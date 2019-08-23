Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/21/19

Includes: ADES, ATEX, EFF, GTES, IHRTQ, KLXE, NFE, RUN
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/21/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors, and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • New Fortress Energy (NFE);
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE);
  • iHeartMedia Inc. (OTCPK:IHRTQ);
  • Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES);
  • Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;
  • Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG);
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL);
  • Neenah Inc. (NP);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Lyft (LYFT);
  • Haemonetics Corp. (HAE);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Extra Space Storage (EXR);
  • CACI International (CACI), and;
  • Avalara (AVLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Magellan Midstream (MMP).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$10,101,962

2

Blackstone

BO

Gates Industrial Corp.

GTES

B

$2,322,550

3

Mahoney Sean O

DIR

iHeartMedia Inc.

IHRTQ

B

$1,189,300

4

Khoury Amin J

CB, CEO, PR

KLX Energy Services Holdings

KLXE

B

$1,185,131

5

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$713,830

6

Alta Fundamental Advisers

DIR

Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADES

B

$670,460

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

EFF

B

$493,577

8

Joung Chansoo

DIR

Magellan Midstream

MMP

B

$336,414

9

Pittman Robert W

CEO, DIR

iHeartMedia Inc.

IHRTQ

B

$264,800

10

Griffin C William

DIR

New Fortress Energy

NFE

B

$231,899

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$68,273,146

2

Kirk Spencer

DIR

Extra Space Storage

EXR

S

$30,102,612

3

Gilhuly Edward A

DIR

Avalara

AVLR

S

$21,451,576

4

Galin Yoav

VP, DIR

SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG

AS

$8,211,417

5

Simon Christopher

CEO, DIR

Haemonetics Corp.

HAE

S

$6,990,927

6

Congdon David S

CB, DIR

Old Dominion Freight Line

ODFL

S

$4,990,251

7

Makavy Ran I

VP

Lyft

LYFT

AS

$3,647,838

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,505,607

9

O Donnell John P

CEO, DIR

Neenah Inc.

NP

S

$3,090,697

10

Asbury Kenneth

CEO, CB

CACI International

CACI

S

$2,966,033

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

