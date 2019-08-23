Liberty Oilfield: A Rebound Is Unlikely Before 2020

LBRT Is Unlikely To Recover In The Short-Term

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) provides hydraulic fracturing services to the onshore energy E&P companies in the Permian Basin, the DJ Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin in North America. I do not think the stock can produce healthy returns in the short-term. Over the medium-to-long-term, I expect the stock to generate positive returns once the completions activities resume the action.

LBRT's outlook seems mixed. While efficiency and utilization may push margins up moderately in Q3, the Q4 performance may deteriorate as the upstream operators' budget cut take its full toll. Meanwhile, the company's management aims to maintain a steady balance sheet while improving shareholder returns through repurchases and dividend, which I think is a prudent decision in an uncertain environment.

Industry Indicators Have Weakened

From March-end until June in 2019, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was relatively steady, while the average rig count in the U.S. decreased (~4% down). The completions activity continued to slow down as the number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was down by 5%, while the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the EIA-designated key shales declined by 2.6%. The current volatility in the crude oil price, due to concerns over the global demand growth and the U.S.-China trade war, could delay the completions activity recovery. At this juncture, the crude oil price has more downsides and upsides.

Led by the weakness, the upstream producers will reduce 2019 capex budget and focus on free cash flow generation. In this environment, LBRT's management expects the upstream companies to partner with the servicing companies more closely to derive better pricing for the completions work. However, the company also expects the frac market to slow down in Q4 2019, and ramp back in Q1 2020. So, it would be fair to say that the company is set to see uneven activities in the coming few quarters.

What Are LBRT'S Recent Drivers?

Despite the industry headwinds, LBRT did well to keep its revenues and operating income steady in Q2 2019. From Q1 to Q2, Liberty's revenues remained nearly unchanged, while its adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.5% during the same period. Despite a stagnant pressure pumping market, the company's differential frac services saw strong demand in the market, which led to the improved operating results in Q2.

The context was challenging because many upstream customers had deferred completion activities due to capex constraints, which resulted in lower frac fleet utilization and idling of frac equipment in the previous quarters. Despite that, in Q2, the company's adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet improved by 4%, after it had increased sharply (by 19%) in the previous quarter. In the complex drilling environment like that in the Permian, LBRT's frac demand has been high. As of June 30, its active fleet count remained nearly unchanged at 23.

The challenges in the fracking industry have not vanished, because there is still excess supply of frac fleet in the market, while there are constraints on demand due to lower capex budget. The company estimates that the oversupply will push utilization lower in Q4 and pricing will not improve until supply is curtailed and a balance is restored. As a result, the company will deliver but not deploy its latest Tier 4 Quiet frac Fleet by the end of Q3. It may delay it as far back as in 2020 until demand picks up considerably. However, based on customer activity, demand is likely to remain high through Q3.

Since the majority of LBRT's frac assets are deployed in the Permian, it may be noteworthy to touch upon the changing dynamics of the Basin. Drilling in the Midland basin component is quite unlike drilling in other parts of the Basin because of the nature of the shales in different regions is not the same. Although the Permian Basin has been the most prolific among the key unconventional resource Basins, drilling has been complicated, which leads us to the question of efficiency. And because of the change in efficiency, productivity will vary in different parts, going forward. To understand the impact of efficiency improvement on production and pressure pumping demand, LBRT is also improving its database by further studying the parent-child well relationships with its proprietary database and techniques.

Strategies

In an environment when the sentiment is rough or uncertain, the company seeks to maintain balance sheet strength while pursuing growth and making shareholder returns. For the LTM ended June 30, 2019, the company's ROCE (or Return on Capital Employed) was 23%. It has made substantial returns to stockholders, which I will discuss later in the article. However, its outlook is not conducive to generating strong returns. The company's management believes that the price reductions will continue to roll through Q4 because the upstream companies expect returns to fall in the near-term, which is likely to translate into lower frac demand. Accordingly, Liberty Oil may see a flat-to-slightly-down financial result in the short-term.

Although LBRT is considering including replacing the legacy mechanical-powered fleet by the AC fleet, its current fleet is not inefficient, because 40% of the capacity was dual-fuel in 2018. Using a dual-fuel fleet means most of them to run on cost-effective natural gas and partly on diesel. So, replacing the fleet would be uneconomical at this point. The company has been fielding the Dynamic Gas Blending (or DGB) engine, which means there has been a drop in particulate emissions around combustion of diesel. On top of that, the company has been considering introducing electric frac, but with the current DGB engines, that implementation may not happen soon.

Divided And Repurchase

LBRT pays $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 1.67% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Nabors Industries (NBR) has a marginally higher forward dividend yield (1.76%).

In January 2019, it approved a $100 million buyback which is set to expire on January 2021. In the first six months of FY2019, the company returned $24 million of cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases, quarterly dividends, and distributions. The company repurchased at an average price of $14.66 per share in Q2, which is 24% higher than the current price level. It seems the company is currently undervalued relative to the management's estimates. As of June 30, 2019, ~$99 million remains authorized for future repurchases.

Capex Plans, FCF, And Debt

In the first six months of FY2019, LBRT's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined by 11% compared to a year ago led primarily by a fall in revenues. Its free cash flow has remained negative during this period because capex exceeded CFO.

As of June 30, 2019, LBRT had a cash balance of $32.5 million. It had $234 million undrawn from its revolving credit facility. Most of its debt repayment obligations fall in 2022 ($106 million). With the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), the company will not find it difficult in making the debt repayment unless the CFO turns significantly negative due to a sharp deterioration in the energy environment.

The company's debt-to-equity (0.14x) is lower than the peers' average. While FTS International's (FTSI) leverage (8.1x) is significantly higher than the average, ProPetro Holding's (PUMP) leverage (0.17x) is close to LBRT's.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

LBRT is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.9x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a lower EBITDA. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-quarter average (5.7x).

LBRT's forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion versus the current multiple is steeper than the rise in the average EV/EBITDA ratio for the peers, which typically results in lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (FRAC, PUMP, and FTSI) average of 3.4x. So, the stock's relative valuation can be stretched at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, 11 sell-side analysts rated LBRT a "buy" in August (includes "outperform"), while four recommended a "hold." None of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $17.7, which at the current price yields ~56% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on growth, profitability, and EPS revisions, while they are poor on value and momentum. I agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a moderately high rating on growth. While some of its key growth metrics are weak compared to the closest peers, the company's sequential revenue growth has been consistent. However, I do not agree with the high rating on EPS revision because its earnings missed analysts' estimates thrice out of the past four quarters. However, I think its relative valuation multiples are not reasonable, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value is justified.

What's The Take On LBRT?

The hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping services business continue to lack vibrancy, as the drilling and completions activity has not resumed following the past year's slowdown. However, LBRT's frac fleets are tuned to complex drilling processes, and therefore, the company could increase the EBITDA per active fleet in the recent quarters. The company is likely to hold the deployment of its 24th fleet until the returns are adequate.

Higher efficiency and utilization may push LBRT's margins up moderately in Q3. However, in Q4, the effect of upstream operators' budget cut can fall squarely, leading to deterioration in the company's topline and bottom line. Meanwhile, the company's management aims to maintain a steady balance sheet while improving shareholder returns through repurchases and dividend. Given the headwinds, the stock is likely to mode sidewise in the short-term. I expect the stock to deliver positive returns in the medium-to-long-term once the completions activities resume the action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.