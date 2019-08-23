SQM: Even More Pain Ahead For Lithium

The future demand outlook for lithium still looks strong, but an oversupplied market seems to be the prevailing theme for 2019 (and the foreseeable future).

Shares of SQM fell -6.76% on August 22 and are now down -60.06% since the start of 2018.

Despite falling lithium prices, SQM still expects to significantly grow its lithium business, selling 65,000 tonnes in 2020, while expanding production to reach 120,000 tonnes capacity by H2 of 2021.

The company is now expecting an average sales price for its lithium products to hover around ~$10,000/t for the current quarter (Q3).

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) just released its latest Q2 earnings report, and it sure won't be doing much to quell fears that the prolonged lithium bear market is close to ending anytime soon.

Q2 Earnings

For SQM, over the course of H1 2019, revenue came in at $998.4 million compared to $1.157.4 billion in H1 2018 (-13.7% y/y). Net income fell to $150.7 million ($0.57/share) compared to $247.7 million ($0.94/share) in H1 2018 (-39.1%).

Isolating just Q2 numbers, SQM reported revenue of $494.1 million vs. $638.7 million from Q2 2018 (-22.6% y/y). Moreover, net income in Q2 was a much lower $70.2 million ($0.27/share) compared to $133.9 million ($0.51/share) in Q2 2018 (-47.6% y/y).

Clearly, the prevailing trend of declining lithium prices has not been missed by SQM.

Source: Metal Bulletin

In particular, because SQM doesn't have as many long-term lithium contracts in place as some of its competitors, like Albemarle (ALB), it has in recent years been more exposed to the volatility of market prices (which can work out splendidly when prices are surging, but it's obviously not as enjoyable when the trend isn't your friend).

For example, SQM reported an average lithium sales price of ~$14,600/t back in Q1.

From SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos during the company's Q1 earnings call:

We believe our commercial lithium study was successful during the first quarter. As a result of our short-term contract on a spot sales approach, we saw average prices in the lithium business line of approximately $14,600 per ton.

In a sense, the "writing was kind of on the wall" as to what should have been expected to happen (at some point) in the future, since SQM did provide hints in its Q1 earnings call about a potential lithium "oversupply" scenario (which has materialized and no doubt had an impact on prices, to the downside).

From SQM:

New supply will have an impact on pricing this year and our average price will fall and additionally 20% reaching approximately $11,000 to $12,000 per metric tons during the second half of this year.

Now, not only have the average realized prices for lithium fallen in Q2 relative to Q1, but also SQM is now anticipating that Q3 prices will end up hovering around the range of ~$10,000/t.

From SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos during the company's Q2 earnings call:

I explained before for the third quarter, we are almost closing all the pricing today in the third quarter, that's why we have an outlook about third quarter. But -- that's why we have a very good idea about third quarter. But, we're now, as we speak, currently discussing prices for the fourth quarter. And as you know, price is extremely sensitive to slight changes in the short term demand growth. We've seen that in the next two months, we will have a better understanding about a very good outlook over the fourth quarter. Now, we think that it's reasonable to have the outlook of the third quarter out there that is $10,000 per metric tons I've already shared with you, close to.

Which could bring even more compression (pain) to next quarter's earnings report, and as the following slide will show, the lithium segment contributed a very meaningful 53% to the company's gross profits in 2018.

Source: SQM May 2019 Corporate Presentation

So, while SQM is a well-diversified company, its lithium business plays a most integral role.

In Q2, honing in on the lithium, as the following chart shows, we can see that sales volume in the first six months of 2019 rose to 22,800 tonnes from 21,100 tonnes in H1 2018 (an increase of 1,700 tonnes), but revenues declined to $293.6 million from $348.2 million in H1 2018 (-16% y/y). Further, in Q2, sales volume increased to 12,100 tonnes from 11,100 tonnes in Q2 2018 (an increase of 1,000 tonnes), but revenues fell to $138.5 million from $183.9 million in Q2 2018 (-25% y/y).

Source: SQM Q2 2019 Earnings Report

Future Growth Plans

With that said, despite the significant reduction in revenue due to ailing lithium prices in recent times, SQM remains very focused on materially increasing its output capacity over the next few years, not to mention for the remainder of this year, where H2 should see higher sales volume relative to H1; for 2019, SQM is on track and expects to achieve a sales volume of 47,000 tonnes.

From SQM:

We sold higher sales volumes in the second quarter and expect to sell higher volumes in the second half of the year as we prepare for a 30% to 40% increase in sales volumes next year, which will help us recover some of the market share lost in previous years." [...] Despite the current noise we are seeing in the market, our commitment to the lithium industry is stronger than ever. We are increasing our production in the second half this year as we prepare to increase our sales volumes to 65,000 metric tons next year. We’ll keep working on our expansion plan to reach 120,000 metric tons capacity by the second half of 2021. Beyond that our plan is to continue to expand capacity every two years in incremental models of 40,000 metric tons each expansion. Therefore, our next step will be a total capacity of 160,000 metric tons by the end of the year 2023.

The following slide sums up SQM's lithium growth initiative over the next few years.

Source: SQM May 2019 Corporate Presentation

However, despite having an aggressive growth strategy in place, at least over the interim, the market did not seem too impressed with SQM's latest Q2 earnings report, and likely did not bake in ~$10,000/t average sales price for this current quarter.

Share Price Performance

As shown below, shares of SQM sold off today (post-earnings release), and in fact, this "bad news" looks to have contributed to an overall unpleasant day for other lithium stocks, as well.

SQM fell -6.76%.

ALB fell -3.88%.

Livent (LTHM) fell -5.78%.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) fell -2.79%.

Over a longer time horizon (since January 1, 2018), as shown below, it's been an ongoing severe downtrend of falling lithium share prices.

SQM is down -60.06%.

ALB is down -50.47%.

LIT is down -39.78%.

As mentioned earlier, because SQM tends to rely more on short-term contract pricing, this could explain why its shares have gotten hit harder than say its peer, ALB.

Balance Sheet and Interim Dividend

Despite all the headwinds currently impacting the lithium market, nevertheless, SQM still remains cash flow positive and was able to end Q2 posting an earnings per share of $0.27/share.

In regards to its balance sheet, SQM has ~$800 million in cash, short-term liabilities of ~$1 billion, and long-term liabilities of ~$1.6 billion, which does not seem too excessive for a company trying to grow its production capacity as rigorously as SQM is attempting.

Source: SQM Q2 2019 Earnings Report

Most recently, SQM even announced that it will be paying shareholders an interim dividend of $0.26669/share on September 12. Granted, due to SQM's lithium business currently being a source of some (very) volatile income, it would not be surprising in the least bit to witness a wildly fluctuating dividend payout over the short/medium-term (or even eliminated entirely), at least until the lithium sector and prices (contract or spot) start to stabilize a bit more as the market naturally matures.

Future Outlook for Lithium

Currently, as it pertains to demand for lithium, the electric vehicle market in China (by far the largest one) recently witnessed its first sales decline in two years, due to subsidy cuts, which has created a short-term headwind.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review

"The main reason for new energy vehicle sales decline in July is the switch of policies," said Chen Shihua, assistant secretary general at the CAAM, referring to China's move to cut NEV subsidies last month.

SQM also commented on what's going on in China presently during the latest Q2 earnings call:

Over the past few months, changes in timing and amount of the subsidies, given that the Chinese government to the electric vehicle industry had an impact on the delivery of the demand for electric vehicles in the most important market and consequently on the demand for lithium products. These changes may have a total impact on this year’s demand of 3,000 to 4,000 metric tons, but should not have a lasting effect on the demand for electric vehicles market as we continue to see a strong commitment from the Chinese government and other relevant players in China and abroad to the electrification of the vehicle industry. This can be seen in the sign that demand for electric vehicles in China could grow about 33% this year, when we compare to last year. Slight changes in the demand are the direct impact in our realized prices and we continue to have an impact positive or negative.

Looking much further down the road, Albemarle hinted earlier this year that demand for lithium could eclipse 1,000,000 tonnes in 2025.

Source: Albemarle February 2019 Corporate Presentation

For context, global lithium production was less than 300,000 tonnes in 2018.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Projecting even further out into the future, the following slide shows first a 4x increase (from 2018 to 2025), followed up by an astounding 16x increase (from 2018 to 2035).

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2019 Corporate Presentation

SQM, for one, appears ready to meet this onslaught of impending demand (even if running slightly behind schedule, at the moment).

From SQM:

Despite the current noise we are seeing in the market, our commitment to the lithium industry is stronger than ever.

As the company CEO Ricardo Ramos emphasized during the conclusion of the Q2 earnings call:

We -- I want to be very clear that we are the lowest cost producer in the world. We will continue to be the lowest cost producer in the world. I will expand and my capacity will be raised 100% according commercial need at the end of 2021, 120,000 metric tons, and we are moving as fast as we can in order to have the 160,000 metric tons at the end of the year 2023. That’s for sure, we will be there, and we’ll have a lot of profits doing so, because it’s a very good business for us and we have very low cost.

Certainly, there are distinctions to draw in the world of lithium production, and a diversified company like SQM, which is primarily involved with selling higher-margin lithium chemicals (i.e., lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide) as opposed peers selling spodumene concentrate, will be better positioned to weather the storm and survive. Alas, it is still important to keep in mind that a brutal bear market can still "sink all ships" which becomes quite evident, again, when one observes that the share price of SQM is down -60.06% since the start of 2018.

As such, for lithium bulls, the challenge moving forward will be in trying to figure out how to navigate and time entry points successfully to best maximize one's odds for actually making gains via lithium stocks, such as SQM. So, while the future hyper-growth story for lithium looks most bullish, as the market has demonstrated since essentially the start of 2018, getting in at the wrong time can have devastating consequences.

Right now, the lithium market remains in a state of oversupply, and according to those in the business (who should know best), the expectation is that the supply vs. demand dynamic likely won't start to tighten back up again until at some point in 2020.

From Albemarle:

The potential impact of EV subsidy changes in China, possible shifts in cathode chemistry, excess inventory held in spots along the supply chain and the current oversupply of lithium carbonate in the market has caused some caution in the energy storage value chain. All of this has put downward pressure on price, and we expect to see this pressure on carbonate pricing continue in the near-term, but we also expect supply demand dynamics to tighten in 2020.

From Livent:

I want to conclude [...] by giving a high-level update as to what the key lithium markets are looking like today from Livent's perspective. There are a lot of positive indicators in the market, with demand fundamentals better than we had expected six months ago. There is, though, a supply overhang that is likely to prevent prices from increasing before 2020. However, demand is growing faster than we had previously forecast, and supply additions are slowing, giving us confidence that today's pricing environment does not reflect the longer-term outlook.

Now, with SQM coming out and advising that its own Q3 average sales price will in all likelihood check in at ~$10,000/t (after starting the year out at ~$14,600/t in Q1 and providing forward guidance of $11,000-12,000/t for H2), it would seem that the lithium bear is still in firm control of the market.

Therefore, at this time, the sidelines still seem like the safer place to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.