once mentality or upset its current and potentially future partners who it needs to create that content for said subscribers.

What Netflix is trying to do is work with theater chains to find a balance, but as multiple outlets have reported, the three-month window is a sticking point for theaters. In fact, talks broke off for months because neither side would budge on it.

Remember, Scorsese is old-school and he wants that prestige play of the theater and he makes movies for the theater. The problem is with Irishman he pushed his own limits to the point that the budget ballooned up to a reported $160 million, which led his usual studio Paramount to balk. That opened the door to Netflix with its bottomless wallet which made the two a seemingly perfect pair.

Yet the problem is perfectly put by The Verge:

The issue is that Scorsese and Netflix have different ideas about what constitutes a successful moment. Scorsese wants his movie playing in every theater; Netflix wants 50 million streams in the first four days of release.”

It’s going to be hard to find a middle ground there.

And that brings us back to the present and a story that Netflix really doesn’t need in the news cycle is gaining ground every day – and we haven’t even talked about the Oscar implications yet.

Awards mean everything to Netflix, whether or not it has any real value is not part of the conversation, to the company it’s important. You also need to keep in mind that because those expensive campaigns come from investor payments that means it should also be important to investors.

And yes, Netflix broke through with the Oscars last year and saw success for its film Roma – however, the Academy voters sent a veiled but pointed message with that success. Voters essentially said sure we’ll nominate the film because we don’t want to penalize the creatives behind it, but our support ends there.

Which is what happened – while the movie’s director Alfonso Cuarón and key members of his team did win, the film did not and it was reported many voters went out of their way to negatively impact the film’s chances. While some argue “gaming the system” isn’t really possible, regardless the movie had its detractors with one voter calling the film an “expensive home movie” and said many of their peers had checked out after 20 minutes.”

Oscar voting campaigns can get muddy for certain, but this was a new level and it snowballed from that point on. The line had essentially been drawn and even if Netflix gives Irishman a three-week window as it did Roma, the company’s team knows that won’t do enough to please its critics.

And again, that three-week window didn’t fly with the likes of AMC and Regal who still refused to show the film. Investors need to be aware that the window problem and the Oscar problem go hand-in-hand because if the streamer gives Irishman a full run that will go a long way with voters.

Netflix is now battling against itself as the theaters are never going to budge. The owners know that if they do it could be the end of theatrical model as we know it and while that model is no longer as viable as it was before, it still is profitable (see Disney’s $1 billion+ summer) and those making that profit have a vested interest in keeping the status quo.

So again, back to the present and the question of if Netflix can get out of this hole with the least amount of exposure. Honestly, that remains to be seen, but you can bet investors are keeping a close eye on the result because one way or the other – something’s got to give and someone’s got to blink.

But who will blink first?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.