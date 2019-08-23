MRC Global: Expect A Recovery In 2020 After A Turbulent 2019

Cash Flows And Margin Are MRC's Focuses

MRC Global (MRC) distributes pipe, valves, and fittings (or PVF) products to the upstream, midstream, and the downstream industries in the energy sector. The company's top line can improve in Q3 due to the consistent activity in the U.S. upstream, particularly in the Permian Basin. Revenues from the downstream business won't change much in 2019, but a higher crack spread can affect its margin positively. However, lower capital investment by the upstream companies and project losses will hinder the prospect of any positive momentum over the short-term.

I expect the stock to recover in the medium-to-long term. By 2020, the operating margin is likely to inflate from various cost reduction initiatives, while capital discipline and cash flow improvement will increase the free cash flow. However, investors should be mindful of the significant debt repayment obligations in the medium-to-long-term.

The Changing Dynamics In The Energy Sector

Most of MRC's customers are exercising capital discipline as the crude oil price is giving signals; it will remain under pressure in the short-term. Turned by the margin pressure, the OFS companies are resorting to various strategies, including relying more on the third-party fabricators. Even the project bidding process has come under the scanners, as the company has let go of some projects because they were not fulfilling its criterion. Some of the upstream operators have been tying in completed wells to existing larger tank batteries and facilities, which can diminish the company's short-term opportunities. Also, there have been delays in the deliveries of specific orders, which can affect the top line and margin, in the short and long term.

As a result of lower E&P investment, which can run up to 10% to 20% according to some estimates, MRC's outlook has dipped considerably by the end of Q2. The company estimates that the drop in capex budget led to at least three projects dropping out, which accounted for more than 80% of the Q2 revenue-fall compared to a year ago. The pressure was not limited to Q2 alone, because in 1H 2019, the project-losses made up the entire revenue decline.

Analyzing The Key Indicators

On average, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price declined by 12% in Q2 2019 compared to a year ago. Despite that, the U.S. energy production kept surging, which reflected in the 5% climb in the U.S. rig count during this period. The international upstream activity has outpaced the U.S. rig count growth, as evidenced by the 14.6% rise in the global rig count. The E&P activity slowdown reflected in the completed wells decline (2% down) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources as opposed to the growth in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (19% up) in the past year until Q2 2019. However, the growth in DUC wells has decelerated considerably in July, which indicates the uncertainty over the completions activity recovery remains.

Following the change in indicators as discussed above, MRC's revenues from servicing the upstream industry decreased by 7% in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018. The declines in the Canadian upstream business led to the fall. On the other hand, the company's revenues from the Permian, which is still one of the most prolific unconventional resource shales, witnessed year-over-year growth. Quarter-over-quarter, however, revenues from the Permian declined in Q2.

Analyzing Performance In Midstream And Downstream

MRC's revenue from the midstream activity was more subdued (11% down compared to Q2 2018). The decline in transmission and gathering subsector affected the financial results adversely. On the other hand, steady integrity management work and increase in gas utility business revenues partially offset the midstream market weaknesses. MRC's management is optimistic about integrity management programs in the U.S. Since it does not depend on the crude oil price, the company can insulate its business from the current crude price volatility from increasing revenues from this business. While it has grown at a CAGR of 8% since 2012, the company expects the growth rate to maintain a high-single-digit in 2019.

In downstream, MRC's Q2 2019 revenues decreased by 8% compared to a year ago. The downstream sales were down in the U.S. due to the Shell Polymers project completion. However, the higher crack spread (3% up) in Q2 2019 benefited the segment profitability. A crack spread typically measures the difference between the selling price of the finished products and the purchase price of crude oil.

From EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook published in August, we get that the RBOB-Brent crack spread decreased on August 1, 2019, compared to a month ago. In recent months, the U.S. gasoline inventory led by the Philadelphia Energy Solutions' refinery closure. The EIA expects the gasoline consumption to increase in August, which can lead to a higher RBOB-Brent crack spread may if the crude oil price remains flat or declines. A higher spread can lead to higher profitability for the downstream companies, which, in turn, can improve MRC's revenues and profitability in this segment.

Line Pipe Price Index And Cost Reduction

The line pipe price index decreased by 4% in the past year until July, while relative to Q1 2019, the average line pipe prices were 4% down in Q2. The fall was due to softer demand and an oversupply in a small diameter pipe, which affected the margin adversely. I think the line pipe prices to moderate around current levels in 2019. However, a higher inventory (i.e., LIFO) expense can reduce the operating margin in the remainder of 2019.

MRC has been implementing various cost reduction initiatives, which augurs well with the declining pipe costs. The steps include hiring and pay freeze and voluntary early retirement program. In Q2, the company's operating costs reduced compared to Q1. It has recently lowered the FY2019 capex expectations by $5 million. In effect, it now expects to further lower operating costs by $20 million to maximize profitability and cash flow during 2019.

Recent Projects And Initiatives

MRC's new five-year contract in Finland is likely to benefit its international segment, while the agreement with EnLink Midstream (ENLK) in Q1 will start improving the topline from 2020. During Q2, it also renewed contracts with ConocoPhillips (COP) for three years, with Atmos Energy (ATO) for five years and with Chevron (CVX) for seven years.

Valves sold to the midstream companies typically enjoy a high margin. To boost valve sales and service, the company has started constructing a valve modification center, which is expected to be operational in Q3. With this, the company expands its in-house capabilities, which will help increase market share. Plus, this will also help expand margin due to the higher technical and manufacturing content. It now aims to increase the percentage of valves in total revenues from 39% to 40% in 2020.

In June, it introduced MRCGO - a supply chain solution for pipe, valve, and fitting (or PBF) products. It will not only help in reducing cost and simplifying the procurement process, but also the technology-based solutions are expected to assist in strategic purchase planning and expediting of orders.

Guidance

As the indicators headed downwards, MRC's management lowered its annual topline and operating income forecast. At the guidance mid-point, the FY2019 revenue is expected to be $3.95 billion, which would be 5.3% lower than FY2018. Also, the management expects all the three sectors (upstream, midstream, and downstream) to fall by mid-single-digit. Geographically, Canada is expected to bear most of the brunt. While the U.S. upstream business is expected to beat the trend, declines in midstream and downstream will more than offset any gains. However, the company's short-term outlook is more positive. In Q3 2019, it expects revenues to increase by 2% to 4% compared to Q2.

Share Repurchase

Returning cash to shareholders is part of MRC's capital allocation strategy. So, the company has undertaken a $150 million share repurchase program, which is set to expire on December 31, 2019. As of June 30, $25 million of repurchase remains under the current authorization.

Cash Flow Expectation And Leverage

In 1H 2019, MRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned mildly positive compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Although revenues decreased in the past year, improvement in the working capital led to an increase in CFO. In FY2019, the company has raised its cash flow guidance and expects CFO to range between $180 million to $220 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a significant improvement compared to a negative CFO in FY2018.

In FY2019, MRC expects to decrease capex by 13% to ~$17.5 million. If the company can achieve its CFO target, its free cash flow can reach ~$182 million in FY2019.

MRC's debt-to-equity ratio (0.71x) is higher than its peers' average of 0.43x. While Now, Inc. (DNOW) and Fastenal Company (FAST) have lower leverage (0.05x and 0.20x, respectively), Keane Group's leverage (0.74x) is higher than the peers.

Between 2022 and 2024, MRC has $738 million of debt obligations that need to be repaid. With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of $420 million, the company does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations. However, over the medium-to-long-term, it should consider improving free cash flow to meet the contractual obligations to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

MRC Global is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.7x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~10x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the company's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.1x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

MRC Global's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the EV/EBITDA multiple expansion for peers, which means sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to improve compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher than its peers' (DNOW, FAST, and FRAC) average of 9.5x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated MRC a "buy" in August (includes "outperform"), while six recommended a "hold." None of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $18.0, which at the current price yields ~43% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Bearish" rating. Its rating is high-to-moderate on growth and value, while they are poor on profitability, EPS revisions, and momentum. I quite agree with Seeking Alpha's assertion of a high rating on growth, although I would rate it moderately lower given the sequential inconsistency in the growth rate over the past quarters. I think Seeking Alpha's low rating on profitability is conservative, given the steady EBITDA generation in the past four quarters. I also do not agree with the very low rating on EPS revision because its earnings beat or matched analysts' estimates twice out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is slightly below-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the moderate rating on value is justified.

What's The Take On MRC?

MRC can see its revenues going up in Q3 before the headwinds in the energy sector catch up and lead to a more conservative impact on the topline 2019. The company's top line is likely to improve in Q3 due to the activity resumption in the Permian Basin. While the company's midstream revenues can decline in the short-term, NGL pipeline infrastructure build-out in the Permian is expected to drive growth in the medium-to-long term. I think it's unlikely that the stock price will exhibit a sharply positive momentum in the short-term.

As growth opportunities start to dry up in the oilfield servicing space, bottom-line improvement and shareholder returns would determine the winners. In that respect, MRC seems to be moving in the right direction. In 2020, the operating margin is likely to inflate from various cost reduction initiatives. I also expect the free cash flow to increase as the company exercises capital discipline. The company has significant debt repayment obligations in the medium-to-long-term, which in the event of a prolonged energy market downturn can cause a downfall. Unless that happens, I expect a steady improvement in the medium-to-long term returns from the stock.

