Chemesis International Is A Special Situation Weed Stock To Watch (But Not Buy)

Investment thesis

The cannabis/marijuana market sector is growing by leaps and bounds due to changing public perception and a myriad of recent legislation favorable to the industry. Many of these companies are Canadian-based with scant sales coupled with substantial start-up costs and negative "bottom lines." The purpose of this article is to introduce Chemesis International Inc. (OTCQB:CADMF) as a nanocap "weed" stock to watch (but not to buy). Chemesis has an appealing value proposition of having a vertical integration focus but the company is not investable at this time primarily because of its challenged financials. However, before we drill down on the numbers which support my base case, let's look at the sector as a whole.

The macro case

According to a June, 2019 report by BDS Analytics "global marijuana sales totaled an estimated $12.7B in 2018, and are expected to grow by 36%" this year. Governing.com recently disclosed that as of June 25, 2019 33 states and the District of Columbia currently have passed laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form. Forbes has stated that "the marijuana industry is growing so fast that if the government legalized it nationally it would outsell ice cream." I consider this a troubling trend, but politics and societal concerns aside, it is clear that industry sales will surge for the foreseeable future. So let's take a look at what Chemesis is and why it doesn't pass my litmus test as a worthwhile investment at this time.

Why Chemesis?

According to CADMF's website the company is "an innovative, first-mover in the cannabis industry" and that all of their products are crafted to the highest quality standards with cutting edge extraction and processing techniques and only use 100% organically grown cannabis. CADMF began corporate life in 2013 as the Canadian Mining Corporation. Through a series of convoluted transactions (which are commonplace on the Canadian stock exchanges) Chemesis International Inc. emerged pursuant to the reverse acquisition transaction and listed its shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange ('CSE'). Chemesis has since changed its business focus from mineral exploration to pursuing opportunities in the cannabis industry.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

As the above historical chart indicates, CADMF's current price of $0.80 is ~ 100% higher than since it began trading, which is quite impressive compared to many other stocks in their sector. Trading in the last month has been quite a bit below the 90-day average, a trend which I consider indicative of a lack of interest in the stock. However, in my view if CADMF can gain more visibility, that would be a positive for the stock based on its historical trading pattern. Let's look at recent developments that may be bullish, shall we? CADMF has been very active in further developing their product lines as evidenced by these 3 recent press releases which readers are encouraged to review:

Source: Nasdaq.com

I believe that these initiatives will help strengthen CADMF's unique value proposition and will be accretive to their bottom line going forward.

Chemesis compares favorably to 3 other stocks in their peer group

Let's review relevant key financial metrics of 3 stocks with market caps similar to CADMF which SeekingAlpha classifies as their peer group:

Company Symbol CADMF WLDCF SCNA AGEEF 52 W HIGH $1.72 $0.90 $0.06 $0.68 52 WK LOW $0.56 $0.06 $0.01 $0.0001 MARKET CAP $62.6M $41.8M $56.4M $.62.8M RECENT PRICE $0.80 $0.06 $0.08 $0.31

Source: Fidelity.com

Based on the above data, my key takeaway is that both the YTD stock performance of CADMF and AGEEF and their recent stock prices is far superior to SCNA and WLDCF, both of which I believe will underperform for the foreseeable future. CADMF has a Piotroski F-Score of 4 or ("neutral") which is much better compared to the "low score" ratings of their peer group. For readers of this article who may be unfamiliar with this metric or those who would like to learn more about it, I suggest this link to Investopedia, which is one of my favorite "go- to" websites for basically all things financial.

CADMF's financials are pretty ugly, like 101 out of 100* of their peers

As a former CPA who has spent hundreds of hours poring over SEC 10-K filings, reviewing financial reports of Canadian companies is quite a low bar so to speak. One of the main reasons that companies go public in Canada is because Canada has less rigorous corporate governance requirements than the United States does under Sarbanes-Oxley. The limitations of CADMF's financials are disclosed in the following excerpt from the company's most recent filing on May 30, 2019:

Notice to Reader

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(A), if auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditors. All amounts are stated in Canadian Dollars.

Source: sedar.com

I performed a minimal financial ratio analysis given CADMF's unaudited financials as I did not consider that spending more time would yield any added beneficial results. Based on my review the company's balance sheet is woefully suboptimal as they are cash-constrained as follows:

Source: sedar.com

As any of my Accounting 101 students could tell you, CASH IS KING - and CADMF needs much more of it, and time is of the essence in this regard. Specifically, the company has a substantial negative working capital (current assets - current liabilities) balance of $-3,075,803 and a current ratio (current assets/current liabilities) of 0.72. For those not familiar with these terms, working capital serves as a metric for how efficiently a company is operating and how financially stable it is in the short-term. The current ratio (or working capital ratio) which divides current assets by current liabilities, indicates whether a company has adequate cash flow to cover short-term debts and expenses. Both of these ratios are "red flags" and I would strongly encourage the company to immediately implement steps to improve their cash collection function as more than 40% of their total current assets (3,221,347/7,861,949) is from a trade receivable per Note 8 of their May 30, 2019 filing.

On the income side, the good news is that the company it that the company has averaged ~40% sales increase over the past 6 months. The recent expansion of their product line is expected to further their growth, which is also bullish. And their margins improved to 23.4% in the quarter ended 3/31/19 as follows:

Source: sedar.com

This is also a positive step. But to me Chemesis still faces a Herculean task to future reduce their cost of goods sold % and thereby increase their margins (much easier said than done) and 2) control their "share-based payments" (a management compensation issue) and other expenses. CADMF's future as a going concern is largely dependent on management's ability to deal with these pressing financial issues. Another caveat for me is CADMF's 8/13/19 press release regarding a change in auditors, the timing of which I consider suspect since the former audit firm apparently resigned after the end of CADMF's fiscal year end of 6/30. Based on my experience in public accounting, audit field work would customarily be underway in the ensuing month(s) after the end of the fiscal year which may mean a delay in filing their audited financial statements.

What might be CADMF's options?

The long and the short answer is that the company needs to grow sales. They have indicated they intend to do so both organically and through strategic joint ventures. In order to expand their product offering, vertical integration is definitely a step in the right direction But given their lack of cash resources CADMF's shareholders may very likely incur further dilution as the company continues to refine its business plan.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing analysis of CADMF's most recent unaudited financial statements, it is apparent to me that the company is financially flawed. I cannot recommend investing in CADMF at this time for this reason. They do have a value proposition which I believe distinguishes them from their peer group as their 8/12/19 announcement regarding their launch of a tobacco-free smokeless cannabis chew has significant potential. I classify the company as a "special situation" based on its profile and its vertical integration focus. I will monitor CADMF's progress both financially and operationally as a possible nanocap investment for those with a very high risk profile. I applaud the company for establishing a non-profit organization which utilizes a new agricultural model with focus on the inclusion of farming communities such as indigenous, afro-Colombians, agroindustries and other small farmers with technical advice, seed, and a crop purchasing program. I hope other companies in the sector also support the mission statement of the Association for the Promotion of Cannabis Cultivation and foster economic development to this socio-economic group.

All readers are encouraged to suggest companies worthy of consideration as a "special situation weed nanocap stock to watch" for possible inclusion in future articles. I appreciate the opportunity to introduce Chemesis International Inc. to the SeekingAlpha community.

Thank you and best of investment success to all!

