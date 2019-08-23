Time To 'Cry For Argentina'?

When compounding the move in the stock market by the depreciation rate of the Argentine peso, the stock market ended up losing 48% in a single day last week.

The Federal Reserve has now largely stopped its monetary tightening, yet the most vulnerable emerging market currencies are still falling like flies. The worst performer is the Argentine peso, which traded as low as 62 to the dollar on the nation's surprising election results last week. For all intents and purposes, the peso lost about half its value in 2018, catalyzed by the Fed's monetary tightening, and it halved again in 2019, with the political landscape shifting against Argentina's present President, Mauricio Macri.

The populist opposition candidate - Alberto Fernandez, with former center-left ex-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner as his running mate - was 15 points ahead of Macri in the primaries. This leaves the Fernandez/de Kirchner ticket as the favorite to win the October election without a second round.

It is entirely another matter that Ms. de Kirchner's policies put Argentina in this terrible economic state of affairs, which Macri was trying to clean up. As is often the case, trying to make painful reforms necessary to fix the country can get you thrown out of office, which is what appears to be happening with Macri.

The Argentine peso went down on the news of the election result, and so did Argentina's stock market. When compounding the move in the stock market by the depreciation rate of the Argentine peso, the stock market ended up losing 48% in a single day last week. This is like having two back-to-back 1987 "Black Mondays" on Wall Street compressed into a single day.

With the trade friction between the U.S. and China dominating the front-page news here, who's going to worry about Argentina, right? This is why so little has been reported about this lower-hemisphere event.

The reason for the local panic is that the opposition presidential candidate has been known to not favor the $57 billion IMF bailout that Macri secured last year. He went on record last week stating that the country would struggle under present conditions to repay the IMF loan, so he would seek to renegotiate repayment terms. Fernandez described the IMF loan as "harmful," even though he admitted that without the IMF deal the country would have defaulted on its repayments, adding that the relationship with the IMF had to be one of "respect," not "submission." This sure sounds like he is trying to have his cake and eat it too, which is often the case in politics, when candidates would say almost anything to get into office.

This is a dangerous situation for long-term investors in Argentinian stocks, as the October election is some time away, yet the Argentine country ETF (AGT) got so bombed out that there may be a trade for short-term speculators. There may be a rebound in the AGT ADR "to close the gap" in the country's iShares and in more than half a dozen Argentine ADRs that are listed on NYSE or Nasdaq. One of the more liquid ADRs is Telecom Argentina (TEO), which looks similarly bombed out to the country's iShares.

That said, any rebound should be short-lived, for if Fernandez takes over, he may default on the IMF loan and go through the standard Argentine meat-grinder economic procedure for the country to inflate away its debts. The Argentines sure know how to borrow money and default on their debts. They have perfected that procedure many times over in the past 100 years. Total external debt stands at $275.83 billion as of March 31, 2019, while the central banks foreign exchange reserves stand at $58.6 billion.

Blue Chips are a Hedge for Inflation

As the Argentine peso took the long route from 1-1 on the ARSUSD exchange to over 60-1 last week, the Argentine stock market went parabolic. The Argentine Merval Index declined to a level of 200 index points in 2002 just before the Argentine peso broke the hard peg to the dollar, while before the sell-off from the result of last week's elections the Merval had a high of 44,355.

While over the long term the Argentine stock market and the peso are positively correlated, it is significantly more dramatic if one looks at the long-term chart of TEO, priced in U.S. dollars - the point being that the present situation is not a buy-and-hold opportunity until the new Argentine administration is in and has managed to roll out its new peso bastardization plan.

It is a big stretch to call the component of the Merval Index "blue chips," but the point remains that stocks in general are a hedge against inflation as their revenues and earnings are adjusted for the higher inflation rate. It looks like we are ready to make yet another of those adjustments in Argentina.

