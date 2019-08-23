Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/21/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors, and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.
----------------------
On Today's Tables
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Sunrun (RUN);
- New Fortress Energy (NFE);
- KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE);
- iHeartMedia Inc. (OTCPK:IHRTQ);
- Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES);
- Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF), and;
- Anterix (ATEX).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG);
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL);
- Neenah Inc. (NP);
- Morningstar (MORN);
- Lyft (LYFT);
- Haemonetics Corp. (HAE);
- Facebook (FB);
- Extra Space Storage (EXR);
- CACI International (CACI), and;
- Avalara (AVLR).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:
- Magellan Midstream (MMP).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Tiger Global Mgt
|
BO
|
Sunrun
|
RUN
|
B
|
$10,101,962
|
2
|
Blackstone
|
BO
|
Gates Industrial Corp.
|
GTES
|
B
|
$2,322,550
|
3
|
Mahoney Sean O
|
DIR
|
iHeartMedia Inc.
|
IHRTQ
|
B
|
$1,189,300
|
4
|
Khoury Amin J
|
CB, CEO, PR
|
KLX Energy Services Holdings
|
KLXE
|
B
|
$1,185,131
|
5
|
Owl Creek Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Anterix
|
ATEX
|
B
|
$713,830
|
6
|
Alta Fundamental Advisers
|
DIR
|
Advanced Emissions Solutions
|
ADES
|
B
|
$670,460
|
7
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|
EFF
|
B
|
$493,577
|
8
|
Joung Chansoo
|
DIR
|
Magellan Midstream
|
MMP
|
B
|
$336,414
|
9
|
Pittman Robert W
|
CEO, DIR
|
iHeartMedia Inc.
|
IHRTQ
|
B
|
$264,800
|
10
|
Griffin C William
|
DIR
|
New Fortress Energy
|
NFE
|
B
|
$231,899
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Zuckerberg Mark
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
FB
|
AS
|
$68,273,146
|
2
|
Kirk Spencer
|
DIR
|
Extra Space Storage
|
EXR
|
S
|
$30,102,612
|
3
|
Gilhuly Edward A
|
DIR
|
Avalara
|
AVLR
|
S
|
$21,451,576
|
4
|
Galin Yoav
|
VP, DIR
|
SolarEdge Technologies
|
SEDG
|
AS
|
$8,211,417
|
5
|
Simon Christopher
|
CEO, DIR
|
Haemonetics Corp.
|
HAE
|
S
|
$6,990,927
|
6
|
Congdon David S
|
CB, DIR
|
Old Dominion Freight Line
|
ODFL
|
S
|
$4,990,251
|
7
|
Makavy Ran I
|
VP
|
Lyft
|
LYFT
|
AS
|
$3,647,838
|
8
|
Mansueto Joseph D
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Morningstar
|
MORN
|
AS
|
$3,505,607
|
9
|
O Donnell John P
|
CEO, DIR
|
Neenah Inc.
|
NP
|
S
|
$3,090,697
|
10
|
Asbury Kenneth
|
CEO, CB
|
CACI International
|
CACI
|
S
|
$2,966,033
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.