Aker BP Has Tough Times, But Future Is Still Stellar

The Norwegian Continental Shelf-focused Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), which has prodigious revenue and cash flow prospects in the 2020s, has wrapped 1H19. I have been covering the stock since September 2018 and have always been pronouncedly bullish. The previous article was titled "Q1 Results Of Aker BP Disenchanted The Market, But Not Me" and, undoubtedly, despite not stellar 1Q19 figures, I was not disappointed that much to revoke my bullish thesis. In the 1H19 report, which was presented on July 12, were a few points that slightly reduced my bullishness (I will touch upon that matters below), but again, their magnitude was not substantial enough to change my long-term rating on the stock.

The market, however, was severely disenchanted and again punished Aker BP for mediocre results. Here I should also briefly clarify that late-July and early-August sell-off could be partly explained by the doubts of traders provoked by the question if the recent interest rate cut in the US by the Fed (and a few rate cuts across the globe) would be substantial enough to offset the repercussions of the trade war, or the slowdown of the global economy and new round of tariffs on the Chinese goods is a clear path towards global recession. Petroleum companies would be among the first impacted, as the glacial pace of the worldwide economy would reduce fuel consumption, demand for petrochemicals, etc., hammering their revenue, profits, and valuation.

On the Oslo Børs, the stock exchange of the primary listing, after the results were released, the stock went into a tailspin and plummeted from NOK 270 on July 12 to NOK 246.3 on July 18. Then, after a swift rebound, the stock dipped again, reaching NOK 229 on August 5. In August it has begun to show signs of recovery (see the chart below).

For broader context, since the beginning of the year, Aker BP's performance was not the matter investors might acclaim. After a solid rally that lasted until April 24, the stock tumbled. The main culprit of the nosedive in late April was, again, weak financial performance: relatively bleak and mixed 1Q19 report.

In May and June, oil price volatility and mounting uncertainty over the direction of global economy hindered it from continuing the rally. What is more, IFRS earnings-based P/E of the company is currently heavily distorted by impairment and tax rate, equals ~37.3x, and investors who pick stocks using simplified earnings yield-based strategies now likely shun the share.

Its key peer Swedish Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF, OTCPK:LNDNY), which I also highly rate, was also not immune to the oil market shifts, but suffered less. In my view, the share price performance reflected that the market gives more credit to Lundin due to its phenomenally low opex and positive 1H19 free cash flow. Also, its LTM and 2Q19 figures were not impacted by maintenance, which has taken a toll on Aker BP's operating performance.

Now let's delve into the results.

1Q19 production and the top line

Production is the essential value driver of an E&P company; thus, it should be carefully examined after the presentation of quarterly and yearly results. In 1Q19, Aker BP faced issues at Skarv, but yet, total output was spurred by the Valhall area and even increased. In 2Q19, production heavily fell, from 158.7 kboepd a quarter ago to 127.3 kboepd. Nevertheless, there is no ground for bouts of anxiety, even despite such a sizeable decrease. The main culprit was scheduled maintenance, and full-year guidance remained unchanged, equaled 155-160 kboepd (see p.2 of the report). Here it is worth clarifying that even supermajors suffer from necessary turnarounds, but they have the portfolio versatility that usually offset the impact of maintenance on total output. Aker BP's portfolio is relatively small, the NCS-focused, and production from other oilfields was not enough to offset the consequences of 2Q19 turnarounds at the Valhall area, the company's bulwark at the moment.

Quarterly revenue, cash flow, and profit expectedly pummeled. Production fell 20% and caused a drop in sales, while gas prices, which declined 33% compared to 1Q19, also took a toll. Lower revenue put pressure on margins, as weak output led to increased production costs. Exploration expenses also edged higher. All in all, 1H19 EBIT dropped to $614 million compared to $1.02 billion in 1H18; different financial items and burdensome income tax (cyclopean 85% tax rate) left Aker BP with only $72.9 million in net profit. EPS fell 4.1x.

I expect 2019 revenue to amount to ~$3.3 billion, assuming no Brent rally and 150-160 kboepd production. There is no coincidence that this year performance will not be stellar (sales and profits will likely dip compared to 2018), as the critical medium-term value driver, the Johan Sverdrup oilfield will be brought on stream only in late-2019. So, the share price might be under pressure in the short term, but, with the Johan Sverdrup on stream, 2020 results will be staggering. I suppose ~$4.73 billion in revenue anticipated by analysts is doable. With ~64% net CFFO margin, an $850 million full-year dividend will be more than safely covered.

Free cash flow

For a reasonable investor, FCF is a matter that deserves much attention. In the case of Aker BP, its ability to generate sizeable cash flow surplus backed by operational excellence and discipline together with moderate capital spending has been a matter I always appreciated. Yet, in 1H19, to investor chagrin, the firm was barely FCF-positive. The culprits I see: higher taxes paid (jumped ~3x), increased production costs due to maintenance, higher exploration activity (disbursements on investments in capitalized exploration jumped 3.13x), investments in licenses and higher disbursements on investments in fixed assets. After all, levered FCF amounted to negative $74.9 million. This matter clearly disappointed me, but I expect operating cash flow to improve in 2H19 and FCF to normalize, as the negative impact of maintenance will be eliminated.

The NOAKA project

The NOAKA project, the largest remaining on the NCS, is essential for the company's valuation. It contains gargantuan contingent resources (~700 million boe, 60% is Aker BP's share) that were even increased with the recent discovery; Aker BP's production growth in the mid-2020s is heavily dependent on the timing of development. And the project has not reached FID yet; even the concept has not been selected. I should reiterate that, according to Wood Mackenzie's data, the NOAKA's FID was initially expected in early 2019. At the moment, Aker BP and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) still continue to discuss the preferable concept, which was planned to be selected in 1Q18.

Aker BP backs the PQ concept, which requires higher upfront capex. But Equinor, as my readers who stay abreast of the NCS developments likely know, is turning more frugal, cutting capex as much as possible. And I reckon it is unlikely that the Stavanger-based oil mammoth will agree to pick more capital intensive blueprint. So, the future of the project is still fuzzy.

I suppose my esteemed readers are surely aware that the intrinsic value of a stock is based on the discounted cash flows. In the case of a petroleum company, cash flows correlate with the volume of hydrocarbon production and commodity prices. If the mid-term production of a company falls below initial expectations (in the case of protracted FID delay), the intrinsic value dips respectively. That means that delays hinder DETNF from receiving cash flows as soon as possible, and, hence, decreases the intrinsic value of the stock based on the DCF. The market clearly understands that long-lasting delay is onerous. Lack of progress in 2019 will increase downside risk.

A brief update on valuation

Aker BP's closest peer is Swedish Lundin Petroleum. The debt-adjusted earnings yields (IFRS EBIT/EV, considering the market value of equity on the OSE and Nasdaq Stockholm) of the companies are ~12.7% and ~10.3% respectively. Consequently, Aker BP is slightly undervalued compared to the peer. The explanation I can offer is that Lundin's growth prospects are higher compared to DETNF; analysts forecast its 2020 revenue to jump 75%, while Aker BP's top-line could rise only 40%.

Conclusion

In sum, I was disappointed by negative FCF and increased Debt/Equity ratio (to 1 from 0.68). Yet, I hope the severe effect of maintenance will be eliminated in 2H19, and Aker BP will return to FCF generation. Of course, recent weakness did not harm the long-term prospects of the company.

The sell-off boosted Aker BP's dividend yield to nearly 8%, while I see no clear obstacles that could prevent the firm from meeting its long-term dividend growth plan. I also have a more bullish outlook on Aker BP than Lundin Petroleum due to its higher dividend yield and positive net worth.

While central banks cut interest rates and amount of bonds with negative yields on the market increases, high-quality dividend growth stocks are precious holdings. All in all, my long-term rating on the stock is "Buy," while short-term sentiment is neutral, due to anticipated weak 2019 revenue.

Note: Due to weak liquidity, Aker BP's ADR performance does not reflect the ordinary share price movements precisely. If one considers going long, the Oslo Stock Exchange will be a better choice. The firm's ticker is AKERBP.

