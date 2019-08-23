Grain Prices To Trade Within A Range With Overall Sentiment Still Bearish As Trade And WASDE Report Weigh

Investment Thesis

Grain prices will trade within a range with sentiment more bearish than bullish as a bigger-than-expected corn harvest and trade worries weigh.

Grain prices finish mixed, driven by net export sales report; Wheat finishes Thursday higher after a positive export sales report, while soybeans finish lower after old crop export comes in less than expected

On Thursday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 0.10% to $3.6262, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.56% to $8.6812 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 1.11% to $4.6712. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished lower on Thursday 0.14% ($0.02) to $14.81, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.60% ($0.09) to $14.95 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 0.40% ($0.02) to $5.05. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past seven days.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past seven days.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past seven days.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Thursday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 3.4 cents to $4.714, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 4.2 cents to $4.046. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.036 to $4.984. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

(Source: MGEX)

USDA net export sales come in bullish for wheat, in line for corn, and mixed for soybeans, with low export sales for the 2018/19 crop missing expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending August 15, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending August 15, 2019, came in at 594,600 metric tons. This came in more than traders' expected range of 191,000-490,000 metric tons. The 594,600 metric tons were up 29% from the prior week and 19% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Mexico, Guatemala, and Thailand.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending August 15, 2019, of 119,300 metric tons exported came within traders' expectation range of 102,000-305,000 metric tons. The 119,300 metric tons were noticeably up from the prior week and up 31% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were from Japan and Mexico. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending August 15, 2019, of 301,600 metric tons came within traders' range of 102,000-406,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico, South Korea, and Jamaica.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending August 15, 2019, of 25,900 metric tons exported were well below traders' expected range of 54,000-299,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the old soybean crop last week were from the Germany, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending August 15, 2019, of 792,600 metric tons were well above traders' range of 109,000-408,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations and Mexico.

Weather pattern change to bring cooler weather to the central U.S./grain belt through early September; wet weather focuses primarily on the southern U.S.

A considerable weather pattern change is taking place right now over the grain belt with a cooler and markedly drier environment in place across the northern half and a warmer, more moist environment in place across the southern half. A quasi-stationary frontal boundary stretching from central Kansas eastward through central Pennsylvania serves as the demarcation line separating these two distinct air masses. Additionally, this slow, southeastward-moving frontal boundary will serve as the primary mechanism/trigger for showers and thunderstorms in the days ahead across the southern half of the country/grain belt (where elevated levels of moisture and instability values are found). This includes the central/southern Plains, mid-/lower Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, parts of the Gulf Coast states, and into the southeastern U.S. Ample low moisture levels will support the risk for heavy rainfall/flash flooding, especially where storms train over the same areas.

Late this weekend through early next week, an attendant surface cold front associated with a nearby upper-level trough and a strengthening Canadian low pressure system will trigger shower and thunderstorm chances from southern Canada into the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest. Outside of that, the northern half of the grain belt looks mostly dry over the next 7 days. Figure 5 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

(Source: NOAA)

Figure 6 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern across the southern U.S. and the northern Plains/southern Canada in the 1-7 day time frame (August 22-29).

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

From a temperature perspective, the grain belt/central U.S. will be under heavy influence of upper-level troughing that will yield normal to cooler-than-normal temperatures over the next 7-plus days. The epicenter for the cool temperatures over the next 7-plus days will be located over the northern-central U.S., specifically the central/northern Plains (northwest corn/soybean belt and the spring wheat belt). Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 4-11 day (August 26-September 2) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Dryness remains an issue across the heart of the grain belt, including extreme eastern Iowa into central Illinois and into Indiana. However, this covers a small area of the grain belt. Additionally, with other surrounding areas receiving adequate rainfall, the developing dryness across these areas is not a major concern (for now). If dryness expands to include more real estate across the grain belt, then that would begin to pose a problem and could trigger upside pressure for corn and soybeans.

Recent rainfall has helped parts of central Iowa out, but most areas that needed the rain didn't receive much of any. Figure 8 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of abnormally dry conditions.

(Source: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Figure 9 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

(Source: NOAA/USGS)

Final Trading Thoughts

While dryness has emerged over sections of the grain belt and has expanded as a whole over the country, it only covers a small area of the grain belt to not cause any widespread major concerns. Precipitation over the next 7 days will most be confined to areas over the southern half of the grain belt/southern U.S. The only area that will receive decent rainfall amounts over the northern half of the belt will be the northern Plains and Upper Midwest late this weekend through early next week. That could cause some delays in spring wheat harvesting. The cooler weather outlook over the central U.S. will not help in growing degree days. Overall, however, the weather is not a major concern to the late-planted crops. The potential for freezing temperatures will be monitored closely for the second half of September through the month of October. For now though, there's no major area of concern from a weather point of view. Trade will remain a concern. Expect for grain prices to be range-bound with sentiment more bearish than bullish at this point.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.