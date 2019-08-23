Medical Facilities Corp.: Quarterly Failure, Too High Yield And Why I Choose To Invest

The results leave two options - remain long and potentially increase the holding, or consider the thesis for the company broken and divest the position - I choose the former.

We look through the details of the published quarterly.

My apologies for the delay in publishing here. Other articles came in the way, and I wanted to do more research to provide a picture I consider to be fair and balanced to potential investors. In addition, I follow the 3-day rule and expected further weakness after the first few days, which materialized and provided a better entry for my buys described herein.

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) is a company I wrote about back in May in the article titled "Medical Facilities Corp. - Why I Just Bought 8.5% Yield After Q1". The company invests in hospitals across the US and acts as a controlling interest shareholder in surgical facilities across the country. I've owned the stock for a few months now and followed it for far longer.

Following a poor 2Q19, I believe a return article to this company is not only warranted but required, as market action suggests that investors view these quarterly results as thesis-breaking in terms of the larger picture, and are fleeing the stock.

I don't and I'm not - let me show you why.

Horrible 2Q19 follows bad 1Q19 - Investors are fleeing

1Q19 came in bad due to a payout ratio increase as well as a decrease in operating income and EBITDA, and almost a halving of distributable cash compared to 1Q18.

2Q19 followed up these poor results in a truly spectacular fashion with even worse numbers, including:

A revenue decrease of 5.2% to $101.0M impacted by an unfavorable case and payor mix as well as a lower volume of cases.

Negative EBITDA despite offsetting IFRS 16 effects, due to a one-time $29.5M non-cash charge related to goodwill/other intangibles in the company's UMASH facility (more on this in the article).

Recording a comprehensive/net loss of $3.5M for the quarter related, among other things, to poor operating performance and income margins as well as expense increases.

A payout increase for the quarter to 179%, compared to 74.3% in 2Q18.

These numbers, judging by the activity on both the Canadian as well as the US listing, is sending investors running for the hills. This points to many losing patience and/or faith with the company, or even viewing this news as thesis-breaking in a way that makes them want to divest their positions in part, or entirely.

While it would be laughable to say one would not find these results at least somewhat worrying, let's qualify these results with some specifics.

Facility results - very few positives, more negatives

The big, flashing red warning light on the company list is obviously the "UMASH" facility, coming in at a 31.4% unaudited revenue decrease compared to the same quarterly in 2018, warranting a very good reason.

The company explanation here, in part, is that revenue decrease is due to case-mix where lower-acuity outpatient casework increased, while inpatient, higher-revenue (such as spinal) cases declined. In addition, unfavorable payor mix due to fewer commercial cases impacted results despite a 4.7% surgical case increase.

Other facilities, such as Oklahoma Spine Hospital ("OSH"), Arkansas Surgical Hospital ("ASH") and "SCNC" came in at positive results, attributable to more favorable case mixes (more spinal, gynecology, pain cases) and despite offsetting unfavorable payor mixes (more Medicaid cases)

Overall, 4 of reportable centers came in at negative, with one ("IMD") being nil due to the sell-off in June of 2018.

The company reports a total surgical case decrease of 1.6% on a quarterly basis, primarily related to an outpatient case decrease of 2.7% across the company. The company also suffered from a very unfavorable payor mix, where Blue Cross/Blue Shield represented a 28% growth on a Q-Q basis while commercial payors during the period declined by 20%, impacting facility revenue on a Q-on-Q basis even further.

So, in terms of facility results weighing things down, the big negative here comes from UMASH, impacted by what during other times may have been considered standard seasonality/risk profile for a company which has in its character that it suffers from volatile case/payor mix.

Other financials

In terms of operating expenses, things aren't looking all that rosy either when looking at the overall picture. While many of the company facilities are operating within acceptable parameters in relation to their revenue, delivering profit...

..."UMASH", as mentioned before, is not. As of June 30th for 2Q19, the facility was operating at expenses at 121.1% of revenue. There are other culprits in the overall numbers, but "UMASH" is by far the largest - however, this is not because the company's expenses in the facility have increased, but rather due to the revenue drop of over 30% in the facility overall. In absolute terms, "UMASH" actually lowered expenses by 16.7% (related in part to the lower revenue too, of course - lower casework, lower expenses).

Another relevant note in the results is an increase in drugs and supply costs of 3.3%, according to the company due to an increase in implants and urology supplies due to a higher case volume in some facilities. The company also mentioned, during the conference call, that part may be due to facilities "stocking up"/bulk-purchases of certain supplies.

In addition, the company recorded salary and benefit increases of 6.6% (or ~$2M) due to CFO leaving as well as a small ($0.8M) amount for increased salaries related to pain clinic staff increases and new staff for an urgent care center. These increases are offset however, by the company lowering stock-based comp for management/corporate as well as expenses from the divested IMD.

So, In terms of these financials, we have three noteworthy developments, in my view.

First, the increase in drugs and supply cost of 3.3% is, of course, an undesirable, but could be considered characteristic to the company's seasonal character and case mix. However, the fact that the company has a "procurement initiative" wherein it seeks to limit surprises like this is somewhat worrying, because of the company's explanations notwithstanding, it indicates forward uncertainty in procurement/supply costs related to case-specific mix which, due to company seasonality and payor/case volatility, may be more unpredictable as a whole than the company expects (not only for one quarter but as a general rule). Future quarters will shed light on this.

Second, the large non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $29.5M related to the "UMASH/RRIMH" cash-generating unit (CGU). This represents managements estimate of lowered forward revenue expectations, value, increased expenses, lowered cashflow or unfavorable discount rates for the CGU. The "UMASH/RRIMH" CGU contains two interdependent assets (Land and building) owned by two separate subsidiaries of the company, making it a somewhat more complex CGU than other facilities. The company performed this impairment charge to continued volume and case mix challenges, indicating lowered overall expectations for the "UMASH" facility.

Third, the company's initiatives to lower general and administrative expenses haven't really borne fruit in any meaningful way during this quarter. The decrease of 17.3% in this was attributable to IFRS 16 accounting effects and discontinuation of holding/share of the "IMD" facility. Once these effects are deducted, a paltry $0.2M in lowered general/admin expenses remain - not really noteworthy.

Profits

When looking at facility profits in terms of revenue, things look somewhat better overall - the main problem is that several of the company's larger facilities perform poorly, coming in at either a loss ("UMASH") or barely above 5% ("OSH"). Many of the company's facilities operate well, coming in at income at margins of 15-27% of revenue, but overall the entire company and most facilities are seeing negative results compared to same-period 2018 results. So - the facilities are still very much profitable, but the results are worse than in 2018.

(Source: Management comments/presentation, 2Q19)

The overall profit/income from operation results was horrendous, as discussed before, coming in at a negative 19.2% for the quarter - but this was primarily due to the aforementioned impairment charge.

However, I believe the poor performance trend nearly across the board (with the exception of SCNC), did its part in contributing to the nearly-27% drop (at times) in a single trading day.

The same trends we see in quarterly developments can also be translated to 6-month/half-year development for the company. The same positive facilities are also positive when looking at a half-year basis - the same with the negatives. This confirms the view that these issues are not quarterly - and especially in the case of UMASH, lending credence the considerations behind the recorded impairment charge.

One of the few differences we see in the 6-month perspective is a strong increase of 5.8% in surgical case volume in the company, with payors such as Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Medicaid providing growth of 45% and 5% respectively.

The Takeaway & Explanations

The company had a horrible 2Q19 - both on the surface, as well as underlying trends from a quarterly and 6-month perspective. Poor company results centered on:

The recorded impairment/goodwill charge related to UMASH, indicating either a spectacular, sudden drop or simply overpaying for the asset in the first place - both bad.

Increased operating expenses and lower income in relation to revenue in many of the company's facilities

Increased expenses for drugs/supplies.

Second consecutive negative quarter for the company in terms of EPS

The resulting negative overall EBITDA/adjusted EBITDA, resulting in a sky-high, rarely-before-seen, long-term unmaintainable payout ratio.

This makes it easier to understand this reaction we've seen on the stock price.

However, the company and this contributor has counter-arguments for some of these points, for readers willing to consider them.

The company states that during 2019, the following issues affected the company results, and the company considers some of these one-time or seasonal/non-recurring.

The company's strategic move into urgent and primary care at the "BHSH" and "ASH" facilities in order to expand in these geographies. In addition to this, operating expenses were impacted by establishing an accountable care organization by "SFSH" as well as an agreement for an orthopedic service line. In short - the company is investing.

Revenue and OpEx impact from the sale of assets during 2018 ("IMD", among others)

FX effects

Periodic receipt of electronic health record incentive payments, new acquisitions, and developments.

In addition, the company considers some of the revenue variance related to a more common seasonality with regards to the case and payor mix which we've spoken of in the previous article, were cases such as orthopedics are paid higher than ear/nose/throat cases, and where payor mix (such as Medicare/Medicaid) directly impacts quarterly, bi-annual and annual profits.

The company also recorded some physician unavailability and one-time personnel effects mentioned in the quarterly earnings call and points to the inherent seasonality of its business, where typically a higher profit and more favorable case/payor mix is recorded during the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, some of these explanations (if not all) ring somewhat hollow to this contributor. The fact is that the company not only failed to provide and foresee not only the challenges and adequate guidance but have difficulties providing seeming accurate expectations of where things may go from here is worrying.

Risks

This brings us to forward risks for the company, which despite this only being a quarterly update, I feel merits a look at.

First, the company's utter failure to adequately guide for these increases in costs related to expenses, its failure to meet the company stated payout ratio of 70% for 2019, (I estimate closer to 90-100% for 2019 given the current state of affairs and current numbers), its failure to provide meaningful forward guidance for when some of these issues may be resolved and when we may see positive results means that the risk ratio for holding this company has jumped significantly.

I consider the risk factor for the company now at a maximum level in relation to what I accept.

If my personal finances were not at a state where I am well-beyond financially independent from dividends alone, then this investment would be at a risk ratio where I would no longer consider it an acceptable investment for my own tolerances.

Don't misunderstand these points - Medical Facilities Corporation operates in an inherently seasonal and volatile environment characterized by a multitude of risk factors, including not only geographical variances but different medical legal frameworks, potential one-time effects, and other risks. This must be known to anyone investing in the company - and it is pointed out in virtually every article here on SA.

However, the results of this quarter, confirming that last quarters poor results weren't, in this contributor's view, a seasonal anomaly but signs of potential deeper issues at some facilities. This is something that needs to be taken into consideration, and something which should give you pause.

The current level of risk I see here not only means that this investment is definitely not suitable for everyone but requires an above-average tolerance of risk.

Valuation

With an above-average level of risk, comes an above-average level of reward. At current drops, the stock, as of the time of writing of this article, trades at a yield of over 16.5% distributed on a monthly basis.

The TTM payout ratio remains at a level of 91.9% - but not only is this above historical numbers, but it is also based on previous data, which if the past few quarters are any indication, may be subject to further disappointment if these weaknesses persist.

Of course, following this massive drop, the key ratios for the company here are rather favorable, if skewed. While the company isn't a play on the real estate it owns/partially owns, it currently trades at a bare ~2.2X in terms of book value/share - and any earnings-related comparisons will be impacted by the one-time, non-cash impairment recorded this quarter. Going by any sort of historical figures, the valuation for this company at this point is looking good - but the question becomes, are these accurate for what we may expect going forward? A low P/E ratio or P/AFFO is after all only positively relevant if these trends are likely to continue. In addition, if the company overpaid or somehow miscalculated UMASH, are there further horrors waiting for us?

The company has given plenty of indication that they expect further headwinds in some of their facilities. The explanations for "UMASH" in particular, seem worrying, where the company provides little to no guidance for when we may expect performance improvement here, beyond the seasonal variations inherent to the company's business. With regards to UMASH profitability, the CEO had this to say regarding where they need to "go".

As I said, I don't think we've got a number in mind. It depends on the surgery type, the case the specialty-type, orthopedics, neurosurgery of course, that's the bread and butter of this facility and the focus of our strategy. (Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call, Rob Horrar)

(Source: Company MDAA, 2Q19)

The graph above shows definite concern, not only short-term as discussed during 1Q19 but perhaps more long-term. Historically speaking, such low results are simply out of character for the company.

So, on the surface, the valuation is, of course, excellent following this drop - but it comes with many concerns that investors need to consider.

Distribution cut?

Despite a current TTM payout ratio of just north of 90%, with trends such as the ones above, one of the course wonders when/if the company is looking to cut distributions.

The answer from management is that distributions are tied not to the annual payout ratio, but to the overall health and state of the company's balance sheet.

(Source: Company MDAA, 2Q19)

Thankfully, despite what some may consider short-term problems, the balance sheet remains very solid, and the company has another ~$80M available in credit facilities, should it desire to use it - though this should of course not be used to cover an unmaintainable distribution. Due to the company's extremely low indebtedness, the long-term financial health due to a few bad quarters isn't really a fundamental concern for the company, if things improve.

The answer regarding the distribution cut is that there's no set level in terms of the payout ratio.

This contributor's interpretation is that the company will cut the distribution if they see that the current level, over the long term, is unmanageable given the profit from their facilities. A distribution cut from Medical Facilities Corporation can be seen as a sign that their expectations, long-term, are broken - and this would require another consideration whether the company deserves investing.

As of the time of writing this article, that is not the case.

Positives - are there any?

Were there no positives to the company despite the results, I wouldn't invest more of my hard-earned Swedish crowns in the stock. So let's run through some general positives/strengths as well as my reasoning for digging deeper here.

First, the weakness we're seeing was indicated at the time of my investment. While much worse than expected, short-term weakness and drops are part of my original thesis. I didn't buy the stock at highs, and my current unrealized loss for the holding isn't in the 40's in term's of percentages but in the high 20's/low 30's (including dividends).

Second, the overall strength of the balance sheet combined with the extremely low leverage which currently still acts as a buffer towards forward troubles.

Third, the demographic and population tailwinds the company fundamentally experiences and will continue to experience going forward.

Fourth, some of the company's acquisitions are not yet showing revenue or profit (such as the St. Lukes opening in 2020). To me, this means it can be too early to come down one way or another. (The flip side of course being, the company has to not overpay or mismanage these M&A's)

Fifth, while the company does struggle with cost control, there are trends that point to the positive, even if just barely. There could also be explanations for the drug/supply increase related to, as management said, bulk purchase situations - but I choose to currently take this with a pinch of salt until 3Q/4Q because if so, I'd like to see a significant decrease there, which theoretically should materialize going forward if there were bulk purchases done.

Sixth, The company's positive historical trends, while a small boon, are still noteworthy. The company's near-16 year history means it won't just roll over - and this makes some confidence in management a key factor for continued investment.

Seventh, I want to remind readers that the results in 2Q19 are primarily related to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge - even if worrying signs are not.

This brings us to a thesis update.

Thesis

While unwilling to consider this quarter simply a seasonal variance related to case/payor mix inherent to the company's business model, I don't consider my overall investment thesis with regards to the company broken as of this time.

I do believe that there are far less risky ways to make 7-8% yield (or even 10%+) from an investment - but I do consider that there are cases where the company, with its current, depressed valuation following what I do consider to be an overreaction, appealing. In other words, I consider the current price/share to be unfairly undervalued.

Provided that the company manages a sub-100% payout ratio for 2019 and turns around on expenses, the potential upside to this company at current prices is significant, if a risky proposition.

I'm unwilling to part with the company at this juncture - my investment ambition is always very long-term, and to sell at this point would, in my view, be a mistake in relation to my own goals with the investment. None of the company's fundamental advantages/positives are broken, and while a fundamentally higher cost level or pattern of operating expense issues and the volatility related to certain facilities is worrying, this doesn't eradicate the fundamental positives mentioned in the above portion, nor my original thesis for investing. The company can operate its business for years to come on current cash flow/balance sheet, and my time horizon is far longer than a simple quarter.

That being said, I do recommend extremely careful position sizing, if you invest at all. My own position in the company will never exceed 1% of portfolio value, and I do consider there to be a real risk of further long-term issues here. Potential investors should consider if the risk is worth it when there are easier ways to make a decent yield if that is indeed your goal.

So, let's close up.

The combination of what I perceive to be an overreaction combined with the fundamental strength of a good balance sheet and my continued (if badly dented/scratched) confidence in management, including a CEO with more than 25 years experience, means that I remain a TSE:DR LONG at this time (I own the Canadian listing).

I choose to capitalize on this opportunity and increase my position in Medical Facilities Corporation, bringing my position up to a near-limit.

What would cause me to change my stance and recommendation?

Further quarterly weakness during the company's traditional strong months during 4Q19, lack of further cost control, more impairments (which would indicate further overpaying/mispricing for assets) and continued perception of lack of control from management would constitute a combination of factors that would cause me to leave this investment behind - but again, that's not where we are today.

I want to reiterate, however, that following this quarter, the risk level in the stock is where I would personally advise more conservative investors against investing here, were they to ask me for my advice on a professional level. I know this because 95% of my investments are done using very conservative metrics, at yields usually not even a third of this company's current annual yield. It simply isn't compatible with any sort conservative investment philosophy which I subscribe to in my core portfolio.

While the potential upside is there is immense, the uncertainties have increased to a level where I consider it not wholly unlikely that recovery could take years (if one materializes) - and will require management to step up their game significantly.

You should, as such, react appropriately.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

My recommendation regarding Medical Facilities Corporation at a price of ~$5/share is a "BUY", though I advise every investor considering purchasing the stock to do so with caution and care with regards to position sizing. The risk here is as high as I will comfortably go at my current tolerance, and the investment warrants extreme watching during the coming quarters.

