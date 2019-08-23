Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/21/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/21/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors, and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Sunrun (RUN);

New Fortress Energy (NFE);

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE);

iHeartMedia Inc. (OTCPK:IHRTQ);

Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES);

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;

Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG);

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL);

Neenah Inc. (NP);

Morningstar (MORN);

Lyft (LYFT);

Haemonetics Corp. (HAE);

Facebook (FB);

Extra Space Storage (EXR);

CACI International (CACI), and;

Avalara (AVLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Magellan Midstream (MMP).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $10,101,962 2 Blackstone BO Gates Industrial Corp. GTES B $2,322,550 3 Mahoney Sean O DIR iHeartMedia Inc. IHRTQ B $1,189,300 4 Khoury Amin J CB, CEO, PR KLX Energy Services Holdings KLXE B $1,185,131 5 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $713,830 6 Alta Fundamental Advisers DIR Advanced Emissions Solutions ADES B $670,460 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund EFF B $493,577 8 Joung Chansoo DIR Magellan Midstream MMP B $336,414 9 Pittman Robert W CEO, DIR iHeartMedia Inc. IHRTQ B $264,800 10 Griffin C William DIR New Fortress Energy NFE B $231,899

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $68,273,146 2 Kirk Spencer DIR Extra Space Storage EXR S $30,102,612 3 Gilhuly Edward A DIR Avalara AVLR S $21,451,576 4 Galin Yoav VP, DIR SolarEdge Technologies SEDG AS $8,211,417 5 Simon Christopher CEO, DIR Haemonetics Corp. HAE S $6,990,927 6 Congdon David S CB, DIR Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL S $4,990,251 7 Makavy Ran I VP Lyft LYFT AS $3,647,838 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,505,607 9 O Donnell John P CEO, DIR Neenah Inc. NP S $3,090,697 10 Asbury Kenneth CEO, CB CACI International CACI S $2,966,033

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

