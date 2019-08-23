Jumia: Wait And See

Thesis Overview

Jumia (JMIA) presents an interesting investment opportunity for investors to get exposure to Africa's emerging digital economies, though we believe that it comes with a caveat. On one hand, Jumia is quite possibly the only Internet company best-positioned to secure much of the digital opportunities across consumer and payment/fin-tech sectors in the region. On the other hand, Africa's macroeconomic situation also presents investors with a huge dilemma. It will take time to achieve overall improvements in the political environment, Internet penetration, spending power, and infrastructures in the region. We believe that all these factors will affect Jumia's progress towards achieving profitability for some time.

Jumia's businesses and post-IPO progress

Jumia was started in 2012 as a Rocket Internet venture. It currently has operations in 14 African countries. The company started out as an eCommerce marketplace, but since then has expanded into logistics, fulfillment, and financial service businesses. Prior to its IPO in Q1 2019, the company has grown substantially in both GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) and active consumers, which was up by 48% YoY and 63% YoY consecutively.

(Source: Jumia's Q1 Earnings Call Slides. Jumia's Revenue and Gross Profit)

During the company's first-ever earnings call in Q1 2019, we have also observed a few positive signs that the company might be on the right track to achieve an economy of scale. We saw revenue and gross profit doubling YoY, driven by the overall reduction in Cost of Revenue, which was down by almost 22% YoY.

Jumia went public last April at around $25 per share and peaked at $46.99 per share before trading sideways and then downside to reach its current price per share of $15.41. We think that such price actions were also affected partly by the negative coverage from one of the analysts from Citron Research.

The upsides

In an emerging Internet economy like Africa's, there is a massive upside opportunity in both consumer and B2B sectors. Looking at the size of the Total Addressable eCommerce Market of Africa as a whole, Jumia's 2018 annualized GMV of €828.2 million represents around only 0.6% of penetration. We believe that Jumia has established quite a defensible moat through its significant early investments in setting up the infrastructures necessary to do eCommerce business in the region. As a result, it has achieved a network effect which has ultimately created synergy among its other businesses in the adjacent sectors such as on-demand food delivery and payment. In short, Jumia seems to pursue a path to become the Alibaba of Africa.

(Source: Seeking Alpha. Jumia Q1 earnings slides)

Learning from what Jumia has done in Africa, we believe that early investments in key infrastructures such as warehouses, payment, and fleet management turns out to be a proven strategy to tap into other Internet markets. For instance, Jumia's early investment in technology and warehouse space over the years has enabled the company to generate additional revenue streams outside of its core eCommerce platform, such as B2B value-added-services. As reported in the company's 10-Q:

We refer to these services for marketplace sellers as value-added services. Revenue from other services also includes revenue from providing technology services to third parties, rental income from subletting office or warehouse space to third parties and other revenue not directly related to our platform. We refer to revenue from these sources as "non-platform revenue.

As of Q1 2019, Value-added services has contributed to almost 30% of Jumia's overall revenue while it also has doubled YoY since Q1 2018.

Risks: Scalability, profitability, and reporting transparencies

Taking into account the risks and upsides, our position in Jumia is more of a wait-and-see. In our view, several risk factors are coming into play. The first part of the risk relates to Jumia's scalability. Given Africa's underdeveloped infrastructure where most of its cities have no proper address system, last-mile fulfillment has become a very challenging part for any eCommerce business. This is also made difficult by the fact that the majority of online transactions actually happen offline through COD (Cash on Delivery).

(Source: Jumia's Q1 Earnings Call Slides. Gross Profit taking into account fulfillment expense)

The result can easily be seen by Jumia's much more unprofitable outlook when we take into account fulfillment expense when calculating Gross Profit. Unless driven by doubling growth in the value-added-services segment, it is difficult for Jumia to rely on its core eCommerce business alone to achieve profitability.

The company's payment service, JumiaPay, has tried to tackle this issue by providing a way for its customers to pay online aside from using COD. However, we also question how much adoption JumiaPay has truly achieved so far given that the company did not fully disclose its usage traction. In Q1 Earnings Call, the company only provided JumiaPay's numbers for Egypt and Nigeria segments in Q4 2018, which to us could come across as selection bias.

The other risk factors are related to transparency and reliability of using GMV as a reporting metric. At Jumia's stage today, GMV is used as the main metric to measure its valuation. It is also the driver of the company's revenue and future pricing power given its proxy to market share. However, learning from the fake orders scandal in China concerning GMV inflation in Alibaba (BABA), either involuntarily done or not, GMV is prone to inflation since it takes into account the dollar volume of cancellations or returns from any of its 4 million active customers. So far, the company has not fully disclosed its return and cancellation rates. In our opinion, though, it is quite likely that it would affect the GMV to a significant extent given the address system issues in most of Africa's cities as we have brought up previously.

As a percentage of GMV, Jumia's consolidated loss for the year has decreased from -32.6% in 2017 to -20.6% in 2018, which has shown a slight improvement. As stated by the company's 10-Q:

GMV corresponds to the total value of orders including shipping fees, value-added tax, and before deductions of any discounts or vouchers, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

Valuation and takeaway

Jumia is currently trading at a significant 78% discount to its IPO price, which we think is much affected by the ongoing dynamics surrounding Jumia's short narratives by Citron. The company is currently valued at $1.2 billion, which is lower than its pre-IPO valuation of $1.3 billion last April. In addition to that, at $14.75 per share, Jumia's TTM P/S is only at 0.01, while the sector median is at 0.85.

(Source: Rocket Internet 2018 Report. The growth rate of selected Rocket Internet's Ventures)

Shareholder dynamics is also another factor to consider. Pre-IPO, we know that Rocket Internet owned as much as 28% of the company. Overall, Jumia has recorded a 66% YoY growth in 2018, which was the highest among all of Rocket's portfolio companies. Despite Rocket's tendency to grow aggressively, we also think that there is a benefit on having it as one of the major investors. Having existing operations already across many different emerging markets like Africa, its experience and expertise should provide an important value-add to Jumia, which despite being publicly-traded is still relatively a late-stage venture company.

Based on its valuation metrics, Jumia might seem like an interesting buy. The only issue we see, however, is that there are not too many comparable companies we could use as a benchmark. As we have mentioned, there are not a lot of Internet companies out there which are also exposed to the similar level of complexity that Jumia faces in its diversified digital businesses and operational challenges in Africa. On that note, we feel that Jumia is still difficult to price, and the best move for us would be to stay on the sidelines and revisit our position by the end of FY 2019 the earliest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.